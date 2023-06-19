2023 Triumph Scrambler 1200 [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Triumph Scrambler 1200: James Bonds Scrambler
In the current world of motorcycles, Adventure bikes are all the rage, but the Scrambler bikes of the past churned up much of those dirt and gravel paths, first. Many old-school cool pictures of modified Bonnevilles kicking up rooster tails of gravel and dirt, proving a proper hooligan doesn’t just stick to the tarmac. Hence the reason James Bond, the ultimate British spy, puts a leg over a Scrambler built by a British Manufacturer.
Triumph offers the Scrambler 1200 as one of the Modern Classics in the 2023 Triumph lineup. Sharing the T120 1200cc engine, in the Scrambler it makes 89 horsepower with a fat torque curve. Riders can choose between two configurations, the XC with more street focus, or the XE with more dirt capabilities. Triumph has a purpose-built frame for the Scramblers, including an aluminum bash plate. The frame is set up to make the most of the adjustable 45mm diameter (47mm on the XE) Showa USD front forks and twin piggyback Öhlins rear shock absorbers. The XE gains an additional 2 inches of suspension travel with 9.84 inches.
The Scrambler 1200’s have an excellent list of modern electronics. Advanced ABS and Traction Control systems enhance rider safety, with the XE model benefitting from the latest Optimized Cornering ABS and Traction Control system. A five-way joystick makes it easy to navigate the five riding modes (six on the XE), and operate the cruise control. Everything is easy to see on the bright FT display.
Color choices for the 2023 Triumph Scrambler 1200 models: Sapphire Black, Carnival Red/Jet Black, Matte Khaki Green/Matte Jet Black
2023 Triumph Scrambler 1200 model pricing starts at: $14,745 USD / $15,895 CAD
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $14,745 USD / $15,895 CAD
- Torque-rich Scrambler tuning
- Street (XC) and Dirt (XE) Trims
- Brembo M50 calipers
- Modern Classic styling
- Selectable riding modes
Main Specs
- Engine: 1200cc parallel-twin
- Power: 89Hp (66.2kW) @7,250rpm
- Torque: 81.1 FT-lbs (110Nm) @ 4,500 rpm
- Dry Weight: 452 lbs (205kg)
- Seat Height: 33.1 in (840mm)
Competitors
- Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro
- Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
- BWM R nineT Scrambler
- Indian FTR Rally
2023 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|1200cc, Liquid-cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel-twin
|Power
|89Hp (66.2kW) @7,250rpm
|Bore x Stroke
|3.84 in (97.6 mm) x 3.15 in (80 mm)
|Compression Ratio
|11.0:1
|Fuel System
|Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Brushed 2 into 2 exhaust system with brushed high level silencers
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-plate assist clutch
|Transmission
|6-Speed
|Final Drive
|X ring chain
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Showa 45mm fully adjustable upside down forks, 200mm travel
|Suspension Rear
|Fully adjustable Ohlins twin shocks with piggy back reservoir, 200mm rear wheel travel
|Brakes Front
|Twin 320mm Brembo discs, Brembo M50 4-piston radial monobloc calipers, ABS
|Brakes Rear
|Single 255mm disc, Brembo 2-piston floating caliper, ABS
|Tires Front
|90/90-21
|Tires Rear
150/70 R17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|4.2 US gal (16l)
|Color
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Width Handlebars
|33.1 in (840mm)
|Height Without Mirror
|47.2 (1200mm)
|Wheelbase
|60.2 in (1530mm)
|Trail
|4.76 in (121mm)
|Seat Height
|33.1 in (840mm)
|Wet Weight
|452 lbs (205kg)
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2023 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Features
HIGH-POWER BONNEVILLE ENGINE WITH DEDICATED SCRAMBLER TUNE
With its smooth and linear power delivery, the ride-by-wire throttle response is always perfectly predictable, whatever the surface. Five riding modes (six on the XE) means you can fine tune the feel even further to suit your own riding preference.
The 1200cc, low-inertia engine accelerates quickly and delivers from low down and all the way through the rev-range, allowing it to thrill in every riding scenario. From a spirited B-road blast to a steady Sunday cruise, and from flat-out fire road thrills to finding traction in the mud, the Scrambler truly lives up to its name and pedigree.
With enhanced emissions and improved heat distribution for 2022, the Scrambler’s torque-assist clutch delivers a light and easy lever feel, with a blend of traditional Triumph engineering and contemporary technology to make this a truly special powerplant. And with 10,000 miles between service intervals, not to mention a world-class dealer network, there’s no excuse for putting off those epic adventures…
LONG TRAVEL SUSPENSION
Tasked with offering superb roadholding, finding traction across a range of loose and slippery surfaces and taking every ride in its incredibly capable stride, the Scrambler 1200 was designed to set a new benchmark.
The end result has to be ridden to be believed. Supple enough to smooth out the bumps and ripples in the road, but with the support and damping needed in the rough, the versatility of the Scrambler’s suspension never fails to impress.
DEDICATED SCRAMBLER FRAME
Confident off-road riding demands stability and surefooted handling. The rake and trail geometry, along with the wheelbase and swinging arm length, all came from Triumph’s hugely successful scrambling heritage and years of Triumph’s Tiger dual-purpose adventure bike development. This all adds up to a unique and beautiful motorcycle that is incredibly competent off-road without losing any of its exemplary road manners.
With a riding position that can be tailored by way of adjustable handlebars and reversible risers for the perfect posture, either seated or standing, the Scrambler’s unrivalled versatility and capability cements its position as the benchmark crossover adventure bike.
CLASS-LEADING TECHNOLOGY
The powerful headlight and all-LED lighting guarantee superb visibility to other road users while illuminating the darkest rides. Backlit switch cubes, intuitive switches and a five-way joystick mean all the essential signals are at your fingertips, while also making it easy to navigate the five riding modes (six on the XE), operate the single-button cruise control or flick between settings.
Advanced ABS and Traction Control systems enhance rider safety, with the XE model benefitting from the latest Optimized Cornering ABS and Traction Control system.
Rider convenience wasn’t overlooked either, with an easily accessible USB point for charging those travel essentials and the option to fit the My Triumph connectivity module, which allows you to enjoy the world’s first integrated GoPro control system as well as features such as turn-by-turn navigation, plus phone and music operation.
CATEGORY-DOMINATING SPECIFICATION
In addition to the high-quality Showa and Öhlins suspension, twin 4-piston Brembo M50 radial monobloc brake calipers are fitted as standard, with a premium MCS brake lever completing the XE’s premium specification. Twin 320mm discs, combined with the advanced ABS system, means there’s no shortage of stopping power with superb lever feel for assured, confident control in all conditions.
Beautifully engineered aluminum rims are side-laced to strong hubs to maintain the Scrambler’s modern classic style yet allow the fitment of the latest tubeless tires. With a 17” rear wheel and an off-road optimized 21” front, the Metzeler Tourance adventure tires deliver the perfect balance for both on and off-road use.
2023 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Photos
2023 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Videos
