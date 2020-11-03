2021 Zero SR/F: A Naked Motorcycle With Unlimited Torque
The 2021 Zero SR/F is one of the top models that Zero Motorcycles offers in their 2021 lineup; a naked version of its SR/S full-fairing street-bike-styled brother. This model has all the industry leading features you would expect to find in a $21,000 EV motorcycle making it the most expensive model that Zero currently offers.
To put the capabilities of EV motorcycles into perspective, the 2020 Ducati Panigale V4 – maxed-out Ferrari of the motorcycle world – generates 91 lb-ft of torque. This year’s Zero SR/F produces a neck-snapping 140 lb-ft of torque. That’s 35% more torque than the industry-leading gas-powered motorcycle.
Where does all this power come from? 14.4 kWh Z-Force Li-Ion batteries power the electric motor efficiently as possible to give riders a range of around 161 miles in the city and 99 miles on the highway after a 1.8 hour charge at a 6 kW Rapid Charge station (8.5 hour charge time with EVSE cord and standard outlet).
The American-built SR/F also includes other features such as multiple ride modes, BOSCH Motorcycle Stability Control (this is probably good to have when riding a motorcycle that produces 140 lb-ft of torque at any rpm), and if you get the premium model, there are tons of extras like a full color LCD display, cruise control, heated grips, and much more.
The 2021 Zero SR/F starts at $21,495 USD / $28,626 CAD.
2021 Zero SR/F Specifications
From Zero Motorcycles
|
Engine
|Peak torque
|
140 ft-lb (190 Nm)
|Peak power
|
110 hp (82 kW) @ 5,000 rpm
|Top speed (max)
|
124 mph (200 km/h)
|Type
|
Z-Force 75-10 enhanced thermal efficiency, passively air-cooled, interior permanent magnet AC motor
|Controller
|High efficiency and power dense, 900 Amp, 3-phase AC controller with regenerative deceleration
|Lubrication
|
Drivetrain
|Transmission
|Clutchless direct drive
|Clutch
|Final Drive
|90T / 20T, Poly Chain® HTD® Carbon™ belt
|
Chassis
|Suspension Front
|Showa 43 mm Big Piston Separate Function forks, with adjustable spring preload, compression and rebound damping
|Suspension Rear
|Showa 40 mm piston, piggy-back reservoir shock with adjustable spring preload, compression and rebound damping
|Brakes Front
|Bosch Advanced MSC, dual J-Juan radial 4-piston calipers with radial master cylinder, 320 x 5 mm discs
|Brakes Rear
|Bosch Advanced MSC, J-Juan single piston floating caliper, 240 x 4.5 mm disc
|Tires Front
|Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 120/70-17
|Tires Rear
|Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 180/55-17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|N/A
|Color
|
Power system
|Power pack
|Z-Force® Li-Ion intelligent integrated
|Charger type
|3.0 kW, integrated
|Charge time (standard)
|4.5 hours (100% charged) / 4.0 hours (95% charged)
|
Dimensions
|Wheelbase
|
57.1 in (1,450 mm)
|Overall Width
|Trail
|3.7 in (94 mm)
|Rake
|
24.5°
|Seat Height
|31.0 in (787 mm)
|Curb Weight
|
498 lb (226 kg)
|
Warranty
|Warranty
|
2 years
|Extension
2021 Zero SR/F Features
ZF14.4 Battery Pack
The ZF14.4 lithium-ion battery makes the SR/F capable of a 200-mile maximum range.* The battery’s industry-leading power and energy density combined with an aluminum heat-sink housing and thermal transfer interface ensure consistent cell cooling and maximum long-term powertrain performance.
* Note: Maximum city range includes addition of Zero’s Power Tank, available March, 2020.
ZF75-10 Motor
The ZF75-10 motor delivers 140 ft-lbs of torque and 110 hp, effortlessly propelling the SR/F to a top speed of 124 mph. Pairing Zero’s renowned internal permanent magnet brushless architecture and a passively air-cooled compact design creates class-leading performance and efficiency.
Rapid Charge System
Our all-new scalable Rapid Charge System allows the bike to be configured for 3 kW, 6 kW, 9 kW or 12 kW of charging at any standard Level 2 charge station.* The SR/F Rapid Charge System will be able to charge at 38 miles of range per hour of charging (mphc) on 3 kW, 76 mphc on 6 kw, and 153 mphc on 12 kW which can recharge the battery pack to 95% capacity in 1 hour of charging.
* Note: SR/F requires use of included EVSE cord in order to charge on a standard 110 V wall outlet.
Power Pivot
A proprietary concentric motor and swingarm pivot design provide the optimal architecture to ensure constant drive-belt tension and maximum torque delivery to the rear wheel. A custom-designed, large-bearing swingarm pivot allows ample space for the high-performance motor while allowing a slim chassis waist to enhance rider ergonomics and bike maneuverability.
2021 Zero SR/F Photos
2021 Zero SR/F Videos
