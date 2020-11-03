2021 Zero SR/F: A Naked Motorcycle With Unlimited Torque

The 2021 Zero SR/F is one of the top models that Zero Motorcycles offers in their 2021 lineup; a naked version of its SR/S full-fairing street-bike-styled brother. This model has all the industry leading features you would expect to find in a $21,000 EV motorcycle making it the most expensive model that Zero currently offers.

To put the capabilities of EV motorcycles into perspective, the 2020 Ducati Panigale V4 – maxed-out Ferrari of the motorcycle world – generates 91 lb-ft of torque. This year’s Zero SR/F produces a neck-snapping 140 lb-ft of torque. That’s 35% more torque than the industry-leading gas-powered motorcycle.

Where does all this power come from? 14.4 kWh Z-Force Li-Ion batteries power the electric motor efficiently as possible to give riders a range of around 161 miles in the city and 99 miles on the highway after a 1.8 hour charge at a 6 kW Rapid Charge station (8.5 hour charge time with EVSE cord and standard outlet).

The American-built SR/F also includes other features such as multiple ride modes, BOSCH Motorcycle Stability Control (this is probably good to have when riding a motorcycle that produces 140 lb-ft of torque at any rpm), and if you get the premium model, there are tons of extras like a full color LCD display, cruise control, heated grips, and much more.

The 2021 Zero SR/F starts at $21,495 USD / $28,626 CAD.

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $21,495 USD / $28,626 CAD

$21,495 USD / $28,626 CAD Key Features: 123 mile combined range (198 km) 14.4 kWh battery pack Bosch Advanced MSC Passively air-cooled permanent magnet AC motor Five year unlimited mile power pack warranty Two package options to choose from

Main Specs Engine: 14.4 kWh Battery

14.4 kWh Battery Power: 110 BHP

110 BHP Torque: 140 lb-ft at the crank

140 lb-ft at the crank Wet Weight: 485 lbs (220 kg)

485 lbs (220 kg) Seat Height: 31 inches (770 mm) at lowest point Competitors Yamaha R1

Honda CBR 1000RR

Kawasaki ZX10R

2021 Zero SR/F Specifications

From Zero Motorcycles

Engine Peak torque 140 ft-lb (190 Nm) Peak power 110 hp (82 kW) @ 5,000 rpm Top speed (max) 124 mph (200 km/h) Type Z-Force 75-10 enhanced thermal efficiency, passively air-cooled, interior permanent magnet AC motor Controller High efficiency and power dense, 900 Amp, 3-phase AC controller with regenerative deceleration Lubrication Drivetrain Transmission Clutchless direct drive Clutch Final Drive 90T / 20T, Poly Chain® HTD® Carbon™ belt Chassis Suspension Front Showa 43 mm Big Piston Separate Function forks, with adjustable spring preload, compression and rebound damping Suspension Rear Showa 40 mm piston, piggy-back reservoir shock with adjustable spring preload, compression and rebound damping Brakes Front Bosch Advanced MSC, dual J-Juan radial 4-piston calipers with radial master cylinder, 320 x 5 mm discs Brakes Rear Bosch Advanced MSC, J-Juan single piston floating caliper, 240 x 4.5 mm disc Tires Front Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 120/70-17 Tires Rear Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 180/55-17 Fuel Tank Capacity N/A Color Power system Power pack Z-Force® Li-Ion intelligent integrated Charger type 3.0 kW, integrated Charge time (standard) 4.5 hours (100% charged) / 4.0 hours (95% charged) Dimensions Wheelbase 57.1 in (1,450 mm) Overall Width Trail 3.7 in (94 mm) Rake 24.5° Seat Height 31.0 in (787 mm) Curb Weight 498 lb (226 kg) Warranty Warranty 2 years Extension

2021 Zero SR/F Features

ZF14.4 Battery Pack The ZF14.4 lithium-ion battery makes the SR/F capable of a 200-mile maximum range.* The battery’s industry-leading power and energy density combined with an aluminum heat-sink housing and thermal transfer interface ensure consistent cell cooling and maximum long-term powertrain performance. * Note: Maximum city range includes addition of Zero’s Power Tank, available March, 2020.



ZF75-10 Motor The ZF75-10 motor delivers 140 ft-lbs of torque and 110 hp, effortlessly propelling the SR/F to a top speed of 124 mph. Pairing Zero’s renowned internal permanent magnet brushless architecture and a passively air-cooled compact design creates class-leading performance and efficiency.



Rapid Charge System Our all-new scalable Rapid Charge System allows the bike to be configured for 3 kW, 6 kW, 9 kW or 12 kW of charging at any standard Level 2 charge station.* The SR/F Rapid Charge System will be able to charge at 38 miles of range per hour of charging (mphc) on 3 kW, 76 mphc on 6 kw, and 153 mphc on 12 kW which can recharge the battery pack to 95% capacity in 1 hour of charging. * Note: SR/F requires use of included EVSE cord in order to charge on a standard 110 V wall outlet.



Power Pivot A proprietary concentric motor and swingarm pivot design provide the optimal architecture to ensure constant drive-belt tension and maximum torque delivery to the rear wheel. A custom-designed, large-bearing swingarm pivot allows ample space for the high-performance motor while allowing a slim chassis waist to enhance rider ergonomics and bike maneuverability.



2021 Zero SR/F Photos

2021 Zero SR/F Videos

