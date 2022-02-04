Following Aprilia’s introduction into the mid-displacement market last year, the Italian motorcycle manufacturer has doubled down on their 660 range of motorcycles for the 2022 model year and has introduced a new motorcycle into the 660 family in addition to some special variants of their existing models.

The last few years have been an opportunity for the brand to cement their focus between the powerful V4 and intermediate-friendly 660 engine configurations. Beyond the Shiver and Dorsoduro 900’s, the entire lineup revolves around Aprilia’s new-found “bread and butter” engines (i.e. the 660 and V4). 2022 finally brings Aprilia fans the ability to go anywhere with the introduction of their new 2022 Tuareg 660 ADV bike, which should help level the playing field with their Italian rival, Ducati (and their long-running Multistrada model).

2022 Aprilia Tuareg 660

2022 is a big year for Aprilia with many new models and variants making a splash on the motorcycle scene; one of which being their new Tuareg 660. Last year, the Italian motorcycle manufacturer debuted their new 660cc engine/platform which has led to a landslide of new Aprilia models hitting the market. The new Tuareg 660 is one of them.

The Tuareg 660 is aimed at filling the void in Aprilia’s line up and their premiere “go-anywhere motorcycle”. The brilliant ADV-centric design will give riders the ability to go both off and on-road while being packaged into a mid-displacement Italian stallion. The bike features Aprilia’s recent 660cc liquid-cooled inline-two, capable of putting down 80 HP and 51.6 lb-ft of torque.

In typical ADV fashion, Aprilia has a vast lineup of bolt-on accessories ready to take you anywhere your hearts desires, including (but not limited to): aluminum side panniers, 33L aluminum case, engine guards, center stand, a more comfortable seating option, easy-to-install quickshifter, and much more.

MSRP: $11,999 USA / $14,595 CAN

Learn more: Aprilia.com

2022 Aprilia RSV4 / RSV4 Factory

The 2022 Aprilia RSV4 Factory is Aprilia’s premiere superbike aimed at giving riders a premium track experience thanks to it’s over-the-top engineering and power. Aimed at competing with the other superbike titans such as Ducati’s Panigale V4 and Yamaha’s R1; Aprilia was sure to pack a punch in this year’s iteration of the RSV4 Factory.

The revamped 1099cc V4 powerhouse brings more power to the table than ever thanks to improved torque figures and a further degree of refinement when compared to the previous years. Expect to bring a change of underwear when trying to tame the entire 217 HP and 92.1 lb-ft of torque.

In addition to some boosted power figures, this bike also brings some MotoGP-inspired aero features to make sure you stay rubber-down when cranking through corners. The Factory edition also boasts forged aluminum rims, Ohlins smart semi-active suspension, and an upgraded beefy Brembo brake system.

MSRP: Awaiting MSRP announcement

Learn more: Aprilia.com (2021 model)

2022 Aprilia Tuono V4 / V4 Factory

Looking for the same face-blistering power found in the RSV4, but packaged into a more comfortable formfactor? The 2022 Aprilia Tuono V4 Factory is here to satiate such desires.

Featuring the same revamped 1099cc V4 engine (producing a lower 175 HP and 89 lb-ft of torque), the Tuono V4 Factory takes what is great about the RSV4 and packages it into a comfortable beast that can shred the track in addition to long open highways.

Aprilia has taken some design cues from the recently successful RS 660 and brought them over to the 2022 Tuono V4. Aero and ergonomic upgrades make the 2022 Tuono a perfect candidate for high-performance touring.

MSRP: Awaiting MSRP announcement

Learn more: Aprilia.com (2021 model)

2022 Aprilia Tuono 660 / 660 Factory

Another hot new ride to add to Aprilia’s stacked 2022 resume is the Tuono 660 Factory. Aprilia has taken it upon themselves to transfer some premium qualities found in the Tuono V4 Factory and bundle it into the already highly successful base Tuono 660.

Although the base Tuono 660 is already a great bike, the Factory edition kicks things up a notch with upgraded suspension, better power/weight ratio and some special graphic kits.

You will find the same liquid cooled 659cc parallel twin found in aprilias other 660 models, sporting a class-leading 100 HP and 50 lb-ft of torque.

MSRP: Awaiting MSRP announcement

Learn more: Aprilia.com

2022 Aprilia RS 660 Limited Edition

If you are a big fan of the RS 660, The RS660 Limited Edition is sure to excite thanks to its limited availability. To celebrate a highly successful first year of 660 sales and competition, Aprilia is introducing a Limited Edition version of the RS 660.

After taking charge of the Twins Cup (an American racing series featuring twin-cylinder mid-displacement motorcycles), it only makes sense for Aprilia to flaunt its dominance with a special edition of their prize-winning motorcycle.

This special edition features a special American racing inspired livery in addition to some trick competition upgrades such as a single-seat tail fairing cover, oversized top fairing, and an upside-down fully adjustable gearbox. Beyond these changes, the bike will remain mostly the same as the base RS 660.

The RS 660 Limited Edition will be limited to 1500 total units sold.

MSRP: Awaiting MSRP announcement

Learn more: Aprilia.com

2022 Aprilia SR GT

For riders starting on a scooter before moving into the full-size ADV market, Aprilia’s SR GT scooter could be a good place to start.

Marketed as an “urban adventure scooter”, the SR GT’s come with 175mm ground clearance and 120mm of travel in the front shocks. The 2022 SR GT will be available in two engine configurations: 125cc (15 horsepower) and 174cc (17 horsepower).

At the time of writing, the Aprilia SR GT has been announced for Australia only.

MSRP: Awaiting MSRP announcement

Learn more: Aprilia.com

2022 Aprilia Dorsoduro

Aprilia has not released any information for the Dorsoduro at the time of writing. Check back later for more information!

2022 Aprilia RSV4 X

Aprilia has not released any information for the Shiver at the time of writing. Check back later for more information!

2022 Aprilia Shiver

Aprilia has not released any information for the Shiver at the time of writing. Check back later for more information!