Bike Of The Day: Triton Cafe Racer

This Triton cafe racer, built over a two-year period and finalized in 2009, showcases a fusion of classic components. Its core features involve the integration of a customized 650cc parallel twin engine derived from a 1960 Triumph T120 Bonneville, seamlessly incorporated into a Featherbed frame sourced from a 1956 Norton Model 99 Dominator.

Noteworthy additions to this exceptional build include a Triumph pre-unit gearbox with five-speed internals, a Suzuki GT750J front end, Hagon shocks, a meticulously replicated Seeley swingarm, Akront alloy rims, a stylish Kirby fairing, Unity Equipe polished aluminum fuel tank, and stainless-steel oil tanks. The finishing touch comes in the form of Clubman Racing rear-set foot controls, ensuring a harmonious blend of performance and aesthetics.

Source: Bring A Trailer