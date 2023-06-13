2023 Indian FTR Sport [Specs, Features, Photos]

Experience Luxury On The Open Road With The 2023 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse
Introducing the 2023 Indian FTR Sport, a true American original motorcycle that embodies the perfect blend of modern style and performance. The FTR Sport’s design is inspired by its flat track roots, boasting a unique low-slung “flyline” that sets it apart from other naked bikes on the market. Its muscular and chiseled appearance exudes style without compromising on performance.
The FTR Sport shares an engine with the other models in the 2023 Indian catalog which is a good thing. The high-revving, liquid-cooled V-twin engine of the FTR Sport produces 120 horsepower and 87 ft-lbs of torque. One of the standout features of this motorcycle is its industry-first 4-inch touchscreen powered by RIDE COMMAND. This innovative system offers intuitive search navigation and Bluetooth tethering, blending design detail with modern functionality. Technology that is shared with other Indian motorcycles on the FTR Sport includes multiple ride modes, lean angle Sensitive Stability Control, ABS, traction control and more. Traction control and wheelie control can be easily turned off.
The fully adjustable suspension, featuring a front suspension and piggybank rear shock, allows riders to fine-tune their ride for optimal comfort and control. A confidence-inspiring riding position is achieved through the FTR Sport’s lightweight 17-inch cast wheels and super sticky Metzeler Sportec rubber tires. The FTR Sport also offers exceptional stopping power, thanks to its fully adjustable 43mm upside-down front fork and single, exposed rear shock. Brembo 4-piston mono block calipers paired with dual 320mm rotors provide incredible control and braking power.
The 2023 Indian FTR Sport starts at $15,749 USD/$18,999 CAD
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2023 Indian FTR Sport in one place.
Motorcycle Overview
General Info
- Price: $15,749 USD/$18,999 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- 1203 cc V-twin Liquid-cooled engine
- 4 inch Touchscreen
- Multiple Ride modes
- Brembo Brakes
Main Specs
- Engine: 1,203 cc, liquid-cooled V-twin
- Power: 120 horsepower
- Torque: 87 ft-lbs
- Weight: 490 lbs (223 kgs)
- Seat Height: 30.7 inches (780 mm)
Competitors
2023 Indian FTR Sport Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1203cc, Liquid Cooled V-Twin
|Engine Power
|120 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|4.016 in x 2.898 in (102 mm x 73.6 mm)
|Compression Ratio
|12.5:1
|Fuel System
|Closed Loop Fuel Injection / 60 mm Bore
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|2-into-1, Catalyst in collector
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Assist & Slip, Multi-Plate
|Transmission
|6 Speed
|Final Drive
|2.647 : 1
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|43mm, ZF Sachs Fully Adjustable Inverted Telescopic Cartidge Fork
|Suspension Rear
|120 mm, ZF Sachs Fully Adjustable Piggyback IFP
|Brakes Front
|Brembo Dual 320mm t5 Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper
|Brakes Rear
|Brembo Single 260mm t5 Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
|Tires Front
|Metzeler Sportec M9 RR 120/70ZR17 58W
|Tires Rear
|
Metzeler Sportec M9 RR 180/55ZR17 73W
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|3.4 gal (12.9 L)
|Color / Graphics
|Black Metallic, White Lightning / Indy Red
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED Headlamp
|Tail Light
|LED Taillight
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|87.5 in (2223 mm)
|Overall Width
|32.7 in (830 mm)
|Overall Height
|51.1 in (1297 mm)
|Wheelbase
|60 in (1,524 mm)
|Ground Clearance
|6.5 in (17 cm)
|Seat Height
|30.7 in (780 mm)
|Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel)
|
490 lbs (223 kg) / 522 lbs (237 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|2 Years, Unlimited Miles
|Extension
2023 Indian FTR Sport Features
AN AMERICAN ORIGINAL
POISED FOR THRILLS
4 inch touchscreen powered by RIDE COMMAND
The Best Ride Enhancing Tech
CONFIDENCE INSPIRING RIDING POSITION
STOPPING POWER
Make FTR Your Own
2023 Indian FTR Sport Photos
2023 Indian FTR Sport Videos
2023 Indian FTR Sport Review by Hegshot Rides:
2023 Indian FTR Sport review by Full Throttle: