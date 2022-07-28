2022 Husqvarna Norden 901 [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 Husqvarna Norden 901: Uncompromised Exploration on and off Road

Husqvarna lands in the trail segment with the Norden 901, a highly versatile motorcycle from their 2022 lineup that adapts perfectly to daily use and can take you as far as you want. It’s based on the KTM 890 Adventure but offers unique traits that make it more comfortable and capable in off-road use. In addition, it has better standard equipment and a more “neoclassical” aesthetic.

The Norden 901 is an exceptional European adventure touring bike. Powered by a smooth and powerful 889 cc parallel-twin engine housed in a lightweight steel trellis frame, the Norden 901 is the complete package for long-distance touring. The off-road-ready long travel suspension will take you through any terrain, while its comfortable ergonomics make every ride an enjoyable adventure.

Husqvarna designed the aesthetics of the Norden 901 to have a particular classic “flavor” because of the large round headlight that presides over its front. In terms of equipment, it has Easy Shift, which allows for clutchless changes up and down the six-speed gearbox, while a Power Assist Slipper Clutch (PASC) maintains rear wheel composure.

Another unique trait is the Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires (21″ and 18″). These come with generously sized studs that provide better grip but are pleasantly surprising for their excellent performance on asphalt, allowing you to ride almost as confidently as with road tires.

The 2022 Husqvarna Norden 901 starts at $5,799 USD / $6,899 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2022 Husqvarna Norden 901 in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $113,999 USD / $15,199 CAD Key Features: 105 hp 889 cc twin-cylinder engine Bosch 9.1 MP cornering ABS WP APEX supensions Easy Shift and Power Assist Clutch (PASC)

Main Specs Engine: 889 cc, parallel twin-cylinder,4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 4-valve

889 cc, parallel twin-cylinder,4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 4-valve Power: 105 hp (77 kW) at 8,000 rpm

105 hp (77 kW) at 8,000 rpm Torque: 74 lb-ft (100 Nm) at 6,500 rpm

74 lb-ft (100 Nm) at 6,500 rpm Wet Weight: 479 lbs (217 kg)

479 lbs (217 kg) Seat Height: 33.6 in. (854 mm) Competitors Yamaha Ténéré 700

Honda Africa Twin

Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro

2022 Husqvarna Norden 901 Specifications

From Husqvarna-Motorcycles

Engine Transmission 6-speed Cooling Liquid cooled with water/oil heat exchanger Power In KW

77 kW Starter Electric starter Bore and Stroke 68.8 mm X 90.7 mm Clutch PASC™ antihopping clutch, mechanically operated CO 2 Emissions 105 g/km Displacement 889 cm³ EMS Bosch EMS with RBW Design 2-cylinder, 4-stroke, parallel twin Fuel consumption 4.5 l/100 km Lubrication Forced oil lubrication with 2 oil pumps Chassis Weight (without fuel) 204 kg Tank capacity (approx.) 19 l ABS Bosch 9.1 MP (incl. Cornering-ABS and offroad mode, disengageable) Front brake disc diameter 320 mm Rear brake disc diameter 260 mm Front brake 2x radially mounted 4 piston caliper Rear brake 2 piston floating caliper Chain 520 X-Ring Frame design Chromium-Molybdenum-Steel frame using the engine as stressed element, powder coated Front suspension WP APEX 43 Ground clearance 252 mm Rear suspension WP APEX – Monoshock Seat height 854mm Steering head angle 64.2 ° Suspension travel (front) 220 mm Suspension travel (rear) 215 mm

2022 Husqvarna Norden 901 Features

Suspension Control and comfort rank high on your list of demands from the Norden 901. With 220 mm of travel, the WP APEX 43 mm upside-down front forks deliver next-level performance and comfort in every environment, whether that means taut handling on tarmac or smoothing the way offroad. You can quickly and easily vary the ride characteristics to suit your own preference and varying conditions thanks to the adjustability of the compression and rebound damping of the forks. Likewise, the WP APEX rear shock offers a generous 215 mm of travel, and is adjustable for rebound damping and spring preload to cater for the roads you ride and the loads you carry. Adjusting the settings is quick and easy, so that when conditions change, you can set the suspension to match them. With comfort and control from compliant suspension, there are less limits to the distance your travels take you.



Engine Every twist of the ride-by-wire throttle delivers just the right amount of power you require to reach new horizons. A pair of balancer shafts in the 889 cc, double overhead cam, liquid cooled, parallel twin engine increase comfort and reduce vibration, adding to your riding pleasure. The engine has plentiful power, with a maximum output at 8,000 rpm and peak torque at 6,500 rpm. This, combined with finesse and manageability, make the engine capable of delivering everything you demand of it, wherever you want to go. Long service intervals of 15,000 km and low fuel consumption make the Norden 901’s engine even better suited to the tasks you set for it.



Brakes To excel on the road and on unmade surfaces, the Norden 901 needs brakes with both power and control. You can rely on the Bosch ABS controlled system to confidently deliver rapid and precise stopping in a range of surfaces and conditions. The Husqvarna branded J.Juan brake system brings MotoGP derived technology to the Norden 901. The four-piston, radial front calipers act on two Ø 320 mm floating brake discs to give you exceptional feel and feedback at the lever. The rear brake has a Ø 260 mm disc and a two-piston floating caliper. The pistons in the rear caliper have isolation plates to maintain heat stability so the brake doesn’t get stressed when you tackle long downhill sections on the trail. The Bosch ABS system can be deactivated at the rear wheel for advanced riders.



Ride modes With three selectable ride modes (Street, Rain, Offroad) and the optional Explorer Mode, you can instantly choose the best combination of rider aids, just as quickly as the weather and terrain change. Throttle response, traction control level and peak power are all variable in different modes. ‘Street’ mode has a direct throttle response with traction control settings to match for paved surfaces. Smooth enough for less experienced riders or when travelling with a pillion, yet dynamic enough to speed along twisting mountain roads and valleys. ‘Rain’ mode has a very smooth throttle response, reduced peak power and early traction control intervention. The ‘Offroad’ mode has smooth throttle response and allows more wheel slip before it activates. The mode is not lean angle sensitive, the traction control does not intervene when you use a berm to turn, plus the anti-wheelie function is not engaged so you can lift the front wheel over obstacles. An optional ‘Explorer’ mode gives you direct control over all functions.



Easy shift You can apply your full attention to mastering the terrain in challenging environments with the help of Easy Shift, which allows you to make seamless up and down shifts of the 6-speed gearbox without using the clutch. A sensor detects when you actuate the gear lever and instructs the ECU to match engine parameters for a fuss-free gear change at any RPM or engine load. The Easy Shift system means shorter shift times and a smoother ride because there is no need to close the throttle and operate the clutch to change gear. As well as improving rear wheel traction, Easy Shift lets you maintain control by keeping full grip of the handlebars.



Technical Accessories The Norden 901 can be adapted and refined even further to meet with your riding requirements and adventure ambitions. For added functionality, style, performance and comfort, explore the extensive line-up of Husqvarna Motorcycles Technical Accessories and make your Norden 901 truly your own. Here you will find luggage systems, heated seats and handlebar grips, an Akrapovič ‘Slip-on Line’ titanium silencer, a suspension-lowering kit, and a lot more offering solutions to help you take your Norden 901 to new horizons. Also take a look at the Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles App, first seen on the Norden 901, which uses the optional Connectivity Unit to link your smartphone to your motorcycle via Bluetooth to receive incoming calls, listen to music, or find your way using Turn-by-Turn navigation.



Connectivity Keep in touch with home and work and listen to your music with the optional Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles app for Android and iOS, a first on the Norden 901. The Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles app delivers communications and music via Bluetooth on the go, all controllable via a handlebar-mounted mode switch and your tracks, playlists and incoming caller IDs are all displayed on the TFT screen. The app also ensures you never get lost again – unless you really want to. Further, it provides route planning as well as turn-by-turn navigation. Visual guidance is transmitted via Bluetooth from the app to the TFT dash to guide you to your pre-planned destination. To avoid running out of mobile phone data, you can download maps for offline use, helping to create and save pre-planned routes. You can add up to 128 waypoints when planning a route to create truly unique adventures.



Offroad ABS You know that braking on unmade roads requires a different technique to road braking, and the ‘Offroad’ mode available in the Bosch ABS system recognizes that adventure riding is about exploring the unknown and riding long distances, and the need for the motorcycle to back you up in all situations. In ‘Offroad’ mode, rear wheel ABS is deactivated, its activation on the front wheel is reduced and data from the lean angle sensor no longer forms part of the system’s calculations. So you can now lock up the rear wheel to help steer into corners. Because the front wheel ABS is set to be less intrusive in this mode, the front brake can be used at full strength on loose surfaces. Designed to boost functionality and confidence in every circumstance, ‘Offroad’ mode extends and refines the capabilities of Bosch ABS to match every adventure.



Cruise control When you find yourself on long, clear stretches of road you can set the cruise control from the handlebar-mounted switches and focus for a moment on the landscape ahead of you. This is why you travel, for those blissful moments when you feel part of the environment around you. Cruise control is also a useful feature when you don’t want to risk creeping over speed limits. Also for your riding ease, the Norden 901 features a height adjustable two-piece seat with exceptional grip and comfort in all conditions, and an aluminum tapered handlebar with six mounting positions providing an adjustment range of 30 mm (front to rear) for customizable ergonomics.



2022 Husqvarna Norden 901 Photos

2023 Husqvarna FE 501S Videos

Husqvarna Norden 901 Review: The Perfect Adventure Motorcycle?

2022 Husqvarna Norden 901 Review | Road and Off-Road Test