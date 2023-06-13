2023 Indian FTR Sport [Specs, Features, Photos]

Experience Luxury On The Open Road With The 2023 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse

Introducing the 2023 Indian FTR Sport, a true American original motorcycle that embodies the perfect blend of modern style and performance. The FTR Sport’s design is inspired by its flat track roots, boasting a unique low-slung “flyline” that sets it apart from other naked bikes on the market. Its muscular and chiseled appearance exudes style without compromising on performance.

The FTR Sport shares an engine with the other models in the 2023 Indian catalog which is a good thing. The high-revving, liquid-cooled V-twin engine of the FTR Sport produces 120 horsepower and 87 ft-lbs of torque. One of the standout features of this motorcycle is its industry-first 4-inch touchscreen powered by RIDE COMMAND. This innovative system offers intuitive search navigation and Bluetooth tethering, blending design detail with modern functionality. Technology that is shared with other Indian motorcycles on the FTR Sport includes multiple ride modes, lean angle Sensitive Stability Control, ABS, traction control and more. Traction control and wheelie control can be easily turned off.

The fully adjustable suspension, featuring a front suspension and piggybank rear shock, allows riders to fine-tune their ride for optimal comfort and control. A confidence-inspiring riding position is achieved through the FTR Sport’s lightweight 17-inch cast wheels and super sticky Metzeler Sportec rubber tires. The FTR Sport also offers exceptional stopping power, thanks to its fully adjustable 43mm upside-down front fork and single, exposed rear shock. Brembo 4-piston mono block calipers paired with dual 320mm rotors provide incredible control and braking power.

The 2023 Indian FTR Sport starts at $15,749 USD/$18,999 CAD

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2023 Indian FTR Sport in one place.

Motorcycle Overview

2023 Indian FTR Sport Specifications

ENGINE Engine 1203cc, Liquid Cooled V-Twin Engine Power 120 HP Bore x Stroke 4.016 in x 2.898 in (102 mm x 73.6 mm) Compression Ratio 12.5:1 Fuel System Closed Loop Fuel Injection / 60 mm Bore Starter Electric Exhaust 2-into-1, Catalyst in collector DRIVETRAIN Clutch Assist & Slip, Multi-Plate Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive 2.647 : 1 CHASSIS Suspension Front 43mm, ZF Sachs Fully Adjustable Inverted Telescopic Cartidge Fork Suspension Rear 120 mm, ZF Sachs Fully Adjustable Piggyback IFP Brakes Front Brembo Dual 320mm t5 Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper Brakes Rear Brembo Single 260mm t5 Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Metzeler Sportec M9 RR 120/70ZR17 58W Tires Rear Metzeler Sportec M9 RR 180/55ZR17 73W Fuel Tank Capacity 3.4 gal (12.9 L) Color / Graphics Black Metallic, White Lightning / Indy Red ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Headlamp Tail Light LED Taillight DIMENSIONS Overall Length 87.5 in (2223 mm) Overall Width 32.7 in (830 mm) Overall Height 51.1 in (1297 mm) Wheelbase 60 in (1,524 mm) Ground Clearance 6.5 in (17 cm) Seat Height 30.7 in (780 mm) Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 490 lbs (223 kg) / 522 lbs (237 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2023 Indian FTR Sport Features

AN AMERICAN ORIGINAL Chiseled, muscular, and sophisticated, the FTR Rally is totally inspired by our flat track roots, the very things that make it stylish also make it so incredibly functional. Knobby tires, an Aviator Seat, Rally Windscreen and matte finishes prove that modern performance isn’t a contradiction with incredible style.



POISED FOR THRILLS The character of a high-revving, liquid-cooled American V-twin is unique, and at the heart of what makes FTR Sport remarkable. 120hp and 87 ft-lbs of torque provide a torque curve that’s as fat as it is flat, it wins where riders want it, pulling ruthlessly to the next corner.



4 inch touchscreen powered by RIDE COMMAND Design detail meets modern function in a class-leading and industry first 4-inch touchscreen powered by RIDE COMMAND, featuring intuitive search navigation with Bluetooth



The Best Ride Enhancing Tech Three ride modes (Sport, Standard, Rain) maximize your thrills and Lean Angle Sensitive Stability Control and ABS provide confident, predictable handling in all conditions. Traction control, cornering pre-control, and wheelie mitigation are there too. If your inner demon wants to make things more interesting, Traction Control and Wheelie Mitigation are easily turned off.



CONFIDENCE INSPIRING RIDING POSITION Originally designed after our dominant, championship winning FTR 750 flat track racer, the new FTR Sport is fully optimized for ultimate street performance, where real riders dominate. Lightweight 17-inch cast wheels front and back are easily flickable and wear super sticky Metzeler



STOPPING POWER Fully adjustable 43mm upside down front fork and single, exposed rear shock make the FTR stand out in the crowd. Massive Brembo 4-piston mono block calipers grab dual 320mm rotors and are specifically tuned for incredible control and braking power. Stoppies are optional, and only two fingers away if you’re so inclined.



Make FTR Your Own The FTR is the Swiss Army Knife of the moto world—a versatile and indispensable tool to meet all your two-wheeled needs. And with Genuine Factory Accessories, you can take FTR to yet another level. Whether you’re looking for extra performance, premium style, increased comfort, or dedicated function—personalizing is easy and gives you the ability to transform FTR just the way you want it.



2023 Indian FTR Sport Photos

2023 Indian FTR Sport Videos

2023 Indian FTR Sport Review by Hegshot Rides:

2023 Indian FTR Sport review by Full Throttle: