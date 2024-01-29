Checkout This Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200 Custom

In this video from TFLbike, we get to explore a 2006 Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200 custom that has been through various transformations over the years. Originally factory-equipped, the bike has undergone a series of modifications to suit the owner’s preferences and style.

Various components from Kinetic Motorcycles, such as knurled grips, foot pegs, and distinctive side pipes, enhance the bike’s overall look. The pipes, while visually appealing, can get quite hot, necessitating caution. This Sportster has become a personalized project, with a square-framed CB750 tank, a custom seat from SEO Customs, and a rear hoop with an LED tail light. These modifications contribute to its unique style, often mistaken for a Triumph or Honda.

Despite its quirks, this Sportster serves its purpose as a cruiser, reflecting the owner’s love for the V-twin sound. It’s a fun and easy-to-work-on bike, perfect for cruising and enjoying the ride.