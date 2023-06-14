2023 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport: A Tiger With Trimmed Claws?

When you are a famed motorcycle builder of top-rated Adventure bikes, what makes sense when you want to offer riders the best of your motorcycle lineup, but for a little less money? Triumph solved this by building the Tiger 850 Sport.

First glance may lead a person to think this bike is simply a detuned Tiger 900, but that would just miss the point of this machine. The Tiger 850 Sport uses the same 888cc T-plane triple crank engine found in other Tiger models but tuned with 83 hp and 60 lb-ft of torque. The unique tuning is all about making the 850 Sport an improved machine for on-road touring. The torque stays above 50 lb-ft from 3400 rpm and is delivered in a smooth accessible way, while still retaining the unique Tiger exhaust note.

To achieve cost savings Triumph did need to remove some of the high dollar features found on other Tigers, but it is what is still here that is worth noting. The brakes are Brembo Stylema, Marzocchi 45mm upside-down front fork, Marzocchi adjustable rear shock, slip and assist clutch, road and rain riding modes and the latest in Triumph ABS and switchable traction control technology.

Everything Triumph has done with the Tiger 850 Sport is focused on delivering top level touring performance.

Color choices for the 2023 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport models: Graphite Diable Red, Graphite Caspian Blue, Graphite Baja Orange

The 2023 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport model pricing starts at: $12,290 USD / $13,990 CAD

Model Overview

888cc Triple engine Marzocchi suspension Brembo Stylema 4-piston radial monobloc calipers Selectable riding modes 5” TFT Display

2023 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Specifications

From Triumph

ENGINE Engine 888cc, Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder Power 84 bhp (62.5 kW) @ 8,500 rpm Bore x Stroke 78.0mm x 61.9mm Compression Ratio 11.27:1 Fuel System Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection Starter Electric Exhaust Stainless steel 3 into 1 header system, side mounted stainless steel silencer DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, multi-plate, slip Transmission 6-Speed Final Drive O-ring chain CHASSIS Suspension Front Marzocchi 45mm upside down forks Suspension Rear Marzocchi rear suspension unit, manual preload adjustment Brakes Front Twin 320mm floating discs, Brembo Stylema 4 piston Monobloc calipers. Radial front master cylinder, ABS Brakes Rear Single 255mm disc. Brembo single piston sliding caliper, ABS Tires Front 100/90-19 Tires Rear 150/70R17 Fuel Tank Capacity 5.28 US gal (20 litres) Color ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Width Handlebars 32.67 in (830 mm) Height Without Mirror 55.51 – 57.48 in (1410-1460 mm) Wheelbase 61.25 in (1556 mm) Trail 5.24 in (133.3 mm) Seat Height 32.28 – 33.07 in (820-840 mm) Dry Weight 423 lb (192 kg) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2023 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Features

ROAD-FOCUSED ADVENTURE IS NOW EVEN MORE ACCESSIBLE From the moment you push the ignition and feel the innovative triple ignite you’ll feel your pulse align with the Tiger’s fire. Designed to thrill but tailored for the confidence you need. Whether it’s your first big bike, first adventure bike or a versatile steed you’re after, the Tiger 850 Sport has the technology, equipment and attitude to stir up your riding experience.



CONFIDENCE INSPIRING Riding confidence is at the forefront of adventure. Self-confidence to swing your leg over, ignite your soul and set off for a ride knowing the Tiger’s advanced technology and high-specification brakes and suspension are there to support you in every moment. The upright poise with lightweight modular frame and responsive engine feels agile and maneuverable, never intimidating. Add the slim stand-over width, adjustable seat height with 0.78in adaptability and fine-tuned ergonomics, and you will further bolster your next riding experience. You’ll have exceptional maneuverability and handling in all road-focused adventure-riding scenarios.



INSPIRING TRUST WITH AN INNOVATIVE TRIPLE The feel of the engine is vital to riding experience and with the signature triple character the adventure awaits. The dedicated Tiger 850 Sport engine tune with innovative T-plane triple crank and unique 1, 3, 2 firing gives superior tractability at low rpm, ideal for city riding. Escape to the open roads and you’ll feel the mid and top-end range kick in with enhanced rider connection to the rear wheel. With a strong tailor-made 83HP peak power @ 8500rpm and 60 LB-FT peak torque @ 6500rpm setup the new Tiger 850 Sport is predictable, sporty and ready when you are.



MADE FOR YOU No two riders are the same, which is why the Tiger 850 Sport comes with multiple adjustments to ensure the perfect no compromise setup. With angle-adjustable handlebars, adjustable screen, two seat heights, and adjustable high-specification Marzocchi rear suspension, we’re confident you’ll find the setup for you. To further meet rider expectations and desired ambitions, you can enhance your ride with two dedicated Tiger 850 Sport paint and graphic schemes and over 60 genuine Triumph accessories. From Trekker panniers to twin helmet top box, you’ll be inspired by the options to make it yours for the adventure. When everyday versatility is the goal you should not be held back by the basics. It’s designed with the rider in mind – make it yours.



KEEPING YOU RIDING It’s the ride not the destination, and the Tiger 850 Sport is setup to offer the ultimate in road adventure comfort. With industry-leading Marzocchi 45mm upside-down cartridge forks, adjustable gas pressurized rear suspension, slip and assist clutch, road and rain riding modes and the latest in Triumph ABS and switchable traction control technology. From top to bottom the Tiger is designed to ease your fatigue and bolster your comfort to keep your adventure going.



MAXIMUM VERSATILITY Life isn’t all about the epic journey – the daily ride matters even more, and it needs to be anything but dull. With its 5.2 US gallon fuel tank, and latest generation Triumph ABS and switchable traction control, the Tiger is ready for every ride and every adventure. Whether that’s brightening up your commute, traveling with a passenger or maneuvering tight urban spaces, the Tiger’s lightweight poise, road-focused adventure setup and sporting feel makes for the ultimate companion. Ready to put in the hard work uplifting your working week yet fully capable for weekend blasts and touring fun.



TIGER POISE The 850 Sport is unmistakably a new generation Tiger. Strong. Versatile. And with its poised design, it embodies the contemporary Triumph style and energy. The upright and commanding adventure stance, the protective screen and refined ergonomics promise comfort and thrills in all your riding. All-new Tiger 850 Sport color schemes and over 65 accessories will make for the ultimate head turner while remaining versatile and capable. Class-leading high-quality finishes make this the perfect ride for your next adventure.

2023 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Photos

2023 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Videos

2023 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Baja Orange and Graphite first look

Triumph Tiger 850 Short Term Review