2021 Zero SR/S: An EV Sport Touring Option With Overwhelming Torque Numbers

Along with the Zero SR/F (aptly nicknamed ‘The EV Streetfighter’), the American-based EV motorcycle manufacturer also produces this SR/S model. The SR/S is a sport-touring version of the SR/F featuring full-fairings, sitting on top of their 2021 lineup as the second most expensive motorcycle they offer.

Building a package dedicated to sport touring on an EV motorcycle platform proves quite difficult due to range limitations and maximum battery capacities but Zero figured out a way to make it happen.

Much like the Zero SR/F, the SR/S share the same motor and battery design. By comparison, the 2020 Ducati Panigale produces a ‘measly’ 91 lb-ft of torque. The SR/S on the other hand? 140 lb-ft of torque. A 35% increase compared to the king of 200 horsepower supersport motorcycles.

Just like the SR/F, Zero Motorcycles provides S edition with two configurations; standard and premium with the ladder offering quicker charging capabilities and a few other small features to make your EV motorcycle experience more enjoyable.

The 14.4 kWh Z-Force Li-Ion batteries provide riders with a comfortable range of 123 miles after a 1.8 hour charge time with the 6 kWh rapid charge option (8.5 hours in a standard outlet with EVSE cord). You may ask yourself, how could its drivetrain be so similar to the SR/F yet manage to get a further range? Due to the all-new aerodynamic fairings inspired by aerospace design, riders will enjoy a 13% increase in range on the highway purely due to the way air will be traveling over the bike.

The 2021 Zero SR/S starts at $19,995 USD / $28,626 CAD.

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $19,995 USD / $28,626 CAD

$19,995 USD / $28,626 CAD Key Features: 123 mile combined range (198 km) 124 MPH top speed 14.4 kWh battery pack Bosch Advanced MSC Passively air-cooled permanent magnet AC motor Five year unlimited mile power pack warranty Comes standard with Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires for maximum performance Two package options to choose from

Main Specs Engine: 14.4 kWh Battery

14.4 kWh Battery Power: 110 BHP

110 BHP Torque: 140 lb-ft at the crank

140 lb-ft at the crank Wet Weight: 505 lbs (229 kg)

505 lbs (229 kg) Seat Height: 31 inches (770 mm) at lowest point Competitors Harley-Davidson LiveWire

Lightning Strike

Energica Ego / Ego+

2021 Zero SR/S Specifications

Engine Peak torque 140 ft-lb (190 Nm) Peak power 110 hp (82 kW) @ 5,000 rpm Top speed (max) 124 mph (200 km/h) Type Z-Force 75-10 enhanced thermal efficiency, passively air-cooled, interior permanent magnet AC motor Controller High efficiency and power dense, 900 Amp, 3-phase AC controller with regenerative deceleration Lubrication Drivetrain Transmission Clutchless direct drive Clutch Final Drive 90T / 20T, Poly Chain® HTD® Carbon™ belt Chassis Suspension Front Showa 43 mm Big Piston Separate Function forks, with adjustable spring preload, compression and rebound damping Suspension Rear Showa 40 mm piston, piggy-back reservoir shock with adjustable spring preload, compression and rebound damping Brakes Front Bosch Advanced MSC, dual J-Juan radial 4-piston calipers with radial master cylinder, 320 x 5 mm discs Brakes Rear Bosch Advanced MSC, J-Juan single piston floating caliper, 240 x 4.5 mm disc Tires Front Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 120/70-17 Tires Rear Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 180/55-17 Fuel Tank Capacity N/A Color Power system Power pack Z-Force® Li-Ion intelligent integrated Charger type 3.0 kW, integrated Charge time (standard) 4.5 hours (100% charged) / 4.0 hours (95% charged) Dimensions Wheelbase 57.1 in (1,450 mm) Overall Width Trail 3.7 in (94 mm) Rake 24.5° Seat Height 31.0 in (787 mm) Curb Weight 505 lb (229 kg) Warranty Warranty 2 years Extension

2021 Zero SR/S Features

SR/S Technology Inspired by cutting edge aerospace design, the new look of the SR/S is rooted in its all-new aerodynamic fairing. Like all things Zero Motorcycles, form follows function. When you lean into the cockpit and get behind the fairing you will be rewarded with a 13% improvement in highway efficiency and range with the SR/S versus its award-winning sibling, the SR/F. Sit up and you’ll discover a more upright and relaxed riding position that feels as good as it looks.

2021 Zero SR/S Photos

2021 Zero SR/S Videos

