2023 Triumph Scrambler 1200 [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Triumph Scrambler 1200: James Bonds Scrambler

In the current world of motorcycles, Adventure bikes are all the rage, but the Scrambler bikes of the past churned up much of those dirt and gravel paths, first. Many old-school cool pictures of modified Bonnevilles kicking up rooster tails of gravel and dirt, proving a proper hooligan doesn’t just stick to the tarmac. Hence the reason James Bond, the ultimate British spy, puts a leg over a Scrambler built by a British Manufacturer.

Triumph offers the Scrambler 1200 as one of the Modern Classics in the 2023 Triumph lineup. Sharing the T120 1200cc engine, in the Scrambler it makes 89 horsepower with a fat torque curve. Riders can choose between two configurations, the XC with more street focus, or the XE with more dirt capabilities. Triumph has a purpose-built frame for the Scramblers, including an aluminum bash plate. The frame is set up to make the most of the adjustable 45mm diameter (47mm on the XE) Showa USD front forks and twin piggyback Öhlins rear shock absorbers. The XE gains an additional 2 inches of suspension travel with 9.84 inches.

The Scrambler 1200’s have an excellent list of modern electronics. Advanced ABS and Traction Control systems enhance rider safety, with the XE model benefitting from the latest Optimized Cornering ABS and Traction Control system. A five-way joystick makes it easy to navigate the five riding modes (six on the XE), and operate the cruise control. Everything is easy to see on the bright FT display.

Color choices for the 2023 Triumph Scrambler 1200 models: Sapphire Black, Carnival Red/Jet Black, Matte Khaki Green/Matte Jet Black

2023 Triumph Scrambler 1200 model pricing starts at: $14,745 USD / $15,895 CAD

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2023 Triumph Scrambler 1200 in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $14,745 USD / $15,895 CAD

$14,745 USD / $15,895 CAD Key Features:

Torque-rich Scrambler tuning Street (XC) and Dirt (XE) Trims Brembo M50 calipers Modern Classic styling Selectable riding modes

Main Specs Engine: 1200cc parallel-twin

1200cc parallel-twin Power: 89Hp (66.2kW) @7,250rpm

89Hp (66.2kW) @7,250rpm Torque: 81.1 FT-lbs (110Nm) @ 4,500 rpm

81.1 FT-lbs (110Nm) @ 4,500 rpm Dry Weight: 452 lbs (205kg)

452 lbs (205kg) Seat Height: 33.1 in (840mm) Competitors Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

BWM R nineT Scrambler

Indian FTR Rally

2023 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Specifications

From Triumph

ENGINE Engine 1200cc, Liquid-cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel-twin Power 89Hp (66.2kW) @7,250rpm Bore x Stroke 3.84 in (97.6 mm) x 3.15 in (80 mm) Compression Ratio 11.0:1 Fuel System Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection Starter Electric Exhaust Brushed 2 into 2 exhaust system with brushed high level silencers DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, multi-plate assist clutch Transmission 6-Speed Final Drive X ring chain CHASSIS Suspension Front Showa 45mm fully adjustable upside down forks, 200mm travel Suspension Rear Fully adjustable Ohlins twin shocks with piggy back reservoir, 200mm rear wheel travel Brakes Front Twin 320mm Brembo discs, Brembo M50 4-piston radial monobloc calipers, ABS Brakes Rear Single 255mm disc, Brembo 2-piston floating caliper, ABS Tires Front 90/90-21 Tires Rear 150/70 R17 Fuel Tank Capacity 4.2 US gal (16l) Color ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Width Handlebars 33.1 in (840mm) Height Without Mirror 47.2 (1200mm) Wheelbase 60.2 in (1530mm) Trail 4.76 in (121mm) Seat Height 33.1 in (840mm) Wet Weight 452 lbs (205kg) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2023 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Features

HIGH-POWER BONNEVILLE ENGINE WITH DEDICATED SCRAMBLER TUNE The famously characterful and torque-rich Bonneville parallel twin provides the heart of this benchmark modern classic adventure bike. With its smooth and linear power delivery, the ride-by-wire throttle response is always perfectly predictable, whatever the surface. Five riding modes (six on the XE) means you can fine tune the feel even further to suit your own riding preference. The 1200cc, low-inertia engine accelerates quickly and delivers from low down and all the way through the rev-range, allowing it to thrill in every riding scenario. From a spirited B-road blast to a steady Sunday cruise, and from flat-out fire road thrills to finding traction in the mud, the Scrambler truly lives up to its name and pedigree. With enhanced emissions and improved heat distribution for 2022, the Scrambler’s torque-assist clutch delivers a light and easy lever feel, with a blend of traditional Triumph engineering and contemporary technology to make this a truly special powerplant. And with 10,000 miles between service intervals, not to mention a world-class dealer network, there’s no excuse for putting off those epic adventures…



LONG TRAVEL SUSPENSION The Scrambler 1200 is equipped with 45mm diameter (47mm on the XE) Showa USD front forks and twin piggyback Öhlins rear shock absorbers. Fully adjustable for preload, compression and rebound damping, and with 7.87 inches of travel at both ends (9.84 inches on the XE), each of these high-quality suspension units were developed specifically for the Scrambler. Tasked with offering superb roadholding, finding traction across a range of loose and slippery surfaces and taking every ride in its incredibly capable stride, the Scrambler 1200 was designed to set a new benchmark. The end result has to be ridden to be believed. Supple enough to smooth out the bumps and ripples in the road, but with the support and damping needed in the rough, the versatility of the Scrambler’s suspension never fails to impress.



DEDICATED SCRAMBLER FRAME There’s more to the Scrambler’s superb off-road ability than its high-quality, long travel suspension. The frame isn’t simply a modified road chassis with the geometry tweaked — it’s pure Scrambler from the aluminum bash plate up. Confident off-road riding demands stability and surefooted handling. The rake and trail geometry, along with the wheelbase and swinging arm length, all came from Triumph’s hugely successful scrambling heritage and years of Triumph’s Tiger dual-purpose adventure bike development. This all adds up to a unique and beautiful motorcycle that is incredibly competent off-road without losing any of its exemplary road manners. With a riding position that can be tailored by way of adjustable handlebars and reversible risers for the perfect posture, either seated or standing, the Scrambler’s unrivalled versatility and capability cements its position as the benchmark crossover adventure bike.



CLASS-LEADING TECHNOLOGY The Scrambler features a raft of modern technology, each element carefully designed to enhance the riding experience and improve safety without compromising the timeless, modern classic style of this rugged crossover machine. The powerful headlight and all-LED lighting guarantee superb visibility to other road users while illuminating the darkest rides. Backlit switch cubes, intuitive switches and a five-way joystick mean all the essential signals are at your fingertips, while also making it easy to navigate the five riding modes (six on the XE), operate the single-button cruise control or flick between settings. Advanced ABS and Traction Control systems enhance rider safety, with the XE model benefitting from the latest Optimized Cornering ABS and Traction Control system. Rider convenience wasn’t overlooked either, with an easily accessible USB point for charging those travel essentials and the option to fit the My Triumph connectivity module, which allows you to enjoy the world’s first integrated GoPro control system as well as features such as turn-by-turn navigation, plus phone and music operation.



CATEGORY-DOMINATING SPECIFICATION The Scrambler’s equipment was very carefully selected. The ergonomics offer the perfect mix of comfort and, when required, off-road control, with the unique bench seat and wide handlebars giving the Scrambler a commanding riding position for all roads. Reversible handlebar risers with optional 10mm spacers ensure every rider can find their perfect position, while adjustable folding foot controls allow further tailoring opportunities on the XE. In addition to the high-quality Showa and Öhlins suspension, twin 4-piston Brembo M50 radial monobloc brake calipers are fitted as standard, with a premium MCS brake lever completing the XE’s premium specification. Twin 320mm discs, combined with the advanced ABS system, means there’s no shortage of stopping power with superb lever feel for assured, confident control in all conditions. Beautifully engineered aluminum rims are side-laced to strong hubs to maintain the Scrambler’s modern classic style yet allow the fitment of the latest tubeless tires. With a 17” rear wheel and an off-road optimized 21” front, the Metzeler Tourance adventure tires deliver the perfect balance for both on and off-road use.



2023 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Photos

2023 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Videos

Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE Review: The Best Scrambler Money Can Buy?

Scrambler 1200 LONG term DETAILED review