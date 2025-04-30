Damon Hit Hard with Tariffs Amidst Financial Struggles, Triumph Debuts “Slippery Sam” Trident

Today, we cover a more regular list of happenings about our good industry:

Damon is taking a huge hit with the introduction of new tariffs, with their CEO even admitting that, “it’s been a wild ride.” Triumph debuts a new Special Edition Trident that pays homage to a 5-time Isle of Man TT Race Winner! Honda is committed to getting the price of their electric bikes on par with that of gas motorcycles, and to do that, they’re opening up a new plant in India in the next three years. LiveWire is shooting for the proverbial stars with a new model they’re calling the “Doki.” Cardo has been so kind as to publish a new adapter for Shoei’s latest Gen 3 helmets!

Let’s start with the company that promised that pretty yellow EV motorcycle that we were teased back at CES in January of 2020, shall we?

Industry Insider: Tariffs and NASDAQ De-Listing Cause Damon Motorcycles to Rethink US Entry

A view of two motorcycles incubating with Damon Inc. Media sourced from Damon Inc.

“… It’s Hard to Adjust.”

We knew for a long time, I think, that our good EV industry, while buzzing with innovation, isn’t immune to the unpredictable winds of the Powersports economy; in fact, if we are using winds as a euphemism for chaotic residuals, then one might place a 30% tariff on par with that of, say, a gale force wind on the upper end of the Beaufort scale.

Not a good time for the best of our good manufacturers… especially if they have any sort of dependency on the efficient and expeditious suppliers ever-present in China.

Suffice it to say that it would be safe to consider Damon… also known as Damon Inc… previously Damo Motors… previously-previously Damon Motorcycles… in that category.

How Tariffs are Affecting Damon Inc

Take this recent report from BIV (Business Intelligence for Vancouver), for example; in this report, Adam Campbell sheds light on how ongoing auto tariffs are causing Damon to force a focus on other markets, with their CEO imparting the following frustrations:

“[The tariff situation] forces us to look abroad and see how we work together with other markets. Maybe we’re changing the priorities of other markets … and having to revisit the U.S. every quarter – it’s unfortunate, because it’s hard to adjust… It’s been a wild ride. What we end up doing is trying to understand the cost structures and try to find as much certainty in uncertainty, because it’s hard to forecast.” – Dominique Kwong, co-founder and CEO of Vancouver-based Damon Inc. (Nasdaq:DMN)

Previously, Damon had considered the US a key market as a part of their growth strategy, citing the release of their first machine to markets by the year 2027. These dreams were joined by ambitious plans to produce up to 40,000 motorcycles annually and reach nearly $1 billion in annual revenue by 2025.

With the US President’s announcement of 25 percent tariffs on Canadian goods back in March, followed by the implementation of 25-percent tariffs on Canadian automobile imports and parts, Canada’s Prime Minister’s subsequent announcement of matching tariffs has only added another layer of complexity to the equation that Damon’s working with in the publishing of their first bike.

“How do we pass along an extra 30 per cent to our customers? How do you absorb it? … It’s just too dynamic in nature. If we had an 18-to-24-month view that this is what’s happening, and it [was] going to be established for this period of time, we [would be able to] adjust.” – Dominique Kwong, co-founder and CEO of Vancouver-based Damon Inc. (Nasdaq:DMN)

A view of Damon’s engine. Media sourced from Damon.

Damon Considered for NASDAQ Delisting

To add fuel to the fire, we also understand Damon’s looking at a potential delisting from NASDAQ, thanks to shareholder concerns and an additional letter from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department(via Investor.com).

Damon is, by all accounts, trading at $0.01 per share after losing 99.12% year-to-date, putting Damon Inc.’s financial health at a “WEAK” rating with a concerning current ratio of just 0.09. Damon’s movement in the stock market itself – particularly, a recent securities issuance by the company – has caused the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department to be concerned, with the residual dilution of shareholder value pointing out the vulnerabilities of Damon’s status on NASDAQ.

For those who were scratching their head at that like I did, this information simply means Damon’s short-term assets are significantly less than their short-term liabilities, causing people to doubt their financial stability and causing NASDAQ to want to remove the company from being a part of the stock market.

In response to the delisting notification, we’re told that Damon Inc. has secured a hearing with the Nasdaq Hearings Panel on May 20, 2025, where they will present their plan to regain compliance. In the meantime, all trading of Damon Inc.’s shares has been halted since yesterday (Thursday, April 29), pending the Panel’s decision.

BIV also reports that Damon Inc. is exploring the possibility of trading on the OTCQB market as a contingency plan should the Nasdaq ruling not be favorable… but based on the brand’s state, we are not optimistic on the resurgence of this brand.

All the best to Damon and their current crew as they continue to navigate what is no doubt one of the toughest situations in which a manufacturer can find themselves.

For more insights into how tariffs are impacting businesses in Vancouver and beyond, be sure to check out BIV (Business Intelligence for Vancouver):

New Stuff: Triumph Reveals Exclusive Trident Triple

A view of Triumph’s new Trident 660 Triple Tribute Edition. Media sourced from Triumph Motorcycles.

Paying Homage to “Slippery Sam” with a Swanky Tribute Edition Bike for May

Triumph Motorcycles is dipping into its racing history with a neat Tribute Edition bike that’s sure to stir the hearts of those of us who are obsessed with Triumph (me) and the legendary Isle of Man TT (also me)!

According to Triumph’s recent coverage and debut release, Triumph’s brand new Trident Triple Tribute Edition has been inspired by the iconic “Slippery Sam,” a Trident that won the Isle of Man TT no less than five times. For those of you wondering, the original “Slippery Sam” was a meticulously prepared, production-class racing machine with a 750cc three-cylinder heart. The regulations of the time meant teams like Slippery Sam’s Les Williams Racing team had to stick to readily available factory parts; despite this limitation, the Trident beat the odds to emerge as a symbol of Triumph’s racing potential.

Today, Triumph is more than a little excited to bring all that juicy heritage to the modern road with this new Trident Triple Tribute Edition. Riders looking to secure this bike for themselves will also secure a signature ’67’ race graphic, as well as bold rubber wrapped around a rim painted in Diablo Red, the addition of a My Triumph Connectivity system, and the welcome installation of a Sapphire Black windscreen complete with a matching Triple Tribute graphic detail.

Of course, this bike would be remiss without a beefy suite of enhanced features. This includes a new ‘Sport’ riding mode to join the existing Road and Rain modes, as well as optimized cornering ABS and Traction Control. Triumph’s Tribute Edition Trident also carries Triumph Shift Assist and Cruise Control as standard. For floating duties, Triumph has chosen a high-spec Showa 41mm USD fork and a preload-adjustable monoshock. Those Diablo Red rollers come shod with Michelin Road 5 tires, too, while twin Nissin two-piston front calipers mated to 310mm discs deliver smooth, progressive stoppage.

The heart of this particular Trident is Triumph’s iconic 660cc triple engine, delivering a very nice 79.8hp with 47.2lb-ft of torque across the rev range leaving plenty of play room.

We couldn’t NOT add here that Triumph’s Tribute Edition comes prepared for top-tier coverage in the form of recommended 10,000-mile service intervals and a two-year unlimited mileage warranty; what you decide to do with that information is yours to do with as you wish, and as always – stay safe on the twisties!

To learn more about the Triumph Trident Triple Tribute Edition and other exciting models, be sure to check out Triumph’s official website:

Electric Everything: Honda Moves Toward EV Bikes at ICE Prices

A Honda EV motorcycle. Media sourced from Honda.

Electric Motorcycle Production Plant in India to Begin in 2028

Big Red is still focused on electric transportation options being the future; as such, new goals have been shared in their recent press release, and with it comes the Holy Grail of EV market goals: To bring down the price of electric motorcycles to a price point comparable to that of gas motorcycles.

According to Honda’s release, our favorite multi-conglomerate manufacturer is making significant strides in its quest to make electric motorcycles a viable option for the masses. Honda admits in this release that one of the main struggles with the transition to electric motorcycles has been the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO); in other words, electric motorcycles provide power and accessibility, but the entire industry shows they tend to be too expensive to be a rider’s easy first choice.

Honda, being Big Red and generally obsessed with electrifying everything, has shown they acknowledge this latency in the EV market. As such, Honda’s ambitious goal is to bring the three-year TCO of their electric models in line with that of comparable gas-powered bikes – and yes, this means the company has also factored in things like running costs, machine maintenance, and battery lifespan.

To achieve this competitive pricing goal, Honda is laying down – wait for it – a multi-million dollar production plant in India. The plant is set to be erected by 2028 and will focus on producing a wide range of EV models – presumably the two-wheeled kind, given their power-point presentation focus – at rates people will feel they can actually afford.

Here’s Honda’s order of attack, according to their press release:

Focus on TCO

Establish a dedicated production facility in India

Commonize modules

Secure and stabilize the battery supply

In short, Big Red is going to use the same type of battery or the same kind of motor in lots of different bikes. By using the same parts for multiple variants, Honda can:

Make the manufacturing of their bikes faster (It’s quicker to build bikes if some of the parts are always the same)

Make the manufacturing of things less complicated (The factories don’t need to learn how to build a million different parts)

Make the manufacturing of things cheaper (Buying lots of the same part makes each part cost less money)

The idea is that India-manufactured bikes will cost Honda less to make the bikes; they can then sell their bikes for far less money so that more people can try living the EV life.

Neat.

As an additional update, we’re reminded that Honda has been working with multiple battery partnerships to build top-tier batteries (as well as a stable and reliable supply chain) perfectly suited to the bikes soon to be built in India. We’ll keep you posted on the particulars as they come down that particular pipeline.

For more details on Honda’s EV strategy, be sure to check out the coverage on the manufacturer’s website:

Fast Fillings: LiveWire is Working on a Third Bike

A view of what could be the next machine to leave LiveWire’s HQ. Media sourced from Vaielettrico.

New “Doki” Model to be Made in Collaboration with Kymco

While I wouldn’t say that now is a great time to rush for an electric motorcycle as a main source of long-distance commuting, LiveWire believes it has something additional for which suburbaners might put some decent money down – and if the patent filed on April 11th with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is correct, that third machine will bring a whole new ergonomic to LiveWire’s lineup.

According to the incomparable Dennis Chung at Motorcycle.com, LiveWire has filed a trademark application for an electric bike with the name “Doki.” We don’t know everything about this machine just yet, but we DO know that this is the first patent that LiveWire has submitted with a scooter in the listing. The patent covered a broad range, including “Motor scooters; Electrically powered motor scooters; Two-wheeled motorized vehicles; two-wheeled electric motorized vehicles; Motorcycles; Electric motorcycles; Structural parts for the foregoing.”

Based on the latter bit of evidence, Dennis speculates that this model is very likely a scooter, possibly even the maxi-scooter that LiveWire is making in collaboration with Taiwanese powerhouse Kymco. Should Dennis be correct on most fronts, we will likely see this new LiveWire scooter hit markets next year, in 2026, with an expected arrival in the first half of 2026.

For the full story and more details on LiveWire’s upcoming “Doki” maxi-scooter, be sure to check out Dennis Chun’s report on Motorcycle.com:

Techy Bits: Cardo Publishes New Shoei Adapter

A view of Cardo’s new adapter for Shoei helmets. Media sourced from Cardo Systems.

A “Shoei-In” for Cardo PACKTALK PRO, EDGE, and NEO!

We always love a bit of tech with which to dress the lids warming up for the summer months – and, in fine form, Cardo has outdone themselves again by remaining at the cutting edge of the motorcycle tech market and publishing a new adapter.

According to Cardo’s own press release, this new Shoei adapter is designed specifically for Shoei’s latest generation of helmets: The Gen 3 lineup, including the Neotec 3, GT-Air 3, and J-Cruise 3 – finally a plug-and-play solution for updated Shoei fans!.

We’re told that this new adapter is designed to work with Cardo’s entire second-generation PACKTALK lineup. This includes:

PACKTALK PRO

PACKTALK EDGE

PACKTALK NEO

As for the installation process, we went over to Cardo’s YouTube page for a tutorial, and the process appears to be super straightforward:

Remove a small cover on the left side of their Shoei Neotec 3, GT-Air 3, or J-Cruise 3 helmet. Insert the new adapter nose-first, ensuring all the tabs line up and lock securely into place. 3. Slide the Cardo cradle – which comes with the PACKTALK unit – onto the two prongs on the adapter until the whole thing locks in. Route the wires neatly through a retainer clip on the adapter, and the rest of the PACKTALK installation proceeds as usual.

The end result, as promised, is a clean, secure setup with no scraggly bits hanging about. Thank you, Cardo! 🙂

Those of you keen on capitalizing on this little adapter sooner rather than later will find it available online, right now, for a very reasonable $19.95.

To find out more about the new Shoei adapter and Cardo’s range of communication systems, be sure to visit the official Cardo Systems website: