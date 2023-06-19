2023 KTM 890 Adventure / Adventure R [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 KTM 890 Adventure Is A Middleweight Adventure Bike

The orange bike builder’s middleweight adventure cycle is sure to be a future classic thanks to its class-leading performance. The KTM 890 Adventure has been on the market for a couple of years, and for 2023 it gets some mild updates & tweaks to keep it on top of the competition.

2023’s updates include a new 5” TFT dashboard, some fresh bodywork, and various mechanical tweaks throughout the engine and suspension.

The Austrian-designed 889cc parallel twin engine makes 103 hp and 73 lb-ft of torque. Those numbers are translated into pure adventuring performance through a power-assisted slipper clutch and a six-speed gearbox. A bi-directional quick shifter can be optioned on this model to help accentuate the performance.

The WP APEX suspension has been retweaked for this model year to reflect the latest developments in offroad performance. Of course, thanks to easily adjustable rebound and compression damping on the 43 mm front forks, the bike can be fine-tuned to your liking. The rear monoshock features adjustable rebound and preload. At the bottom end of that suspension is a set of brand-new Pirelli Scorpion STR offroad tires wrapped around wire-spoked wheels.

As with the majority of the 2023 KTM lineup, the 890 Adventure is packed to the brim with technology and features, including a full suite of standard rider aids, such as ABS and wheelie control. Multiple riding modes come equipped within the bike to suit a variety of situations. Cruise control is a standard feature, and a connectivity unit can be optioned to draw navigation from your smartphone via Bluetooth.

The 890 also features an upgraded version called the 890 Adventure R – fundamentally the same bike, but with some key performance features that take it above and beyond. The primary features that separate the R from the standard adventure are a unique adjustable WP XPLOR 48 mm front fork setup and WP XPLOR Progressive damping rear shock. As a result of the uprated suspension, the R sits a touch higher than the standard model.

Additionally, the R has a higher front fender, allowing for more wheeling room, and a set of Mitas Enduro Trail tires, which were specifically designed with KTM in mind. The R model costs an additional $1,250 USD or $1,200 CAD.

The standard bike can be had in two colour configurations – KTM orange with black and white accents or grey and black with orange accents. The R model is only available for purchase in a white, blue and orange colourway.

The 2023 KTM 890 Adventure starts at $13,949 USD/$15,299 CAD

Model Overview

General Info Price: $13,949 USD/$15,299 CAD

$13,949 USD/$15,299 CAD Key Features:

WP adjustable suspension optional quick shifter 5” TFT display Optional ‘R’ upgrade model

Main Specs Engine: 889 cc Parallel Twin

889 cc Parallel Twin Power: 103 hp

103 hp Torque: 73 lb-ft

73 lb-ft Weight (Wet): 464 lbs (210 kg)

464 lbs (210 kg) Seat Height: 33.8 in. (858 mm) Competitors Suzuki V-Strom 800DE

Yamaha Tenere 700

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport

Honda NC750X

BMW F 850 GS

2023 KTM 890 Adventure / Adventure R Specifications

From KTM

ENGINE Engine 889cc, 2-cylinder, 4-stroke, parallel twin, Liquid cooled with water/oil heat exchanger Power 103Hp Bore x Stroke 90.7 mm X 68.8 mm EMS Bosch EMS with RBW Power in KW 77 kW Starter Electric starter Lubrication Forced oil lubrication with 2 oil pumps DRIVETRAIN Clutch PASC™ antihopping clutch, mechanically operated Transmission 6-speed Chain 520 X-Ring CHASSIS Suspension Front WP APEX 43 Suspension Rear WP APEX – Monoshock Brakes Front 320 mm Brakes Rear 260 mm Suspension travel (front) Suspension travel (rear) Tank capacity (approx.) Color Orange, Black ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2023 KTM 890 Adventure / Adventure R Features

Rider aids KTM rider aids are developed to enhance the overall ADVENTURE experience by providing more control in different riding scenarios. ABS, MTC, and specially engineered RIDE MODES allow you to get the most out of your machine when barreling down the tarmac on your way to the rough stuff.



MTC (Motorcycle Traction Control) Making use of the latest generation of KTM MTC, traction is improved by using an advanced 6D Inertial Measurement Unit. This not only regulates and controls any slip at the rear wheel but also prevents uncontrolled lifting of the front wheel. With these two forces combined, the motorcycle is guaranteed the best possible acceleration. And when further combined with the data collected from the lean angle sensor, the system detects and controls power wheelies and ensures stability as well as smooth wheel landing and acceleration.



Cornering ABS Grab a handful of brakes with total confidence thanks to a new 9.3 MP ABS unit. This allows riders to use full braking power mid-corner with the 6D-sensor doing all the hard work. The 6D-sensor works by continuously monitoring and evaluating the current dynamic state of the motorcycle, enhancing control and stability during braking. Also, this level of ABS technology is unmatched, providing precise and efficient stopping power with the highest level of control.



Frame The overall geometry of the KTM 890 ADVENTURE was developed for light handling, and comfort on long distance exploration missions – with unchallenged offroad capability. Strength was a big consideration in the design, so a tubular Chromoly steel frame is used with the engine acting as a stressed member to reduce weight and overall size. All design and engineering innovations are focused on being compact and light.



Subframe Featuring a lightweight and solid construction, the subframe is fully-loaded for adventure. The motorcycle beneath you needs to be built to last. The steel trellis subframe was developed to be compact, lightweight, and also strong enough to carry a full load of luggage as well as a passenger on even the longest, cross-continental journeys.



Stability The 2023 KTM 890 ADVENTURE is rock solid at any speed, thanks to a high-end steering damper. Engineered to provide unflappable composure at all times, the steering damper works to keep the front end stable when flicking through tight turns, or hauling over corrugated surfaces.



Bodywork A completely reworked and striking front end gives the KTM 890 ADVENTURE true READY TO RACE looks. In addition, the structure below the fairing makes use of 2 forged aluminum brackets that provide maximum stiffness to the front mask, windshield, and instrument tower. This, along with using in-mold graphics for durability and a low front fender designed to keep unwanted water and mud spray to a minimum, makes the KTM 890 ADVENTURE ready for any adventure.



CTG For 2023, the KTM 890 ADVENTURE charges off the beaten track with an option of either orange or black color combinations. The graphics are produced with in-mold technology to ensure graphics stay looking showroom fresh after every adventure.



Aerodynamics Despite its shorter windshield, the aerodynamics of the KTM 890 ADVENTURE R serve a dual function. On the one hand, the lower profile allows the rider to move around the bike freely when standing on the pegs – and offers an unobstructed view ahead. On the other, and together with the reworked bodywork, it provides optimized protection from windblast while barrelling down the highway to the next trail.



2023 KTM 890 Adventure Review by 44TEETH:

2023 KTM 890 Adventure R by John T. Young: