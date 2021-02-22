The 2021 Kawasaki Z650: Riding Naked!

The 2021 Kawasaki Z650 fills the middleweight role in the naked bike battle for Team Green. The naked segment is rapidly growing, and this Japanese-made 649cc parallel-twin offers a well-sorted combination of styling, handling, and power.

The Z650 benefits from shared components used across the 2021 Kawasaki lineup. The 67 HP engine is perfectly suited to this Z format. The rider triangle places the rider “in” rather than “on top of” the bike for a feeling of confident connected handling. This Kawasaki bike includes ABS braking, Assist & Slipper clutch, and Bluetooth smartphone connectivity via the Rideology App.

Overall the design team delivers a sharp looking bike with a bold front face and minimalist bodywork. I find the look to be clean, with a good amount of streetfighter aggressive.

Colors for 2021 include — Pearl Blizzard White/Metallic Spark Black, Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Spark Black, and Metallic Spark Black

The 2021 Kawasaki Z650 starts at $7,249 USD / $8,499 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Kawasaki Z650 in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $7,249 USD / $8,499 CAD

$7,249 USD / $8,499 CAD Key Features:

ABS Brakes Smartphone Connectivity Assist And Slipper Clutch Twin LED headlights

Main Specs Engine: 649cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC 8-valve parallel twin

649cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC 8-valve parallel twin Power: 50 kW (67 hp) @ 8,000 RPM

50 kW (67 hp) @ 8,000 RPM Torque: 47.0 lb-ft (63.7 NM) @ 6,700 RPM

47.0 lb-ft (63.7 NM) @ 6,700 RPM Wet Weight: 187 kg (412 lb)

187 kg (412 lb) Seat Height: 790 mm (31.1 in) Competitors Honda CB650R

Suzuki SV650A

Yamaha MT-07

2021 Kawasaki Z650 Specifications

From Kawasaki

ENGINE Engine 649cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC 8-valve parallel twin Power 67 hp Bore x Stroke 83.0 x 60.0mm Compression Ratio 10.8:1 Fuel System DFI® with Keihin 36mm throttle bodies Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission 6-speed, return shift Final Drive Sealed chain CHASSIS Suspension Front Telescopic fork/4.9 in Suspension Rear Horizontal back-link with adjustable preload, swingarm/5.1 in Brakes Front Dual 300mm petal-style discs with two-piston calipers, ABS Brakes Rear Single 220mm petal-style disc, ABS Tires Front 110/70-17 Tires Rear 150/70-17 Fuel Tank Capacity 4.0 gal Color Pearl Blizzard White/Metallic Spark Black, Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Spark Black ELECTRICAL Ignition TCBI with electronic advance Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 81.3 in Overall Width 30.1 in. Overall Height 41.9 in Wheelbase 55.5 in Ground Clearance 5.1 in Seat Height 31.1 in Curb Weight 412.3 lb WARRANTY Warranty 12 Month Limited Warranty Kawasaki Protection Plus 12 / 24 / 36 / 48 months

2021 Kawasaki Z650 Features

Assist & Slipper Clutch Based on feedback from racing activities, the Assist & Slipper Clutch uses two types of cams (an assist cam and a slipper cam) to either drive the clutch hub and operating plate together or apart. Under normal operation, the assist cam functions as a self-servo mechanism, pulling the clutch hub and operating plate together to compress the clutch plates. This allows the total clutch spring load to be reduced, resulting in a lighter clutch lever feel when operating the clutch. When excessive engine braking occurs – as a result of quick downshifts (or an accidental downshift) – the slipper cam comes into play, forcing the clutch hub and operating plate apart. This relieves pressure on the clutch plates to reduce back-torque and helps prevent the rear tire from hopping and skidding. This race-style function is particularly useful when sport or track riding.



Dual Throttle Valves Late-model sport bikes often use large-bore throttle bodies to generate high levels of power. However, with large diameter throttles, when a rider suddenly opens the throttle, the unrestricted torque response can be strong. Dual throttle valve technology was designed to tame engine response while contributing to performance. On models with dual throttle valves, there are two throttle valves per cylinder: in addition to the main valves, which are physically linked to the throttle grip and controlled by the rider, a second set of valves, opened and closed by the ECU, precisely regulates intake airflow to ensure a natural, linear response. With the air passing through the throttle bodies becoming smoother, combustion efficiency is improved and power is increased.



Economical Riding Indicator Using high-precision electronic control for engine management, Kawasaki models can achieve a high level of fuel efficiency. However, fuel consumption is greatly affected by throttle use, gear selection, and other elements under the rider’s control. The Economical Riding Indicator is a function that indicates when current riding conditions are consuming a low amount of fuel. The system continuously monitors fuel consumption, regardless of vehicle speed, engine speed, throttle position and other riding conditions. When fuel consumption is low for a given speed (i.e. fuel efficiency is high), an “ECO” mark appears on the instrument panel’s LCD screen. By riding so that the “ECO” mark remains on, fuel consumption can be reduced. While effective vehicle speed and engine speed may vary by model, paying attention to conditions that cause the “ECO” mark to appear can help riders improve their fuel efficiency – a handy way to increase cruising range. Further, keeping fuel consumption low also helps minimize negative impact on the environment.



Smartphone Connectivity Clever technology enables riders to connect to their motorcycle wirelessly. Using the smartphone application “RIDEOLOGY THE APP,” a number of instrument functions can be accessed, contributing to an enhanced motorcycling experience. Vehicle information (such as the odometer, fuel gauge, maintenance schedule, etc) can be viewed on the smartphone. Riding logs (varies by model, but may include GPS route, gear position, rpm, and other information) can be viewed on the smartphone. When connected, telephone (call, mail) notices are displayed on the instrument panel. Riders can also make changes to their motorcycle’s instrument display settings (preferred units, clock and date setting, etc) via the smartphone. And on certain models, it is even possible to check and adjust vehicle settings (such as Rider Mode, electronic rider support features, and payload settings) using the smartphone.



ABS (Anti-lock Brake System) Kawasaki ABS systems use front and rear wheel sensors to constantly monitor wheel speed. Should information from either of the sensors indicate that wheel lock has occurred, the ABS ECU directs the pump in the ABS unit to modulate brake fluid pressure (releasing and reapplying pressure so that traction can be regained) until normal operation resumes. ABS offers rider reassurance that contributes to greater riding enjoyment.



Horizontal Back-link Rear Suspension Compared to the Kawasaki traditional Uni-Trak® rear suspension, which mounts the shock unit vertically, with Horizontal Back-link Rear Suspension, the shock unit is almost horizontal. The original Kawasaki suspension arrangement locates the shock unit very close to the bike’s center of gravity, greatly contributing to mass centralization. And because there is no linkage or shock unit protruding beneath the swingarm, this frees up space for a larger exhaust pre-chamber (an exhaust expansion chamber situated just upstream of the silencer). With a larger pre-chamber, silencer volume can be reduced, and heavy exhaust components can be concentrated closer to the center of the bike, further contributing to mass centralization. The result is greatly improved handling. A secondary benefit is that the shock unit is placed far away from exhaust heat. Because it is more difficult for heat from the exhaust system to adversely affect suspension oil and gas pressure, suspension performance is more consistent.



2021 Kawasaki Z650 Photos

2021 Kawasaki Z650 Videos