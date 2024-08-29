wBW Weekly News Round-Up: August 24-29

….And Royald Enfield is flying Jim to the Himalayas!

We really couldn’t keep the secret much longer, so there you have it: wBW will officially be a part of Royal Enfield’s massive, 11-day excursion through the Himalayas, where our man Jim Pruner will be trying out the new Himalayan 450 in the environs that inspired the bike’s name.

But back to the week’s news.

Today is National Lemon Juice Day, so between that and tomorrow being National Beach Day, we recommend getting your two-wheeled beauty (or three-wheeler), squeezing out the day’s frustrations into a citrus beverage canister and revving out to whatever sandy delight you’ve got bookmarked for the summer’s last big weekend.

We’ve got some news for the vibes:

Let’s take a bite and see what we’ve got for today’s findings, yeah?

For the Record: Johnny Davies Breaks New Speed Dragged Behind Ninja H2 SX

159mph clocked in Davies’ Third Record Break

If you haven’t caught the previous coverage we’ve put out about Johnny-boy, we’re happy to remind you: This is the bloke that was set to break a world speed record while being dragged behind his Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX.

According to coverage from Motorcycle Sports, Johnny Davies clocked 159mph in his most recent record attempt, landing 6mph faster than the prior setting of 153mph (set by Gary Rothwell in 1999). Davies’s successes were shared along with his modded 200hp H2 SX, his titanium shoes, and his secondary thumb throttle.

Got to get me one of those.

Of course, we couldn’t continue without answering the big question: Would the 32-year-old attempt to break his own record again?

“It felt that fast… my left foot was actually going airborne, and I thought, ‘I hope that has broken the record because I don’t want to do that again.’ I’m over the moon. I’m happy, and I’m happy for everyone’s support.” – Johnny Davies, “Fastest Man Dragged Behind a Motorcycle” ( Motorcycle Sports )

Previous records by Jonny Davies include the following:

2020: Fastest motorcycle handlebar wheelie at 109mph (175kp/h).

2022: Most donuts (spins) by a car around a motorcycle performing a wheelie in one minute at The British Motor Show (with Paul Swift).

Would you ever try to break a world record? What motorcycle would you use for the honors?

MCN Awards: Triumph has Won This Year’s “Manufacturer of the Year”

…and Five More Awards

Triumph’s not only made their riders proud by winning a Manufacturer of the Year Award, but Hinckley has taken home a grand total of SIX awards!

Here’s what Triumph won in this recent MCN Awards round:

Manufacturer of the Year Bike of the Year (Speed 400) Best A2 Bike (Speed 400) Best Performance Naked (Street Triple RS) Best Adventure Bike (Tiger 900 GT) WoMCN Rider Biker of the Year (Trident 660)

According to recent coverage from Powersports Business, Triumph’s constant wins are a direct result of the brand’s thoughtful designs, considerate model placement, and the sheer accessibility of their new duo, the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400.

The Speed 400, in particular, has been making waves as a shockingly responsive bike that straddles multiple categories, with the Trident 660 also lauded for similar qualities.

Here are quotes from Triumph UK’s General Manager (as well as MCN’s team) on the matter:

“Six awards, including Manufacturer of the Year, is a huge honor and recognition of our significant impact in the UK motorcycling industry just this past year. We’ve already achieved so much, launching market-leading bikes, breaking into the sub-500cc category, winning podiums in motocross, and so much more. These awards are a testament to the hard work, passion, and dedication of the team right here at Hinckley and around the world to deliver to our customers. To say we are proud is an understatement.” – Devron Boulton, General Manager, Triumph UK ( Powersports Business )

“[Triumph] continues to build some of the most accessible, aspirational, classy, and classless motorcycles on the market, being a key player in the adventure and modern classic classes while also now being an immediately significant force in the A2 license category with their new 400s. It’s safe to say the year has been impactful for the brand, with strong sales domestically and abroad, innovation in key segments within the industry, and the introduction of bold new bikes into new niches in the market.” – the MCN team ( Powersports Business )

Want to see these bikes in person? We’re told that all of Triumph’s award-winning motorcycles will be at Triumph’s “Factory Visitor Experience,” taking place this year on October 9th.

Do you agree with MCN’s award placement? Who do you feel would have been a strong contender for any of the above awards?

MotoGP: Liberty Media Sells $826 Million Stake in F1 to Buy MotoGP

Turns Out, MotoGP Ain’t Pennies on the Dollar.

Back in late May, we covered how Liberty Media was acquiring MotoGP; as it turns out, Liberty couldn’t quite afford to buy their MotoGP majority stake out of pocket, so they did what any moto-crazy fan does: They’re selling their stake in Formula One, ending an eight-year acquirement of the brand in favour of their acquirement of MotoGP.

10 million shares of Formula One stock – priced at $77.50 each – are currently up for grabs to the tune of $826 million, with Planet F1 telling us that the eventual acquirement of MotoGP from Dorna Sports will lock Liberty into an 86% majority stake. Liberty plans on using a lot of the new funds to “pay off company debts,” with the rest put toward MotoGP acquirement.

The total cost of acquiring a majority stake in MotoGP? That would be $4.2 billion.

Here’s the statement from Liberty Media’s press release:

“Liberty Media Corporation announced today that it has priced the previously-announced public offering of 10,650,000 shares of its Series C Liberty Formula One Common Stock (“FWONK”) at a public offering price of $77.50 per share. Liberty Media also granted the underwriter of the offering an option to purchase up to an additional 1,597,500 FWONK shares. The offering is expected to close on August 22, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, and is expected to result in approximately $825,375,000 in gross proceeds to Liberty Media, before deducting the underwriter’s discounts and estimated offering expenses payable by Liberty Media. Liberty Media intends to exercise its option to deliver additional cash in lieu of shares of FWONK as part of its previously disclosed proposed acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of Dorna Sports, S.L., such that all the consideration paid will be comprised of cash and no shares of FWONK will be issued to the sellers.” – Liberty Media ( Liberty Media press release )

Worried that MotoGP will change forever?

Don’t be. Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports, will, together with his son, be staying on during a “transitional period,” after which point Liberty will be expected to elect new management. Time will tell what this looks like for MotoGP, but I have high hopes that the acquirement will mean better exposure for the series, as well as a new perspective on our good Grand Prix.

How do you feel Liberty Media will affect MotoGP once Carmelo and his son phase out from the series?

Spy Shots Show a KTM 390 Enduro in the Works

Appearance Points to Pending India Debut

As if all of the above weren’t enough to chew on, we’re told that KTM’s been readying to release a 390 Enduro into India’s markets.

The spy shots – sourced from an India-based platform called RushLane – show an enduro machine on public streets, with a USD fork and monoshock rear suspension system joined by spoked wheels and higher footpeg positioning.

We’re reminded by Motorcycle Sports not to anticipate a windshield, as nobody wants one of those in the neck on rougher ride days. Features of this new enduro beastie include minimized fairings, a flattened seat and a reformed fuel tank for a lean silhouette.

Naturally, KTM will be housing the same heart prevalent in their 390 Duke for this new enduro beastie, so expect 399cc’s (45hp) of punt churning out of a single-cylinder engine for the coming debut.

Are you excited to see what KTM’s debut has in store for India?

What’s Pierer Mobility got Cooking for Future MV Agusta Lineups?

Hubert Trunkenpolz Sits Down with Motociclismo to Talk About MV Agusta’s Future Bike Ranges

While MV Agusta’s had a great deal of change happening through their ranks, one fact remains certain: New bikes are coming, and they’re going to target the luxury bike segments of our industry.

Thanks to a new interview with Motociclismo and Hubert Trunkenpolz, we now have a clearer image of what MV’s future lineups will look like.

See the Exec. member of KTM AG’s quote below:

“Primarily, the focus will be on the naked bike. Renewing the Brutale and the Dragster will require significant time and investment. Following that, we’ll focus on the Superveloce, which is a very important model for us and for next year. We will certainly be using both three-cylinder and four-cylinder engines. We’re pleased with the latter, as it’s balanced, powerful, and delivers over 200 hp… [emission compliance] is a real challenge in many ways, but it can be done.” – Hubert Trunkenpolz, Executive Board Member, KTM AG ( Motociclismo )

In other words, MV Agusta’s new lean is the naked segment, with the company focused on keeping their machines as powerful as they are aesthetically diverse.

No word yet on what’s happening with MV Agusta’s desire to race in MotoGP; if the brand succeeds, we could very quickly see new race-inspired componentry on MV’s more supersport-driven offerings.

What machines would you like to see MV Agusta revamp for the new year?

Jim’s Going to the Himalayas!

11 Days in Nepal with the Himalayan 450

In mid-September, our man Jim Pruner will be in Nepal’s Mustang District, and it’s all thanks to an invite from Royal Enfield to ride their Himalayan 450!

The trip is a big commitment – 11 days plus travel – but Jim is more than ready for the adventure.

Here are a series of interview questions we were able to conduct with Jim this morning:

1. How are you feeling about the trip to the Himalayas? This opportunity came about so quickly and unexpectedly that I’m alternating between an anxious sense of unpreparedness and a premature adrenaline high! This is a bucket list adventure I didn’t expect to complete in my lifetime… let alone next month. I’m fighting the urge to rush out and buy gear and other supplies I think I’ll need but probably won’t if I’m honest about it. Excited, thrilled… maybe I’m even panicking as I ponder the potential health and safety risks ranging from earthquakes to altitude sickness with the breathtaking thrill of visiting such a distinct and sought-after travel destination as Nepal. The route won’t take me anywhere near Mount Everest, but there are so many other gigantic peaks soaring above 20,000 feet where I will be riding that the net effect should feel much the same. 2. What are you most looking forward to while you’re there? The rush and challenge of temporarily adapting to the exotic unknown is what I and all adventure motorcyclists crave most. Unknown roads in possibly very rough (bordering on impassable) ground conditions, the unfamiliar food, customs, and culture of the Nepalese people, and catching a glimpse of the tallest peaks on planet Earth. Oh, and I hear there’s going to be some intense adventure motorcycle riding involved, which should be mind-blowing! 3. Any anticipations for riding the Himalayan 450 in the Himalayas? I’ve never ridden the previous incarnation of the beloved Royal Enfield Himalayan 411, it being replaced with the upgraded 450 model, so I’m coming into this review with cold eyes compared to most moto-journalists. I think that’s a good thing because I’ll assess the new 450 purely on performance without the burden of an emotional attachment to the original. The spec sheet for the bike describes a nimble, lightweight motorcycle with enough power and suspension to keep me interested but not enthralled over rough terrain. The display looks to be the best in class and I hope the navigation feature is useful enough to make me forget about using Google Maps to get around. I predict the Himalayan 450 will become the best bang-for-the-buck light adventure bike for me to recommend… but we shall see. I’ve been disappointed more than once in life so I’ll approach this review with guarded optimism. 4. Any parting words with which you’d like to leave our readers? 🙂 Over the last year, I’ve ridden the new Kove 450 Rally, and, most recently, the CF Moto Ibex 450MT. Adding the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 to that list will give me membership in an exclusive club and something of an authority on the light adventure bike segment. I love that! The 450cc class has suddenly become unbelievably competitive with three affordable and capable bikes from perhaps the most unexpected manufacturers. How can the Big Four from Japan, BMW, KTM, and Ducati, remain idle watching this without fielding their own 450cc light adventure bike in the next few years? Oh, and I’ll state the obvious to end this… I’m going to ride a Himalayan in the Himalayas!!! This can’t be happening. I owe Royal Enfield a massive THANK YOU for the opportunity to do so. – Jim Pruner

Royal Enfield’s new “Moto Himalaya Mustang 2024” trip has been erected in commemoration of their new terrain-eating revver of the same name; as such, Jim will be in the home of the 8000-meter peaks of Annapurna and Dhaulagiri, traversing the region’s gorges, villages, and monasteries with Royal Enfield teammates and other members of our industry’s media.

This isn’t the first time that Royal Enfield has organized such a stunning ride, by the way; back in 2019, RE funded a trip for eleven motorcyclists to travel to Mount Everest, hitting the world’s highest monastery and echoing the same steps made by George Gallory back in 1924.

This trip will certainly set some records for Jim, and we look forward to hearing about his experience as he prepares for the trip of a lifetime!

Be sure to stay tuned on our social media channels as Jim rides Royal Enfield’s Himalayan 450 in its spiritual home.

What kind of souvenirs do you think Jim will bring back from Nepal?