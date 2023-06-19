2023 KTM 890 Adventure / Adventure R [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 KTM 890 Adventure Is A Middleweight Adventure Bike
Contents
The orange bike builder’s middleweight adventure cycle is sure to be a future classic thanks to its class-leading performance. The KTM 890 Adventure has been on the market for a couple of years, and for 2023 it gets some mild updates & tweaks to keep it on top of the competition.
2023’s updates include a new 5” TFT dashboard, some fresh bodywork, and various mechanical tweaks throughout the engine and suspension.
The Austrian-designed 889cc parallel twin engine makes 103 hp and 73 lb-ft of torque. Those numbers are translated into pure adventuring performance through a power-assisted slipper clutch and a six-speed gearbox. A bi-directional quick shifter can be optioned on this model to help accentuate the performance.
The WP APEX suspension has been retweaked for this model year to reflect the latest developments in offroad performance. Of course, thanks to easily adjustable rebound and compression damping on the 43 mm front forks, the bike can be fine-tuned to your liking. The rear monoshock features adjustable rebound and preload. At the bottom end of that suspension is a set of brand-new Pirelli Scorpion STR offroad tires wrapped around wire-spoked wheels.
As with the majority of the 2023 KTM lineup, the 890 Adventure is packed to the brim with technology and features, including a full suite of standard rider aids, such as ABS and wheelie control. Multiple riding modes come equipped within the bike to suit a variety of situations. Cruise control is a standard feature, and a connectivity unit can be optioned to draw navigation from your smartphone via Bluetooth.
The 890 also features an upgraded version called the 890 Adventure R – fundamentally the same bike, but with some key performance features that take it above and beyond. The primary features that separate the R from the standard adventure are a unique adjustable WP XPLOR 48 mm front fork setup and WP XPLOR Progressive damping rear shock. As a result of the uprated suspension, the R sits a touch higher than the standard model.
Additionally, the R has a higher front fender, allowing for more wheeling room, and a set of Mitas Enduro Trail tires, which were specifically designed with KTM in mind. The R model costs an additional $1,250 USD or $1,200 CAD.
The standard bike can be had in two colour configurations – KTM orange with black and white accents or grey and black with orange accents. The R model is only available for purchase in a white, blue and orange colourway.
The 2023 KTM 890 Adventure starts at $13,949 USD/$15,299 CAD
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc., so you can read up on the new 2023 KTM 890 Adventure/R in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $13,949 USD/$15,299 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- WP adjustable suspension
- optional quick shifter
- 5” TFT display
- Optional ‘R’ upgrade model
Main Specs
- Engine: 889 cc Parallel Twin
- Power: 103 hp
- Torque: 73 lb-ft
- Weight (Wet): 464 lbs (210 kg)
- Seat Height: 33.8 in. (858 mm)
Competitors
- Suzuki V-Strom 800DE
- Yamaha Tenere 700
- Triumph Tiger 850 Sport
- Honda NC750X
- BMW F 850 GS
2023 KTM 890 Adventure / Adventure R Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|889cc, 2-cylinder, 4-stroke, parallel twin, Liquid cooled with water/oil heat exchanger
|Power
|103Hp
|Bore x Stroke
|90.7 mm X 68.8 mm
|EMS
|Bosch EMS with RBW
|Power in KW
|77 kW
|Starter
|Electric starter
|Lubrication
|Forced oil lubrication with 2 oil pumps
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|PASC™ antihopping clutch, mechanically operated
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Chain
|520 X-Ring
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|WP APEX 43
|Suspension Rear
|WP APEX – Monoshock
|Brakes Front
|320 mm
|Brakes Rear
|260 mm
|Suspension travel (front)
|Suspension travel (rear)
|Tank capacity (approx.)
|Color
|Orange, Black
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2023 KTM 890 Adventure / Adventure R Features
Rider aids
MTC (Motorcycle Traction Control)
Cornering ABS
Frame
Subframe
Stability
Bodywork
CTG
Aerodynamics
2023 KTM 890 Adventure / Adventure R Photos
2023 KTM 890 Adventure / Adventure R Videos
2023 KTM 890 Adventure Review by 44TEETH:
2023 KTM 890 Adventure R by John T. Young: