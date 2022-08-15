2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 Nürburgring [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 Nürburgring: The Green Hell Spirit

MV Agusta has teamed up with the legendary Nürburgring track, nicknamed “The Green Hell” by Sir Jackie Stewart, to create a unique, ultra-limited edition Italian motorcycle of only 150 units.

For the 2022 MV Agusta lineup, the Brutale 1000 Nürburgring does not differ much from the new generation Brutale 1000 RR. It is essentially the same motorbike dressed in new colors, paying homage to the german track by applying red and gray in a clear nod to its curbs and the central building that presides over the circuit. In addition, it features the track’s silhouette on both sides of the tank.

The bike uses the same 998 cc 16-valve in-line four-cylinder engine with the same output. However, MV optimized this powerplant with titanium connecting rods and valves, a new lighter camshaft, and a special DLC coating on the valve lifters that reduces friction.

The cycle part comprises a CrMo Steel tubular trellis single-sided frame, adjustable aluminum swingarm, and Öhlins suspensions. It also features Brembo brakes and calipers and Continental MK100 ABS with cornering function to control all its power.

It’s worth highlighting the carbon fiber rims with gold tones developed in collaboration with BST. A change that by itself has reduced the total set by three kilos.

The 2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 Nürburgring starts at $44,498 USD / $51,400 CAD.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $44,498 USD / $51,400 CAD Key Features: 208 hp 998 cc four-cylinder engine Radial valves and titanium connecting rods Ultralight BST carbon fiber rims Continental MK100 ABS with cornering function

Main Specs Engine: 998 cc, 4-stroke, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 16 valve DOHC

998 cc, 4-stroke, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 16 valve DOHC Power: 208 hp (153 kW) at 13,000 rpm

208 hp (153 kW) at 13,000 rpm Torque: 86 lb-ft (116,5 Nm) at 11,000 rpm

86 lb-ft (116,5 Nm) at 11,000 rpm Wet Weight: 425 lbs (193 kg)

425 lbs (193 kg) Seat Height: 33.3 in. (845 mm) Competitors Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 Factory

BMW S1000R

Honda CB1000R

2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 Nürburgring Specifications

ENGINE Engine 998 cm3 (60.9 cu. in.), Four cylinder, 4 stroke, 16 valve Power 208 Hp Bore x Stroke 79 mm x 50.9 mm (3.1 in. x 2.0 in.) Compression Ratio 13.4:1 Timing system “D.O.H.C”, radial valve and DLC tappet Starter Electric Color Matt Intense Silver, Matt Metallic Dark Grey, Matt Mamba Red DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, multi-disc with back torque limiting device and Brembo radial pump/lever assembly Transmission Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh Final Drive Ratio 15/41 CHASSIS Suspension Front Öhlins Nix EC hydraulic “upside down” front fork with TIN superficial treatment. Completely adjustable with electronically controlled compression and rebound damping with manually controlled spring preload. Suspension Rear Progressive, single shock absorber Öhlins EC TTX completely adjustable with electronically controlled compression and rebound damping and manually controlled spring preload Brakes Front Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and aluminium flange – Brembo radial pump/level assembly Brakes Rear Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia.- Brembo PS13 brake pump Tires Front 120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W) Tires Rear 200/55 – ZR 17 M/C (78 W) Fuel Tank Capacity 16 l (4.23 U.S. gal.) ABS System Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function ELECTRICAL Battery Li-ion 12 V – 4.0 Ah Voltage 12 V Alternator 350 W at 5.000 r.p.m. Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length 2.080 mm (81.89 in.) Overall Width 805 mm (31.69 in.) Trail 97 mm (3.82 in.) Wheelbase 1.415 mm (55.71 in.) Ground Clearance 141 mm (5.55 in.) Seat Height 845 mm (33.27 in.) Dry Weight 183 kg (403,45 lbs.) – 177 kg (390,22 lbs.) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 Nürburgring Features

Electronics Customisation and control: the directives for improving the bike’s electronic equipment even more. With just a few taps on your smartphone screen, you can choose your preferred driving mode, thanks to the MV Ride App and the connectivity guaranteed by the instrument cluster with the large 5.5” TFT colour display. Everything is customisable and every parameter is under control, for a unique driving experience, even on the legendary asphalt of the Nürburgring.



Technology The exclusive latest-generation carbon rims have been developed with our partner BST. In this version, the billet hub is even lighter and stiffer in order to achieve total efficiency. Inertia decreases, with the slightest changes in acceleration, braking and direction, which become even faster, more responsive and fun.



Safety The Continental ABS MK100 module includes the cornering function, which allows you to take advantage of its safety contribution even on the treacherous curves at Nürburgring. Going at full throttle, braking at the limit, handling the power coming out of a curve, wheelies — these are just some of the highlights that made the Brutale a star at the Nürburgring. All controls have been designed to be impeccable with regards to safety and dedicated to performance, because once you cross the entrance bar to the circuit, the only thing that matters is your lap time.



