2021 Yamaha TW200: Crafted For Your Next Off-Road Adventure

The 2021 Yamaha TW200 is the continuation of a strange little dual-sport that comes out of the Japanese manufacturer. It has been in production since 1987, and is odd because it wears oversized tires that are obviously designed for trail riding and rough, rocky terrain… yet it is street legal, and is marketed as more as a street bike than an off road bike.

The beating heart of the TW200 is a 196cc 2 valve single that outputs 16 HP and 11 lb-ft of torque. In fact, that same engine has been used since the bike’s introduction, with the only change to it being an electric starter being added in 2001 and the kick-starter being removed. Otherwise, what you buy today is the same basic platform that has been around going on 30 plus years.

The other major engine modification was the introduction of a counterbalancer inside the engine to reduce vibrations through the frame and into the rider. Apart from that, the 2021 TW200 is another of those dual-sport bikes that is at home on the road and on the dirt, although Yamaha themselves state that it’s meant more for the road than dirt.

The 2021 Yamaha TW200 starts at $4,699 USD / $5,399 CAD.

Model Overview

Engine is as reliable as a wood burning stove Simple mechanicals means that repairs, if needed, are simple to do Electric starter

Main Specs Engine Type: 196cc air-cooled, SOHC, 2-valve

196cc air-cooled, SOHC, 2-valve Horsepower: Not provided by manufacturer)

Not provided by manufacturer) Torque: 2.3 lb-ft

2.3 lb-ft Wet Weight : 128 lbs (58 kg)

2021 Yamaha TW200 Specifications

From Yamaha

2021 Yamaha TW200 Features

TOP FEATURES Terrain-Conquering Tires

Big fat tires deliver great traction and rider comfort over a wide range of terrain, and they make the TW200 the most distinctive-looking, dual-purpose machine around.

Low Seat Height

A low seat and compact chassis help inspire confidence in anyone who rides the TW200, making it one of the most user friendly on- and off-road bikes on the market.

Electric Start

The electric start and full-street equipment make the TW200 super convenient to ride just about anywhere you need to go.



ENGINE Torquey Powerplant

Strong-pulling 196cc air-cooled, four-stroke single delivers torquey low-and mid-range power that’s perfectly suited for off-road exploring.

5-Speed Transmission

Smooth-shifting five-speed transmission with manual clutch puts potent powerband to the ground for maximum on- and off-road performance.

Smooth, Counterbalanced Engine

Internal engine counterbalancer keeps vibrations down for greater all-day comfort.

Digital Ignition

Maintenance-free CDI ignition system ensures precise, reliable spark for peak engine performance at all rpm.

Electric Start

The push-button electric start makes for easy and reliable starting.

Low Maintenance Engine

Automatic cam chain tensioner means minimal maintenance and longer engine life.



CHASSIS/SUSPENSION Plush, Long-Travel Suspension

33mm telescopic front fork with 6.3 inches of travel soaks up the bumps for a plush ride.

Terrain-Conquering Tires

Fat 130/80-18 front and 180/80-14 rear tires provide excellent traction and control for the TW200’s unique dual-purpose style.

Lightweight Swingarm

Lightweight box section swingarm and single rear shock with 5.9 inches of travel enhance handling and overall comfort both on- and off-road.

Disc Brake

Hydraulic front disc brake ensures greater stopping power with less effort.



ADDITIONAL FEATURES Comfortable Saddle

Long, two-tone, motocross-style seat creates a balanced riding position for optimal rider movement and comfort.

Protective Fenders

The durable and wide front fender keeps mud and dirt off the rider off-road.

Passenger-Ready

Frame-mounted passenger foot pegs provide two-up riding capability.

Bright Illumination

Enduro-style, 60/55-watt halogen headlight features high and low beams.

Dual Sport Lighting

Flex-mounted turn indicators offer greater durability against breakage.

Fork Protection

Durable fork shrouds help prevent rocks and debris from damaging fork sliders.

Complete Instruments

A speedometer with odometer and resettable trip meter as well as indicator lights for neutral and high beams plus turn signals come standard.

Modern Battery

Dependable, low-maintenance battery.



2021 Yamaha TW200 Photos

2021 Yamaha TW200 Videos

