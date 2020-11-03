2021 Zero SR/S: An EV Sport Touring Option With Overwhelming Torque Numbers

Along with the Zero SR/F (aptly nicknamed ‘The EV Streetfighter’), the American-based EV motorcycle manufacturer also produces this SR/S model. The SR/S is a sport-touring version of the SR/F featuring full-fairings, sitting on top of their 2021 lineup as the second most expensive motorcycle they offer.

Building a package dedicated to sport touring on an EV motorcycle platform proves quite difficult due to range limitations and maximum battery capacities but Zero figured out a way to make it happen.

Much like the Zero SR/F, the SR/S share the same motor and battery design. By comparison, the 2020 Ducati Panigale produces a ‘measly’ 91 lb-ft of torque. The SR/S on the other hand? 140 lb-ft of torque. A 35% increase compared to the king of 200 horsepower supersport motorcycles.

Just like the SR/F, Zero Motorcycles provides S edition with two configurations; standard and premium with the ladder offering quicker charging capabilities and a few other small features to make your EV motorcycle experience more enjoyable.

The 14.4 kWh Z-Force Li-Ion batteries provide riders with a comfortable range of 123 miles after a 1.8 hour charge time with the 6 kWh rapid charge option (8.5 hours in a standard outlet with EVSE cord). You may ask yourself, how could its drivetrain be so similar to the SR/F yet manage to get a further range? Due to the all-new aerodynamic fairings inspired by aerospace design, riders will enjoy a 13% increase in range on the highway purely due to the way air will be traveling over the bike.

The 2021 Zero SR/S starts at $19,995 USD / $28,626 CAD.

2021 Zero SR/S

Motorcycle Overview

General Info

  • Price: $19,995 USD / $28,626 CAD
  • Key Features:
    • 123 mile combined range (198 km)
    • 124 MPH top speed
    • 14.4 kWh battery pack
    • Bosch Advanced MSC
    • Passively air-cooled permanent magnet AC motor
    • Five year unlimited mile power pack warranty
    • Comes standard with Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires for maximum performance
    • Two package options to choose from

Main Specs

  • Engine: 14.4 kWh Battery
  • Power: 110 BHP
  • Torque: 140 lb-ft at the crank
  • Wet Weight: 505 lbs (229 kg)
  • Seat Height: 31 inches (770 mm) at lowest point

2021 Zero SR/S Specifications

From Zero Motorcycles

Engine
Peak torque
140 ft-lb (190 Nm)
Peak power
110 hp (82 kW) @ 5,000 rpm
Top speed (max)
124 mph (200 km/h)
Type
Z-Force 75-10 enhanced thermal efficiency, passively air-cooled, interior permanent magnet AC motor
Controller High efficiency and power dense, 900 Amp, 3-phase AC controller with regenerative deceleration
Lubrication

Drivetrain
Transmission Clutchless direct drive
Clutch
Final Drive 90T / 20T, Poly Chain® HTD® Carbon™ belt

Chassis
Suspension Front Showa 43 mm Big Piston Separate Function forks, with adjustable spring preload, compression and rebound damping
Suspension Rear Showa 40 mm piston, piggy-back reservoir shock with adjustable spring preload, compression and rebound damping
Brakes Front Bosch Advanced MSC, dual J-Juan radial 4-piston calipers with radial master cylinder, 320 x 5 mm discs
Brakes Rear Bosch Advanced MSC, J-Juan single piston floating caliper, 240 x 4.5 mm disc
Tires Front Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 120/70-17
Tires Rear
Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 180/55-17
Fuel Tank Capacity N/A
Color

Power system
Power pack Z-Force® Li-Ion intelligent integrated
Charger type 3.0 kW, integrated
Charge time (standard) 4.5 hours (100% charged) / 4.0 hours (95% charged)

Dimensions
Wheelbase
57.1 in (1,450 mm)
Overall Width
Trail 3.7 in (94 mm)
Rake
24.5°
Seat Height 31.0 in (787 mm)
Curb Weight
505 lb (229 kg)

Warranty
Warranty
2 years
Extension

2021 Zero SR/S

2021 Zero SR/S Features

SR/S Technology

Inspired by cutting edge aerospace design, the new look of the SR/S is rooted in its all-new aerodynamic fairing. Like all things Zero Motorcycles, form follows function. When you lean into the cockpit and get behind the fairing you will be rewarded with a 13% improvement in highway efficiency and range with the SR/S versus its award-winning sibling, the SR/F. Sit up and you’ll discover a more upright and relaxed riding position that feels as good as it looks.

