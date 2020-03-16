Super Soco TSx Is the Cool Beginner Electric Motorcycle

Small and Ready to Zoom About

The company Super Soco has a new electric bike called the TSx that takes a different route than most of the other new electric bikes out there. This machine is designed as a beginner model. It’s the equivalent to a 50cc motorcycle, according to Electric Motorcycles News and targeted at brand new beginner riders. Folks who have never ridden before and just need something for around town.

The motorcycle has a top speed of 45 mph and a curb weight of only 154 lbs. It’s as benign as motorcycles come. The Bosch 1900W electric motor is perfect for the bike’s purpose and has two power modes. One limits the bike to 28 mph, and the other allows up to 45 mph. The bike can do 40 miles per charge (obviously if you keep speeds low), but it has a compartment for you to add a second battery that can boost range to 80 miles. Each battery takes three and a half hours to fully charge.

The motorcycle looks like a legit motorcycle. It has a kind of sporty naked styling that makes it a genuinely good-looking bike. Right now the plan is to sell this bike in the UK, but I’d love to see it come to the U.S. I could see it be a hit in metro areas. The bike costs just £2,999 or $3,740.