2021 Zero S: EV Performance on a Budget

The American-built Zero S is the perfect motorcycle for riders seeking a cheaper EV option for their daily commute. This motorcycle has more modest performance and range numbers, but what it will excel at is getting you from point A to point B while producing ‘zero’ emissions, making the world a better place for everyone.

This is the first official step down from the higher-end Zero motorcycles in their 2021 lineup that all feature 14.4 kWh batteries. The S model has half the battery capacity as its bigger brothers with a 7.2 kWh total capacity; meaning that you’re going to see approximately half the range and power numbers.

This EV motorcycle produces 46 horsepower with 78-lb-ft of torque and should get you a combined 68 miles before you fully deplete the battery.

Although the S misses out on some of the figures we see in the more expensive models, it still comes standard with Bosch’s Gen 9 ABS system and a set of grippy Pirelli Diablo Rosso II tires to stick your torque to the pavement in a safe manner. The ‘Minimalist’ LCD dash is shared with the SR and provides the rider with all information you may need on your ride: charge, power output, riding mode, charge time, etc. As with all models, the LCD also links up to your smartphone in the event you want to use it as a secondary dash or see detailed information about your ride.

The 2021 Zero S starts at $10,995 USD / $14,495 CAD.

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $10,995 USD / $14,495 CAD

$10,995 USD / $14,495 CAD Key Features:

Standard ABS 98 MPH top speed 7.2 kWh battery pack Passively air-cooled permanent magnet AC motor Five year unlimited mile power pack warranty $0.81 average recharge cost

Main Specs Engine: 7.2 kWh Battery

7.2 kWh Battery Power: 46 BHP

46 BHP Torque: 78 lb-ft

78 lb-ft Wet Weight: 313lbs (142 kg)

2021 Zero S Specifications

Engine Peak torque 78 ft-lb (106 Nm) Peak power 46 hp (34 kW) @ 4,300 rpm Top speed (max) 98 mph (158 km/h) Type Z-Force® 75-5 passively air-cooled, high efficiency, radial flux, interior permanent magnet, brushless motor Controller High efficiency, 550 amp, 3-phase brushless controller with regenerative deceleration Lubrication Drivetrain Transmission Clutchless direct drive Clutch Final Drive 90T / 18T, Poly Chain® HTD® Carbon™ belt Chassis Suspension Front Showa 41 mm inverted cartridge forks, with adjustable spring preload, compression and rebound damping Suspension Rear Showa 40 mm piston, piggy-back reservoir shock with adjustable spring preload, compression and rebound damping Brakes Front Bosch Gen 9 ABS, J-Juan asymmetric dual piston floating caliper, 320 x 5 mm disc Brakes Rear Bosch Gen 9 ABS, J-Juan single piston floating caliper, 240 x 4.5 mm disc Tires Front Pirelli Diablo Rosso II 110/70-17 Tires Rear Pirelli Diablo Rosso II 140/70-17 Fuel Tank Capacity N/A Color Power system Power pack Z-Force® Li-Ion intelligent integrated Charger type 1.3 kW, integrated Charge time (standard) 5.2 hours (100% charged) / 4.7 hours (95% charged) Dimensions Wheelbase 55.5 in (1,410 mm) Overall Width Trail 3.2 in (80 mm) Rake 24.0° Seat Height 31.8 in (807 mm) Curb Weight 313 lb (142 kg) Warranty Warranty 2 years Extension

2021 Zero S Features

Pure Performance Transform performance profiles with the press of a button to perfectly conquer city streets, urban arteries or twisty back roads. The Zero S is pre-programmed with Eco or Sport modes. Connect using your mobile device to customize performance or get stats on your ride.



Performance Profiles Pure stealth. Propelled by the industry’s most advanced tech, the Z-Force® powertrain slingshots you forward. No shifting. All torque. Just smooth acceleration at the twist of a throttle. The Zero S strips away the noise, fumes and vibration so all you feel is the uninterrupted flow of the ride. Transform performance profiles with the press of a button to perfectly conquer city streets, urban arteries or twisty back roads. The Zero S is pre-programmed with Eco or Sport modes. Connect using your mobile device to customize performance or get stats on your ride.



Charge up to 6x faster. The Charge Tank option funnels up to 85 miles of riding into the Zero S for every hour of charging when plugged into a Level 2 charge station. One cup of coffee now equals ~30 miles of riding. Or, charge fully in as little as an hour depending on battery size.



Charging. Meet household outlet. No special charging equipment required. Your standard household outlets just became “fueling” stations that deliver daily rides at a fraction of the cost of gasoline. Plug in at night and start every day with a full “tank.”



Ride more. Maintain less. Goodbye costly powertrain maintenance and stale waiting room donuts. Sophisticated. Simple. The Z-Force® powertrain eliminates the greasy mess of fossil burners. No oil, spark plugs, clutches, filters, chain adjustments or expensive tune-ups. Instead, a carbon fiber belt directly connects the rear wheel to a motor that uses a single moving part to deliver torque at levels beyond conventional superbikes. Always advancing. Code for the Z-Force® powertrain is constantly refined to deliver improved performance. The Zero App easily delivers the upgrades using your mobile device.



