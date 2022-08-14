2022 MV Agusta Brutale RR [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 MV Agusta Brutale RR: Imposing Character in Every Line

For the 2022 model year, the MV Agusta RR took a step forward in equipment, always with a savage aesthetic and an overwhelming combination of quality, performance, and technology.

The RR benefits from all the improvements received by the Brutale family and stands out as the naked model that seeks maximum performance in this medium-high displacement segment over its more accessible sister MV Agusta Brutale 800 Rosso.

This Italian motorbike features several enhancements to its chassis, the suspension configuration, a more comfortable seat, and the engine’s operation. In addition, the engine now complies with Euro 5, producing 140 hp at 12,300 rpm boasting a new exhaust manifold and muffler and clutch modifications. Along with its higher output, this version features an adjustable steering damper.

With the new inertial unit IMU, the electronics of the MV Agusta Brutale RR work are much more fine-tuned. Also, it has a new Continental MK100 ABS with cornering function and rear wheel lift mitigation under heavy braking. Additionally, the bike debuts a 5.5″ color screen and a Mobisat GPS tracker.

One of the most visible changes is the new full-LED headlight assembly with DRL daytime running lights. It also adds anti-wheelie and launch control.

The 2022 MV Agusta Brutale RR starts at $17,700 USD / $22,448 CAD

Model Overview

General Info Price: $17,700 USD / $22,448 CAD

$17,700 USD / $22,448 CAD Key Features: 140 hp 798 cc three-cylinder engine Marzocchi aluminum telescopic hydraulic fork with DLC treatment Brembo brake calipers Continental MK100 ABS with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function

Main Specs Engine: 798 cc, 4-stroke, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12 valve DOHC

798 cc, 4-stroke, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12 valve DOHC Power: 140 hp (103 kW) at 12,300 rpm

140 hp (103 kW) at 12,300 rpm Torque: 64 lb-ft (87 Nm) at 10,250 rpm

64 lb-ft (87 Nm) at 10,250 rpm Wet Weight: 423 lbs (192 kg)

2022 MV Agusta Brutale RR Specifications

ENGINE Engine 798 cm3 (48.68 cu. in.), Three cylinder, 4 stroke, 12 valve Power 140 Hp Bore x Stroke 79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.) Compression Ratio 13.3:1 Timing system “D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner and DLC tappet Starter Electric Color Fire Red Gloss, Carbon Black Metallic, Avio Gray Metallic, Shock Pearl Red, Avio Grey DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multi-disc wet clutch with hydraulic actuation and back torque limiting device Transmission Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh Final Drive Ratio 16/41 CHASSIS Suspension Front Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” aluminium telescopic hydraulic fork with DLC treatment, with anodized fork legs and having rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment Suspension Rear Progressive Sachs, single shock absorber with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment Brakes Front Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange Brakes Rear Brembo radial-type, with 4 pistons Ø 32 mm (Ø 1.26 in.) Tires Front 120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W) Tires Rear 180/55 – ZR 17 M/C (73 W) Fuel Tank Capacity 16.5 l (4.36 U.S. gal.) ABS System Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function ELECTRICAL Battery 12 V – 8.5 Ah Voltage 12 V Alternator 350 W at 5000 r.p.m. Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length 2045 mm (80.51 in.) Overall Width 875 mm (34.45 in.) Trail 103.5 mm (4.07 in.) Wheelbase 1400 mm (55.12 in.) Ground Clearance Seat Height 830 mm (32.68 in.) Dry Weight 175 kg (385,80 lbs.) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2022 MV Agusta Brutale RR Features

Electronics The new IMU inertial platform, developed exclusively for MV Agusta, has redefined the standards of quality for electronic controls: traction control is more precise than ever, while FLC wheelie control heightens the thrill of riding without sacrificing any safety. The new EAS 3.0 electronic gearbox offers improved precision and speed.



Technology Even excellence can be improved upon: with this in mind, the frame features new side plates which increase lateral and longitudinal rigidity. The new rear linkage boosts progressiveness and works in harmony with the re-calibrated fork. Efficiency, comfort and a sporting thrill are the results of constant evolution.



Safety The new Continental ABS MK100 with RLM means that even the sharpest and most sudden weight transfers can be managed safely. It includes a cornering function which enables safe breaking even on corners, as well as interfacing with the inertial platform designed specifically for the Brutale range.



