Indian Reveals 2025 Scout Lineup

Indian debuts MY2025 Scout Bobber, Sport Scout, Scout Classic, Super Scout, and 101 Scout

New Scout range is powered by a fresh, liquid-cooled 1250cc SpeedPlus V-Twin engine

Prices range from Prices $12,999-$16,999 USD, with three trim levels available

Expect Indian’s new Scout range to be shipped out by May or June of this year.

After ten years, Indian Motorcycles has published a fresh new Scout range to pay homage to a timeless future.

When it comes to refreshing a beloved bike model, it pays to keep the design true to what riders love. Ola Stenegard, Director of Product Design for Indian Motorcycles, imparts the excitement of playing a part in “creating a package that offers seamless customization.”

“Having the opportunity to lead the design efforts for the next evolution of Scout is a dream come true. Our top priority was to uphold the iconic namesake of Scout and ensure the new lineup is as timeless as all its predecessors. For us, it was imperative to keep it clean, follow the iconic lines of Scout…” – Ola Stenegard, Director of Product Design, Indian Motorcycle

A view for Indian’s new 2025 Super Scout. Media provided by Indian Motorcycles.

What’s New for Indian’s 2025 Scout range?

The creation of this new range required three mandatory caveats prior to production:

The range needed to remain true to legendary Scout design DNA

Every Scout needed to meet the diverse needs of her many, many riders

All bikes would need an upgrade to show off “rider-centric technology

According to Stenegard, it all started with the creation of the Scout’s steel tube frame and brand-new V-Twin heart.

A view for Indian’s new 2025 Super Scout. Media provided by Indian Motorcycles.

2025 Indian Scout Range: The Frame

Naturally, creating a new Scout doesn’t come without a thought or two for customization.

Apparently, the main reasons Indian used a steel tube chassis were because of the looks and how easy future riders could muck about modding out the Scout range; in this case, the end result is a full 22% smaller than the previous unit, proving an ergonomic advantage that will be a pleasure to try out.

Here are some words from Ola Stenegärd, Indian’s Director of Industrial Design:

“That’s something we heard again and again, from customizers but also customers that do a lot of work on their own bikes… an aluminum frame can be pretty daunting if you want to do custom work to it… In today’s industry, it is very easy to make things very complicated… so it takes tremendous hardship from the entire team, but we all rally around [appropriate updates] because [the end result] is so damn important to us.” – Ola Stenegärd, Director of Industrial Design for Indian Motorcycle (via CycleWorld and Indian’s live launch event).

For this model year, Indian’s steel tube front chassis comes with a tweaked aluminum centerpiece that aligns with a new subframe.

A view for Indian’s new 2025 Super Scout. Media provided by Indian Motorcycles.

2025 Indian Scout Range: The Engine

At the heart of Indian’s Scout range lies a purring SpeedPlus 1250 engine, a ticker capable of anywhere from 105-111hp (depending on the variant), and 82 lb.-ft. of yank across the board.

The Scout’s torque, by the way, has been tamed by Indian’s team to carry a smoother curve for no dips.

Here are the power specs for each variant:

Scout Bobber: 105hp / 82 lb.-ft. of torque

Sport Scout: 105hp / 82 lb.-ft. of torque

Scout Classic: 105hp / 82 lb.-ft. of torque

Super Scout: 105hp / 82 lb.-ft. of torque

101 Scout: 111hp / 82 lb.-ft. of torque

We’re told that the 101 Scout got an ECU tuning, though no word yet on what that service will cost for the other variants. Indian’s SpeedPlus 1250 shows off a slip/assist clutch, which joins the addition of a smaller radiator (shrunk by 20%).

A view for Indian’s new 2025 Super Scout. Media provided by Indian Motorcycles.

2024 Indian Scout Range: Available Trims

A Scout lineup wouldn’t be complete without a bit of trim, and for this year, Indian has put together three trim levels.

Here’s what’s included in each level:

Standard Trim (Scout Classic, Scout Bobber, and Sport Scout)

ABS

New LEDs

Analog gauge with newly introduced fuel level and fuel economy readouts

Lower price point

Limited Trim (Scout Classic Limited, Scout Bobber Limited, and Sport Scout Limited)

ABS

New LEDs

Analog gauge with newly introduced fuel level and fuel economy readouts

Lower price point

Traction Control

Cruise Control

USB Charger

Three selectable ride modes, including Sport, Standard, and Tour

Limited + Tech Trim (101 Scout and Super Scout)

ABS

New LEDs

Lower price point

Traction Control

Cruise Control

USB Charger

Three selectable ride modes, including Sport, Standard, and Tour

Indian Motorcycle’s 4” Round Touchscreen Display Powered by RIDE COMMAND GPS system turn-by-turn navigation point-to-point route planning weather and traffic overlay configurable gauges ride stats “and more”

RIDE COMMAND+ connected services Bike Health Bike Locator

Push-button keyless ignition

If you’re into the look of the Super Scout and 101 Scout, all of the perks associated with Limited + Tech come as Standard; for everybody else, riders can level up when choosing Scout Classic, Scout Bobber, and Sport Scout models.

A view for Indian’s new 2025 Super Scout. Media provided by Indian Motorcycles.

2024 Indian Scout Range: Paint & Pricing

Curious what color schemes Indian’s tricked out for this year’s list of “Greatest Motorcycles Ever Made?” Spoiler: There are a slew of options for each variant, complete with pricing:

Indian Scout Bobber

Scout Bobber: Starting at $12,999 USD. Available in Black Metallic.

Scout Bobber Limited: Starting at $13,699 USD. Available in Black Metallic, Black Smoke, Sunset Red Smoke.

Scout Bobber Limited +Tech: Starting at $14,699 USD. Available in Black Metallic, Black Smoke, Sunset Red Smoke, Spirit Blue Metallic, and Nara Bronze Metallic.

Indian Sport Scout

Sport Scout: Starting at $13,499 USD. Available in Black Metallic.

Sport Scout Limited: Starting at $14,199 USD. Available in Black Metallic, Black Smoke, Storm Blue, and Nara Bronze Smoke.

Sport Scout Limited +Tech: Starting at $15,199 USD. Available in Black Metallic, Black Smoke, Storm Blue, and Nara Bronze Smoke.

Indian Scout Classic

Scout Classic: Starting at $13,999 USD. Available in Black Metallic.

Scout Classic Limited: Starting at $14,699 USD. Available in Black Metallic and silver Quartz Smoke.

Scout Classic Limited +Tech: Starting at $15,699 USD. Available in Black Metallic, Silver Quartz Smoke, Ghost White Metallic, and Sunset Red Metallic.

Indian Super Scout

Super Scout Limited +Tech: Starting at $16,499 USD. Available in Black Metallic, Black Smoke with Graphics, and Maroon Metallic with Graphics.

Indian 101 Scout

101 Scout Limited +Tech: Starting at $16,999 USD. Available in Sunset Red Metallic with Graphics and Ghost White Metallic with Graphics.

A view for Indian’s new 2025 Super Scout. Media provided by Indian Motorcycles.

2024 Indian Scout Range: Extra Stuff

Indian’s Scout range wouldn’t be complete without a shout-out to the jaw-dropping amount of accessories that will soon be available.

All told, over 100 accessories will be made available to sync up to Indian’s new Scout range. Here are the percentage and category breakdowns:

70 new accessories

30 carry-over accessories

Over 30 ergo combo accessories

Over 40 comfort accessories

We’re told that every bag and seat rack will fit all of the Scout variants – a massive benefit to the rider, and a perk that will no doubt make dealer’s lives easier, too.

Here’s a list of the available collections that will fit Indian’s new 2025 Scout range:

The Overnighter Collection

The Commuter Collection

The Stealth Collection

The Open Roads Collection

What do you think of Indian’s new Scout lineup?