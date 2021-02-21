2021 Yamaha TW200: Crafted For Your Next Off-Road Adventure
The 2021 Yamaha TW200 is the continuation of a strange little dual-sport that comes out of the Japanese manufacturer. It has been in production since 1987, and is odd because it wears oversized tires that are obviously designed for trail riding and rough, rocky terrain… yet it is street legal, and is marketed as more as a street bike than an off road bike.
The beating heart of the TW200 is a 196cc 2 valve single that outputs 16 HP and 11 lb-ft of torque. In fact, that same engine has been used since the bike’s introduction, with the only change to it being an electric starter being added in 2001 and the kick-starter being removed. Otherwise, what you buy today is the same basic platform that has been around going on 30 plus years.
The other major engine modification was the introduction of a counterbalancer inside the engine to reduce vibrations through the frame and into the rider. Apart from that, the 2021 TW200 is another of those dual-sport bikes that is at home on the road and on the dirt, although Yamaha themselves state that it’s meant more for the road than dirt.
The 2021 Yamaha TW200 starts at $4,699 USD / $5,399 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $4,699 USD / $5,399 CAD
- Key Features:
- Engine is as reliable as a wood burning stove
- Simple mechanicals means that repairs, if needed, are simple to do
- Electric starter
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 196cc air-cooled, SOHC, 2-valve
- Horsepower: Not provided by manufacturer)
- Torque: 2.3 lb-ft
- Wet Weight: 128 lbs (58 kg)
- Seat Height: 21.9 inches (555 mm)
Competitors
- SSR XF250
- Husqvarna TE250i
- Suzuki DR-200S
2021 Yamaha TW200 Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|196cc air-cooled, SOHC, 2-valve
|Power
|Not provided by manufacturer
|Bore x Stroke
67.0mm x 55.7mm
|Compression Ratio
9.5:1
|Fuel System
Mikuni® 28mm
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Multiplate wet clutch
|Transmission
Constant-mesh 5-speed
|Final Drive
|Chain
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
Telescopic fork; 6.3-in travel
|Suspension Rear
Single shock; 5.9-in travel
|Brakes Front
Single disc, 220mm
|Brakes Rear
Drum, 110mm
|Tires Front
130/80-18
|Tires Rear
180/80-14
|Fuel Tank Capacity
1.8 gal
|Color
|Radical Gray
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
CDI
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
82.3 in
|Overall Width
|32.3 in
|Overall Height
|44.1 in
|Wheelbase
52.2 in
|Ground Clearance
10.4 in
|Seat Height
31.1 in
|Wet Weight
278 lb
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty)
2021 Yamaha TW200 Features
TOP FEATURES
Big fat tires deliver great traction and rider comfort over a wide range of terrain, and they make the TW200 the most distinctive-looking, dual-purpose machine around.
Low Seat Height
A low seat and compact chassis help inspire confidence in anyone who rides the TW200, making it one of the most user friendly on- and off-road bikes on the market.
Electric Start
The electric start and full-street equipment make the TW200 super convenient to ride just about anywhere you need to go.
ENGINE
Strong-pulling 196cc air-cooled, four-stroke single delivers torquey low-and mid-range power that’s perfectly suited for off-road exploring.
5-Speed Transmission
Smooth-shifting five-speed transmission with manual clutch puts potent powerband to the ground for maximum on- and off-road performance.
Smooth, Counterbalanced Engine
Internal engine counterbalancer keeps vibrations down for greater all-day comfort.
Digital Ignition
Maintenance-free CDI ignition system ensures precise, reliable spark for peak engine performance at all rpm.
Electric Start
The push-button electric start makes for easy and reliable starting.
Low Maintenance Engine
Automatic cam chain tensioner means minimal maintenance and longer engine life.
CHASSIS/SUSPENSION
33mm telescopic front fork with 6.3 inches of travel soaks up the bumps for a plush ride.
Terrain-Conquering Tires
Fat 130/80-18 front and 180/80-14 rear tires provide excellent traction and control for the TW200’s unique dual-purpose style.
Lightweight Swingarm
Lightweight box section swingarm and single rear shock with 5.9 inches of travel enhance handling and overall comfort both on- and off-road.
Disc Brake
Hydraulic front disc brake ensures greater stopping power with less effort.
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
Long, two-tone, motocross-style seat creates a balanced riding position for optimal rider movement and comfort.
Protective Fenders
The durable and wide front fender keeps mud and dirt off the rider off-road.
Passenger-Ready
Frame-mounted passenger foot pegs provide two-up riding capability.
Bright Illumination
Enduro-style, 60/55-watt halogen headlight features high and low beams.
Dual Sport Lighting
Flex-mounted turn indicators offer greater durability against breakage.
Fork Protection
Durable fork shrouds help prevent rocks and debris from damaging fork sliders.
Complete Instruments
A speedometer with odometer and resettable trip meter as well as indicator lights for neutral and high beams plus turn signals come standard.
Modern Battery
Dependable, low-maintenance battery.
2021 Yamaha TW200 Photos
2021 Yamaha TW200 Videos
