Souo’s Insane Flat-Eight Muscle Cruiser and a New Rocket Duo

Oh, you thought that the antics of the world’s largest motorcycle expo meant that there would be LESS to chat about between now and the turn of the year?

CFMoto, KTM, Souo, and Triumph want you to think again:

CFMoto’s 675SR-R will finally be released in Europe for 2025.

KTM’s scaled so fast that Pierer’s looking at a six-digit figure in financing to balance out for 2025.

Great Wall Motor’s motorcycle brand “Souo” is cooking up its second flat-eight monster.

Triumph’s releasing a lineup of Rocket 3s inspired by the legacy of daredevil Evel Knievel.

Let’s start with CFMoto, shall we?

CFMoto’s 675SR-R to Hit EU Dealerships in 2025

A view of the engine on CFMoto’s 657SR-R. Media sourced from CFMoto.

America Debut Likely to Follow

It’s been a minute since CFMoto debuted their new “V.04” engine and the “Master of Speed” concept at EICMA; since then, news has died down for the brand’s other offerings, not least of which is the 675SR-R waiting to dip into the markets of the near future.

Thanks to new coverage from MCN, we now know that CFMoto’s new middleweight wonder will be in Europe for the year 2025… and we might even get the machine headed across the pond shortly thereafter.

According to MCN, the CFMoto 675SR-R carries a liquid-cooled, DOHC, 12-valve, inline-triple engine with 675cc (roughly 100hp) of punt. The power is joined by inverted forks, brakes courtesy of Brembo, a full-color TFT display, and an angular aesthetic that will be just as pleasurable a view from the saddle as from the circuit bleachers.

Of course, the bigger question surfaces: Is the 675SR-R coming to America?

CFMoto has a surprisingly strong presence in the Americas at this point; while we don’t necessarily have hardcore proof that the 675SR-R will be on its way to the USA after a debut in Europe in 2025, the bevy of bikes already here from CFMoto’s ranks shows that the company is invested in sharing their bigger-bore offerings with us. My bet is yes. 🙂

Are you excited to see the CFMoto 675SR-R come to the streets and circuits of the USA?

Industry Insider: Pierer Works Overtime to Balance Out KTM Books

A view of KTM’s 1390 Super Duke. Media sourced from KTM.

Production Volume to Lean Out for Future Operations

We may not have been feeling comfortable in previous weeks with sharing how Pierer Mobility AG had to reduce its executive board from six to two members amidst financial complexities (via MCN), but the domino effect has officially taken over thanks to a new press release, so we might as well keep y’all abreast of what’s happening to Team Orange (and their bikes).

Our update today comes from Pierer Mobility’s own press release, where the company has stated the following facts:

The Executive Board (a melange of KTM and Pierer members) is currently working on securing the financing of KTM via talks with “core shareholder Pierer, Bajaj AG and major financial creditors of KTM AG” It is too early to assume what the size of the additional financing will be… … but the above parties are working on securing financing “in the three-digit million range.”

From our standpoint, $100 million does seem like a lot of cash… and perhaps this is why the news has hit the stands so hard. Still, Pierer is a big fish, and a six-digit figure is a common sight on FY statements of companies like Bajaj, Pierer and even KTM. Time will tell whether the Board mangages to secure that six-digit financing amount; in the meantime, we get to muse on how KTM’s operations will be affected in the coming years.

What does this press release mean for KTM’s future?

it is too soon to try to predict what KTM’s next decade will look like. I can only caution that we have seen other examples of brands who scaled too fast for their parent company with the hope that KTM will continue to be supported in doing what they do best: Building brilliant bikes, both for the streets and the circuit.

In the meantime, the Board of KTM/Pierer has a plan for 2025, and the plan involves leaning out to balance out – but before I continue on, I need to be absolutely clear that this article is not promotional and is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

With that being said, here is an excerpt from Pierer’s press release on the Board’s decisions at this point:

“… the Executive Board is endeavoring to put KTM AG back on a stable operational and financial basis. Against the backdrop of a challenging economic environment, an even more far-reaching operational restructuring is being driven forward with the aim of reducing inventories at both KTM AG and the dealer level to an economically sustainable level by significantly reducing production volumes. Furthermore, overheads are also to be significantly reduced once again. The aim is to stabilize costs and sales at a redimensioned level from the 2025 financial year and thus create the basis for sustainable competitiveness and profitability.” – Pierer Mobility Press release. November 12, 2024 .

What do you think KTM has in store in the coming years?

Spy Shots: Meet the New Flat-Eight Muscle Cruiser from Souo

A view of a Honda Rune in anticipation of a new motorcycle from Chinese brand “Souo,” or “soul.” Media sourced from Philharmonic Moto.

More Bike = Better Bike, Right?

How do we feel about a stretched-out bike housing a flat-eight engine and carrying a silhouette vaguely reminiscent of Honda’s Rune?

If you’re drooling, then you might want to keep tabs on the second motorcycle GWM’s motorcycle brand, “Souo,” is prepping to debut.

According to Ben Purvis’s findings on CycleWorld, Soup’s first machine – a monster duo taking inspiration from the genetics of Honda’s GoldWing, christened the S2000ST and S2000GL. These were touring-happy machines, each housing a flat-eight engine designed to perform as well as it did gouge the pocket.

Recently, Souo’s been seen riding about on something that can only be referred to as the makings of a Honda Rune. The bike was seen testing in Germany.

We are unable to use the spy shots Purvis has been able to procure, so we have simply tacked an image of Honda’s Rune to the Hero of this article to preface the following features list:

Souo’s new bike is expected to carry the code “LH2000”

Power is anticipated to punt from the very same flat-eight engine as the S2000ST and S2000GL, totaling around 152hp of punch speaking from eight cylinders, four camshafts, and 32 valves.

Features include a similar cast-aluminum beam chassis to that nestled in Honda’s Gold Wing and the interesting use of a Hossack-style double-wishbone suspension system to keep the bike front as close to a traditional fork as possible.

Design characteristics use Honda’s Rune as the inspiration for the gas tank, saddle, and pipe system, while the rear fender pulls inspo from Honda’s F6C.

The LH2000 is expected to forego the usual touchscreen present on Souo’s S2000ST and S2000GL, opting instead for a circular display.

Features appearing to be shared with the S2000ST and S2000GL include the dual-clutch, eight-speed semi-auto transmission, and Bosch electronics.

Expect the Souo LH2000 to be available as a premium offering on China’s market; there is no doubt that the LH2000 is a premium bike, though we are told there is a slim likelihood that the machines will come to the Americas.

More’s the pity.

What do you think of the Souo LH2000?

“Little Risk, Little Reward:” Triumph Launches Evel Knievel Tribute Bikes

A view of Triumph’s Evel Knievel tribute Rocket duo. Media sourced from Triumph.

Rocket 3 R and GT to Carry Forward Knievel Tribute

There has never been a gent better suited to a limited lineup of tribute bikes than stuntman extraordinaire, Robert Craig “Evel” Knievel.

This dude is the Chuck Norris of the motorcycle stunt world. Don’t believe me? Let’s start with how Evel Knievel got his nickname: Stuck in jail with notorious criminal William “Awful” Knofel, Robert decided to adopt the nickname teasingly given him by the guard at roll call. “Evel Knievel” was born… only he would misspell Evel, as he didn’t believe himself actually evil (via Shortlist).

Fast forward, and Knievel’s fame carries forward in a ludicrous amount of motorcycle jumps – over 75, by the count of most – as well as a Guinness World Record for “most bones broken in a lifetime” (via Guinness World Records). By the way, that 171ft jump over Caesar’s Palace was done and dusted on a Triumph Bonneville, hence why we’re here at Hinckley’s HQ for the honors.

Despite the aforementioned obligatories, Knievel’s son wouldn’t put his father in the box labeled “daredevil,” imparting the following from Shortlist:

“I wouldn’t just describe him as a daredevil. He was much more than a daredevil. The daredevil was just a part of the whole adventure of his life. How do you define someone…? Whatever he did, he just wanted to do the best of [it] and have the best life and the most money and the finest clothes and the fanciest cars and the prettiest women. [Knievel] used to say, ‘I’ve lived a life as fine as any king who ever lived.’ – But he was a king of humble beginnings.” – Kelly Knievel, son of Robert Craig “Evel” Knievel. ( Shortlist )

To the above, we can only look on with awe and applaud Triumph’s decision to dedicate a limited lineup of Rocket 3s to Knievel’s name.

According to Triumph’s press media kit, there are two Rocket 3 Evel Knievel Limited Editions provided for the year 2025: The Rocket 3 R and the Rocket GT. Hinckley’s best intends on having 500 individually numbered bikes, including an exclusive design scheme” that incorporates Knievel’s stars and stripes graphic with a handmade chrome tank.

Keep in mind, Triumph’s Rocket 3 is the world’s largest production motorcycle engine; as such, riders will be able to look forward to every pony stuffed into that 2,500cc triple-cylinder heart, knowing that 225Nm of torque and 182PS @ 7000rpm follows their every whim.

Here are the features included in Triumph’s new Rocket 3:

Brembo Stylema® Brakes

Fully adjustable Showa suspension

Advanced electronics such as cornering ABS, traction control, and additional riding modes

A unique number and a certificate of authenticity

Distinctive black leather seat featuring gold stitching and an embroidered Evel Knievel signature.

Sapphire Black bodywork with contrasting white accents to match Knievel’s iconic jumpsuit.

A full chrome fuel tank with hand-painted coach lining and Evel Knievel’s signature graphic.

To top everything off, buyers of either Knievel Rocket will have a special plaque on the cam cover displays the bike’s unique production number (and Evel Knievel’s signature), as well as a numbered collector’s edition hardback book to celebrate Evel Knievel’s life.

For such a special bike duo, a special MSRP of $31,995 awaits.

Are you excited to try a 2025 Rocket 3 Evel Knievel Limited Edition before they run out?