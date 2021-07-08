HD’s LiveWire Brand Releases the ‘One’ for Just $21,999

A big announcement came from LiveWire today that has given Harley-Davidson a second shot at the EV motorcycle crown – introducing the LiveWire One.

Earlier this year, Harley-Davidson announced the LiveWire brand to help give the electric models a chance among ‘non-HD’ folks. It also gives future EV models made by Harley-Davidson a chance, without tainting the roots of the American company.

Now if you’re thinking to yourself, “Gee, the LiveWire One looks almost identical to the Harley-Davidson LiveWire”, that’s because they are, almost. The biggest difference between them is the price tag, thank goodness. The HD LiveWire hit the shelves with a base price of just under $30K while the LiveWire One comes in at just $21,999 – almost $8,000 less.

According to the press release from the LiveWire brand, the One gives you 146 miles on a single charge and the ability to charge in 60 minutes using a fast charger – Exactly the same as the HD model.

If you were on the fence about picking up an HD LiveWire, the decision has been made for you, head to the LiveWire website and put your order in. At the moment, California, New York, and Texas are the only states selling the LiveWire One. But there will be more dealers opening across the country come fall 2021.