2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 Nürburgring [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 Nürburgring: The Green Hell Spirit
MV Agusta has teamed up with the legendary Nürburgring track, nicknamed “The Green Hell” by Sir Jackie Stewart, to create a unique, ultra-limited edition Italian motorcycle of only 150 units.
For the 2022 MV Agusta lineup, the Brutale 1000 Nürburgring does not differ much from the new generation Brutale 1000 RR. It is essentially the same motorbike dressed in new colors, paying homage to the german track by applying red and gray in a clear nod to its curbs and the central building that presides over the circuit. In addition, it features the track’s silhouette on both sides of the tank.
The bike uses the same 998 cc 16-valve in-line four-cylinder engine with the same output. However, MV optimized this powerplant with titanium connecting rods and valves, a new lighter camshaft, and a special DLC coating on the valve lifters that reduces friction.
The cycle part comprises a CrMo Steel tubular trellis single-sided frame, adjustable aluminum swingarm, and Öhlins suspensions. It also features Brembo brakes and calipers and Continental MK100 ABS with cornering function to control all its power.
It’s worth highlighting the carbon fiber rims with gold tones developed in collaboration with BST. A change that by itself has reduced the total set by three kilos.
The 2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 Nürburgring starts at $44,498 USD / $51,400 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $44,498 USD / $51,400 CAD
- Key Features:
- 208 hp 998 cc four-cylinder engine
- Radial valves and titanium connecting rods
- Ultralight BST carbon fiber rims
- Continental MK100 ABS with cornering function
Main Specs
- Engine: 998 cc, 4-stroke, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 16 valve DOHC
- Power: 208 hp (153 kW) at 13,000 rpm
- Torque: 86 lb-ft (116,5 Nm) at 11,000 rpm
- Wet Weight: 425 lbs (193 kg)
- Seat Height: 33.3 in. (845 mm)
2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 Nürburgring Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|998 cm3 (60.9 cu. in.), Four cylinder, 4 stroke, 16 valve
|Power
|208 Hp
|Bore x Stroke
|79 mm x 50.9 mm (3.1 in. x 2.0 in.)
|Compression Ratio
|13.4:1
|Timing system
|“D.O.H.C”, radial valve and DLC tappet
|Starter
|Electric
|Color
|Matt Intense Silver, Matt Metallic Dark Grey, Matt Mamba Red
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-disc with back torque limiting device and Brembo radial pump/lever assembly
|Transmission
|Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh
|Final Drive Ratio
|15/41
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Öhlins Nix EC hydraulic “upside down” front fork with TIN superficial treatment. Completely adjustable with electronically controlled compression and rebound damping with manually controlled spring preload.
|Suspension Rear
|Progressive, single shock absorber Öhlins EC TTX completely adjustable with electronically controlled compression and rebound damping and manually controlled spring preload
|Brakes Front
Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and aluminium flange – Brembo radial pump/level assembly
|Brakes Rear
|Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia.- Brembo PS13 brake pump
|Tires Front
|120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W)
|Tires Rear
|200/55 – ZR 17 M/C (78 W)
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|16 l (4.23 U.S. gal.)
|ABS System
|Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function
ELECTRICAL
|Battery
|Li-ion 12 V – 4.0 Ah
|Voltage
|12 V
|Alternator
|350 W at 5.000 r.p.m.
|Headlight
|Tail Light
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|2.080 mm (81.89 in.)
|Overall Width
|805 mm (31.69 in.)
|Trail
|97 mm (3.82 in.)
|Wheelbase
|1.415 mm (55.71 in.)
|Ground Clearance
|141 mm (5.55 in.)
|Seat Height
|845 mm (33.27 in.)
|Dry Weight
|183 kg (403,45 lbs.) – 177 kg (390,22 lbs.)
WARRANTY
|Warranty
2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 Nürburgring Features
2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 Nürburgring Photos
2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 Nürburgring Videos
New 2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR NURBURGRING Edition Announced: 5 Things You NEED To Know!
2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR Nurburgring 208hp – Walkaround