2023 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport: A Tiger With Trimmed Claws?
Contents
When you are a famed motorcycle builder of top-rated Adventure bikes, what makes sense when you want to offer riders the best of your motorcycle lineup, but for a little less money? Triumph solved this by building the Tiger 850 Sport.
First glance may lead a person to think this bike is simply a detuned Tiger 900, but that would just miss the point of this machine. The Tiger 850 Sport uses the same 888cc T-plane triple crank engine found in other Tiger models but tuned with 83 hp and 60 lb-ft of torque. The unique tuning is all about making the 850 Sport an improved machine for on-road touring. The torque stays above 50 lb-ft from 3400 rpm and is delivered in a smooth accessible way, while still retaining the unique Tiger exhaust note.
To achieve cost savings Triumph did need to remove some of the high dollar features found on other Tigers, but it is what is still here that is worth noting. The brakes are Brembo Stylema, Marzocchi 45mm upside-down front fork, Marzocchi adjustable rear shock, slip and assist clutch, road and rain riding modes and the latest in Triumph ABS and switchable traction control technology.
Everything Triumph has done with the Tiger 850 Sport is focused on delivering top level touring performance.
Color choices for the 2023 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport models: Graphite Diable Red, Graphite Caspian Blue, Graphite Baja Orange
The 2023 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport model pricing starts at: $12,290 USD / $13,990 CAD
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2023 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $12,290 USD / $13,990 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- 888cc Triple engine
- Marzocchi suspension
- Brembo Stylema 4-piston radial monobloc calipers
- Selectable riding modes
- 5” TFT Display
Main Specs
- Engine: 888 cc DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
- Power: 84 HP (estimated)
- Torque: 60 lbs-ft @ 6,500 RPM
- Dry Weight: 423 lb (192 kg)
- Seat Height: Adjustable 32.28 – 33.07 in (820-840 mm)
Competitors
- Suzuki V-Strom 800DE
- Honda NC750X DCT
- BMW F 750 GS
- Moto Guzzi V85 TT
2023 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|888cc, Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
|Power
|84 bhp (62.5 kW) @ 8,500 rpm
|Bore x Stroke
|78.0mm x 61.9mm
|Compression Ratio
|11.27:1
|Fuel System
|Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Stainless steel 3 into 1 header system, side mounted stainless steel silencer
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-plate, slip
|Transmission
|6-Speed
|Final Drive
|O-ring chain
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Marzocchi 45mm upside down forks
|Suspension Rear
|Marzocchi rear suspension unit, manual preload adjustment
|Brakes Front
|Twin 320mm floating discs, Brembo Stylema 4 piston Monobloc calipers. Radial front master cylinder, ABS
|Brakes Rear
|Single 255mm disc. Brembo single piston sliding caliper, ABS
|Tires Front
|100/90-19
|Tires Rear
|
150/70R17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|5.28 US gal (20 litres)
|Color
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Width Handlebars
|32.67 in (830 mm)
|Height Without Mirror
|55.51 – 57.48 in (1410-1460 mm)
|Wheelbase
|61.25 in (1556 mm)
|Trail
|5.24 in (133.3 mm)
|Seat Height
|32.28 – 33.07 in (820-840 mm)
|Dry Weight
|423 lb (192 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2023 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Features
ROAD-FOCUSED ADVENTURE IS NOW EVEN MORE ACCESSIBLE
CONFIDENCE INSPIRING
INSPIRING TRUST WITH AN INNOVATIVE TRIPLE
MADE FOR YOU
To further meet rider expectations and desired ambitions, you can enhance your ride with two dedicated Tiger 850 Sport paint and graphic schemes and over 60 genuine Triumph accessories. From Trekker panniers to twin helmet top box, you’ll be inspired by the options to make it yours for the adventure.
When everyday versatility is the goal you should not be held back by the basics. It’s designed with the rider in mind – make it yours.
KEEPING YOU RIDING
MAXIMUM VERSATILITY
TIGER POISE
2023 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Photos
2023 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Videos
2023 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Baja Orange and Graphite first look
Triumph Tiger 850 Short Term Review