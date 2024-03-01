Mecum Auctions: 1928 Indian Ace Sells for $220,000

Rare Indian Ace sells for nearly a quarter of a million dollars at 2024 Vegas Mecum Auction

This model was only in production for one year (hence the value of this model)

Full restoration and engine rebuild carried out by the incomparable Wayne Kruty in 2014

If you were sitting on a modest six-figure sum and preparing to spend it all on one bike, which model would you choose for your splurge?

For some, the model of choice is an antique – perhaps something like this 1928 Indian Ace.

A view of a rare 1928 Indian Ace. Media provided by Mecum Auctions.

Why is it called an Indian Ace?

The 1920s was home to an up-and-coming brand called Ace Motor Corporation. Founded in 1919 and known for producing blisteringly fast machines, Ace Motor Co. made models like the Ace XP-4 – a beast responsible for ensuring the Ace Speed Trophy challenge remained unchallenged (via Wikipedia).

Unfortunately, Ace’s founder – William G. Henderson – was hit by a car while trying out the new Ace Sporting Solo. This was the year 1922, and William’s eventual passing was the catalyst to an operation freeze in 1924, two years later.

Fortunately, Indian bought the company in 1927, continuing a legacy of beautiful bikes – models like the Ace, which was actually an Indian Four and the final bike to carry Ace inspiration in the name.

Indian’s Ace remained in production for one year, then was discontinued upon Indian’s tweaking of the bike’s design, leading to a highly exclusive fleet of top-tier bikes that go for a stunning price each time one rolls up to the auction chop block.

A view of a rare 1928 Indian Ace. Media provided by Mecum Auctions.

Was this Ace in good condition?

According to Bryan Harley’s coverage on Motorcyclist Online, this particular Indian Ace hails from the private collection of Wayne Kruty. If you don’t know him, this guy has been working alongside Mecum “for almost as long as he’s been loving and restoring Indian Jr. Scouts.”

Kruty did a magnificent job with this restoration; the highlight of the 2014 projection was probably the rebuilding of the Ace’s gorgeous 1,265cc inline-four heart, done with the help of Davies Antique Motors.

A view of a rare 1928 Indian Ace. Media provided by Mecum Auctions.

What do you think of this Indian Ace? Do you consider the bike worth the price?