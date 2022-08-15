2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Rosso [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Rosso Is an Affordable, High-Performance Tourer
The MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Rosso from the brand’s 2022 lineup is a motorcycle that brings its competitive DNA to the road. We’re talking about a flexible sports bike concept that enhances riding pleasure in various situations. It’s eclectic and simple for trips on any road. However, MV promises that traveling and commuting will be much more exciting.
The Turismo Veloce Rosso is an Italian sports-touring bike with all its letters. It offers a convincing performance to provide a fun and adrenaline-driving experience, but with total confidence.
It also offers the freedom to add a more adventurous edge to daily commuting at a price that puts it within reach of more drivers.
The engine is the same for the Turismo Veloce 2022 family, the well-known three-cylinder with twelve valves, 798 cc and 110 hp of power, and a torque of 80 Nm at 7,100 rpm. In addition, this engine has redesigned intake ducts that improve the delivery of torque at low revolutions, which, together with the changes in gear ratios to improve consumption, only improve its skills.
This year’s three-cylinder MV Agusta engines also feature treatment to the valves and their guides, reducing internal friction and Smart Clutch System 2.0.
The Turismo Veloce2021 mounts the new traction and ABS control system, with a cornering function and cruise control displayed on a 5.5-inch color TFT screen, and is available through the MV Ride app.
The 2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Rosso starts at $15,671 USD / $20,159 CAD
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $15,671 USD / $20,159 CAD
- Key Features:
- 110hp 798 cc 3-cylinder engine
- Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function
- Marzocchi telescopic hydraulic fork and progressive Sachs, single shock absorber, both with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment
- Integrated ignition – injection system MVICS 2.1
Main Specs
- Engine: 798 cc, 4-stroke, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12 valve DOHC
- Power: 110 hp (81 kW) at 10,150 rpm
- Torque: 59 lb-ft (80 Nm) at 7,100 rpm
- Wet Weight: 440lbs (199 kg)
- Seat Height: 33.46 in. (850 mm)
Competitors
- KTM 890 Adventure
- Husqvarna Norden 901
- Honda NT1100
2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Rosso Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|798 cm3 (48.7 cu. in.), Three cylinder, 4 stroke, 12 valve
|Power
|110 Hp
|Bore x Stroke
|79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.)
|Compression Ratio
|13.4:1
|Timing system
|“D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner and DLC tappet
|Starter
|Electric
|Color
|Ago Red
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Hydraulic, wet, multi-disc with slipper clutch
|Transmission
|Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh
|Final Drive Ratio
|16/39
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork with rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment
|Suspension Rear
|Progressive Sachs, single shock absorber with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment
|Brakes Front
|
Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange
|Brakes Rear
|Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia.
|Tires Front
|120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W)
|Tires Rear
|190/55 – ZR 17 M/C (75 W)
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|21.5 l (5.68 U.S. gal.)
|ABS System
|Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function
|
ELECTRICAL
|Battery
|12 V – 11 Ah
|Voltage
|12 V
|Alternator
|450 W at 5.000 r.p.m.
|Headlight
|Tail Light
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|2.125 mm (83.66 in.)
|Overall Width
|910 mm (35.83 in.)
|Trail
|108 mm (4.25 in.)
|Wheelbase
|1.445 mm (56.89 in.)
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm (5.51 in.)
|Seat Height
|830 mm (32.68 in.)
|Dry Weight
|191 kg (421.1 lbs.)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Rosso Features
