2021 Zero SR/S: An EV Sport Touring Option With Overwhelming Torque Numbers
Contents
Along with the Zero SR/F (aptly nicknamed ‘The EV Streetfighter’), the American-based EV motorcycle manufacturer also produces this SR/S model. The SR/S is a sport-touring version of the SR/F featuring full-fairings, sitting on top of their 2021 lineup as the second most expensive motorcycle they offer.
Building a package dedicated to sport touring on an EV motorcycle platform proves quite difficult due to range limitations and maximum battery capacities but Zero figured out a way to make it happen.
Much like the Zero SR/F, the SR/S share the same motor and battery design. By comparison, the 2020 Ducati Panigale produces a ‘measly’ 91 lb-ft of torque. The SR/S on the other hand? 140 lb-ft of torque. A 35% increase compared to the king of 200 horsepower supersport motorcycles.
Just like the SR/F, Zero Motorcycles provides S edition with two configurations; standard and premium with the ladder offering quicker charging capabilities and a few other small features to make your EV motorcycle experience more enjoyable.
The 14.4 kWh Z-Force Li-Ion batteries provide riders with a comfortable range of 123 miles after a 1.8 hour charge time with the 6 kWh rapid charge option (8.5 hours in a standard outlet with EVSE cord). You may ask yourself, how could its drivetrain be so similar to the SR/F yet manage to get a further range? Due to the all-new aerodynamic fairings inspired by aerospace design, riders will enjoy a 13% increase in range on the highway purely due to the way air will be traveling over the bike.
The 2021 Zero SR/S starts at $19,995 USD / $28,626 CAD.
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Zero SR/S in one place.
Motorcycle Overview
General Info
Main Specs
2021 Zero SR/S Specifications
|
Engine
|Peak torque
|
140 ft-lb (190 Nm)
|Peak power
|
110 hp (82 kW) @ 5,000 rpm
|Top speed (max)
|
124 mph (200 km/h)
|Type
|
Z-Force 75-10 enhanced thermal efficiency, passively air-cooled, interior permanent magnet AC motor
|Controller
|High efficiency and power dense, 900 Amp, 3-phase AC controller with regenerative deceleration
|Lubrication
|
Drivetrain
|Transmission
|Clutchless direct drive
|Clutch
|Final Drive
|90T / 20T, Poly Chain® HTD® Carbon™ belt
|
Chassis
|Suspension Front
|Showa 43 mm Big Piston Separate Function forks, with adjustable spring preload, compression and rebound damping
|Suspension Rear
|Showa 40 mm piston, piggy-back reservoir shock with adjustable spring preload, compression and rebound damping
|Brakes Front
|Bosch Advanced MSC, dual J-Juan radial 4-piston calipers with radial master cylinder, 320 x 5 mm discs
|Brakes Rear
|Bosch Advanced MSC, J-Juan single piston floating caliper, 240 x 4.5 mm disc
|Tires Front
|Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 120/70-17
|Tires Rear
|
Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 180/55-17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|N/A
|Color
|
Power system
|Power pack
|Z-Force® Li-Ion intelligent integrated
|Charger type
|3.0 kW, integrated
|Charge time (standard)
|4.5 hours (100% charged) / 4.0 hours (95% charged)
|
Dimensions
|Wheelbase
|
57.1 in (1,450 mm)
|Overall Width
|Trail
|3.7 in (94 mm)
|Rake
|
24.5°
|Seat Height
|31.0 in (787 mm)
|Curb Weight
|
505 lb (229 kg)
|
Warranty
|Warranty
|
2 years
|Extension
2021 Zero SR/S Features
SR/S Technology
2021 Zero SR/S Photos
2021 Zero SR/S Videos
Links
No Comment