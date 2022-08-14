2022 MV Agusta Brutale RR [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 MV Agusta Brutale RR: Imposing Character in Every Line
For the 2022 model year, the MV Agusta RR took a step forward in equipment, always with a savage aesthetic and an overwhelming combination of quality, performance, and technology.
The RR benefits from all the improvements received by the Brutale family and stands out as the naked model that seeks maximum performance in this medium-high displacement segment over its more accessible sister MV Agusta Brutale 800 Rosso.
This Italian motorbike features several enhancements to its chassis, the suspension configuration, a more comfortable seat, and the engine’s operation. In addition, the engine now complies with Euro 5, producing 140 hp at 12,300 rpm boasting a new exhaust manifold and muffler and clutch modifications. Along with its higher output, this version features an adjustable steering damper.
With the new inertial unit IMU, the electronics of the MV Agusta Brutale RR work are much more fine-tuned. Also, it has a new Continental MK100 ABS with cornering function and rear wheel lift mitigation under heavy braking. Additionally, the bike debuts a 5.5″ color screen and a Mobisat GPS tracker.
One of the most visible changes is the new full-LED headlight assembly with DRL daytime running lights. It also adds anti-wheelie and launch control.
The 2022 MV Agusta Brutale RR starts at $17,700 USD / $22,448 CAD
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $17,700 USD / $22,448 CAD
- Key Features:
- 140 hp 798 cc three-cylinder engine
- Marzocchi aluminum telescopic hydraulic fork with DLC treatment
- Brembo brake calipers
- Continental MK100 ABS with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function
Main Specs
- Engine: 798 cc, 4-stroke, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12 valve DOHC
- Power: 140 hp (103 kW) at 12,300 rpm
- Torque: 64 lb-ft (87 Nm) at 10,250 rpm
- Wet Weight: 423 lbs (192 kg)
- Seat Height: 33.7 in. (830 mm)
2022 MV Agusta Brutale RR Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|798 cm3 (48.68 cu. in.), Three cylinder, 4 stroke, 12 valve
|Power
|140 Hp
|Bore x Stroke
|79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.)
|Compression Ratio
|13.3:1
|Timing system
|“D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner and DLC tappet
|Starter
|Electric
|Color
|Fire Red Gloss, Carbon Black Metallic, Avio Gray Metallic, Shock Pearl Red, Avio Grey
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Multi-disc wet clutch with hydraulic actuation and back torque limiting device
|Transmission
|Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh
|Final Drive Ratio
|16/41
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” aluminium telescopic hydraulic fork with DLC treatment, with anodized fork legs and having rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment
|Suspension Rear
|Progressive Sachs, single shock absorber with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment
|Brakes Front
Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange
|Brakes Rear
|Brembo radial-type, with 4 pistons Ø 32 mm (Ø 1.26 in.)
|Tires Front
|120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W)
|Tires Rear
|180/55 – ZR 17 M/C (73 W)
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|16.5 l (4.36 U.S. gal.)
|ABS System
|Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function
ELECTRICAL
|Battery
|12 V – 8.5 Ah
|Voltage
|12 V
|Alternator
|350 W at 5000 r.p.m.
|Headlight
|Tail Light
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|2045 mm (80.51 in.)
|Overall Width
|875 mm (34.45 in.)
|Trail
|103.5 mm (4.07 in.)
|Wheelbase
|1400 mm (55.12 in.)
|Ground Clearance
|Seat Height
|830 mm (32.68 in.)
|Dry Weight
|175 kg (385,80 lbs.)
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2022 MV Agusta Brutale RR Features
