2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Rosso [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Rosso Is an Affordable, High-Performance Tourer

The MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Rosso from the brand’s 2022 lineup is a motorcycle that brings its competitive DNA to the road. We’re talking about a flexible sports bike concept that enhances riding pleasure in various situations. It’s eclectic and simple for trips on any road. However, MV promises that traveling and commuting will be much more exciting.

The Turismo Veloce Rosso is an Italian sports-touring bike with all its letters. It offers a convincing performance to provide a fun and adrenaline-driving experience, but with total confidence.

It also offers the freedom to add a more adventurous edge to daily commuting at a price that puts it within reach of more drivers.

The engine is the same for the Turismo Veloce 2022 family, the well-known three-cylinder with twelve valves, 798 cc and 110 hp of power, and a torque of 80 Nm at 7,100 rpm. In addition, this engine has redesigned intake ducts that improve the delivery of torque at low revolutions, which, together with the changes in gear ratios to improve consumption, only improve its skills.

This year’s three-cylinder MV Agusta engines also feature treatment to the valves and their guides, reducing internal friction and Smart Clutch System 2.0.

The Turismo Veloce2021 mounts the new traction and ABS control system, with a cornering function and cruise control displayed on a 5.5-inch color TFT screen, and is available through the MV Ride app.

The 2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Rosso starts at $15,671 USD / $20,159 CAD

Model Overview

General Info Price: $15,671 USD / $20,159 CAD

$15,671 USD / $20,159 CAD Key Features: 110hp 798 cc 3-cylinder engine Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function Marzocchi telescopic hydraulic fork and progressive Sachs, single shock absorber, both with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment Integrated ignition – injection system MVICS 2.1

Main Specs Engine: 798 cc, 4-stroke, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12 valve DOHC

798 cc, 4-stroke, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12 valve DOHC Power: 110 hp (81 kW) at 10,150 rpm

110 hp (81 kW) at 10,150 rpm Torque: 59 lb-ft (80 Nm) at 7,100 rpm

59 lb-ft (80 Nm) at 7,100 rpm Wet Weight: 440lbs (199 kg)

440lbs (199 kg) Seat Height: 33.46 in. (850 mm) Competitors KTM 890 Adventure

Husqvarna Norden 901

Honda NT1100

2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Rosso Specifications

From MV Agusta

ENGINE Engine 798 cm3 (48.7 cu. in.), Three cylinder, 4 stroke, 12 valve Power 110 Hp Bore x Stroke 79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.) Compression Ratio 13.4:1 Timing system “D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner and DLC tappet Starter Electric Color Ago Red DRIVETRAIN Clutch Hydraulic, wet, multi-disc with slipper clutch Transmission Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh Final Drive Ratio 16/39 CHASSIS Suspension Front Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork with rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment Suspension Rear Progressive Sachs, single shock absorber with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment Brakes Front Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange Brakes Rear Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia. Tires Front 120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W) Tires Rear 190/55 – ZR 17 M/C (75 W) Fuel Tank Capacity 21.5 l (5.68 U.S. gal.) ABS System Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function ELECTRICAL Battery 12 V – 11 Ah Voltage 12 V Alternator 450 W at 5.000 r.p.m. Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length 2.125 mm (83.66 in.) Overall Width 910 mm (35.83 in.) Trail 108 mm (4.25 in.) Wheelbase 1.445 mm (56.89 in.) Ground Clearance 140 mm (5.51 in.) Seat Height 830 mm (32.68 in.) Dry Weight 191 kg (421.1 lbs.) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2022 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Rosso Features

Electronics The introduction of the new IMU inertial platform, developed by e-Novia exclusively for MV Agusta, has further improved the precision and efficiency of the electronic controls. In this way, safety and riding pleasure are enhanced simultaneously, equipping the Turismo Veloce Rosso with a high-tech package that guarantees utmost reliability on the road.



Technology The new optional configurations include Bluetooth connection, cruise control, the manually adjustable windshield, centre stand and the Mobisat anti-theft system. The wide-ranging catalogue of accessories boasts heated hand grips, a Garmin satellite navigator and the 34 litre luggage cases.



Safety The braking system, designed by Brembo, with two 320 mm diameter front discs, radial callipers and four pads. The advanced ABS is equipped with Continental MK100 con Rear Wheel Lift-Up Mitigation and cornering function.



