2023 Ducati Scrambler Icon / Full Throttle / Nightshift [Specs, Features, Photos]

The All New 2023 Ducati Scrambler Line is A Classic In The Making

2023 introduces one of the biggest updates to the Ducati Scrambler line since its inception some eight years ago. The Scrambler 803 cc model has received a suite of updates while seemingly retaining everything that Scrambler fans have loved. For this year, the Scrambler can be bought in three variations, each similar but with a unique twist – they are the Icon, the Nightshift, and the Full Throttle models.

The 2023 Scrambler uses an updated version of the old 803 cc air-cooled V-Twin that has been found in the bike from the start. Changes to the engine include new casings, which help it to be lighter while staying just as strong as ever. Additionally, the exhaust system and transmission have also been updated. Ducati‘ claims that this power plant produces a 73HP and 48.1 lb-ft of torque. Not earth-shattering numbers in today’s world, but enough to have some fun, no doubt.

While this retro flat track-inspired ride is fairly bare bones, it wouldn’t be an Italian motorcycle without some top-of-the-line goodies. Features on the 2023 Scrambler include but aren’t limited to, a 4.3” TFT colour display, Full LED lighting, and ABS. Each model comes standard with a set of Pirelli rubber wrapped around a 17” wheel in the back and an 18” in the front.

Each of the three model offerings is unique among the 2023 Ducati family, whether it be the flashy Icon, the dark and brooding Nightshift, or the race-inspired Full Throttle.

For starters, the Icon, which is possibly the most basic of the trio, features a comfortable upright seating position, and can be optioned in a total of nine different colour configurations, thanks to three paint colours and six removable “cover kits”.

The Nightshift is the classiest model, featuring dark colours and black accents. The bike comes standard with A drag-style handlebar, bar end mirrors, and unique wire-spoked wheels (compared to the more modern wheels found on the other two bikes). The Nightshift is only available in “Nebula Blue” with a stitched brown leather seat.

The final model is called the Full Throttle, this bike takes clear inspiration from flat track racing, featuring a more aggressive riding position, a sump guard, and a red racing-inspired livery complete with some large racing number side panels, which bear the number 62, an obvious nod to the year the original Ducati Scrambler came out. This model also comes with a Termignoni exhaust silencer and a dual-direction quick shifter, while the other two models can only get those as add-ons.

The 2023 Ducati Scrambler Icon starts at $10,995 USD / $12,995 CAD

The 2023 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift starts at $12,195 USD / $14,095 CAD

The 2023 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle starts at $12,195 USD / $14,095 CAD.

2023 Ducati Scrambler Icon / Full Throttle / Nightshift Specifications

From Ducati

ENGINE Engine 803cc, L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooled Power 73 hp (53.6 kW) @ 8,250 rpm Bore x Stroke 88 x 66 mm Compression Ratio 11:1 Fuel Injection Electronic fuel injection, 50 mm throttle body with Ride-by-Wire system Starter Electric Exhaust Stainless steel muffler with catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes, aluminium tail pipes Torque 48.1 lb-ft (65.2 Nm) @ 7,000 rpm DRIVETRAIN Clutch Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch Transmission 6 speed Final Drive Chain, front spocket 15, rear sprocket 46 CHASSIS Suspension Front Upside down Kayaba 41 mm fork Suspension Rear Kayaba rear shock, pre-load adjustable Brakes Front Ø330 mm disc, radial 4-piston calliper with Bosch Cornering ABS as standard equipment Brakes Rear Ø245 mm disc, 1-piston floating calliper with Bosch Cornering ABS as standard equipment Tires Front Pirelli MT 60 RS 110/80 R18 Tires Rear Pirelli MT 60 RS 180/55 R17 Fuel Tank Capacity 13,5 l (3,57 US gal) Color Orange, Red, Black ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Max Length Max Width Max height Wheelbase 1.449 mm (57 in) Rake 24° Trail 108 mm Seat Height 795 mm (31.3 in)

810 mm (31.9 in) with high seat accessory

780 mm (30.7 in) with low seat accessory Dry Weight 170 kg (375 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24 months, Unlimited mileage Extension

2023 Ducati Scrambler Icon / Full Throttle / Nightshift Features

Cornering ABS The Cornering ABS reduces the risk of crashing under emergency braking when the bike is leaning, increasing safety in critical conditions.



Ducati Traction control Adjustable at 4 levels of intervention that are already calibrated and can be turned off.



2 Riding modes The introduction of the ride-by-wire allows to have two Riding Modes, Road and Sport.



New 2023 Ducati Scrambler Icon Review: Still Got It? by MOTOBOB:

2023 Scrambler Ducati Nightshift by AMS Ducati Dallas: