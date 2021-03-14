The 2021 KTM 250 XC TPI: A New Technology That Makes Racing Even More Fun!
The KTM 250 XC TPI is the first of a new series of off-road competition motorcycles that use a new version of KTM’s 2018 introduction of Transfer Port Injection (TPI). This technology has been refined in the 3 years since its introduction, and makes premixing of fuel and the use of jet-type carburetors a thing of the past. It brings new technology to KTM’s 2021 model lineup.
The Austrian company first brought it out in the 250 XC TPI from 2018, and the second generation development has allowed for it to be refined with tighter ECU maps and more effective fuel injection. For the 250cc two-stroke at the heart of the enduro, it means clean, consistent power, usually to the tune of between 50 and 60 HP.
KTM’s engineers also gave the bike a semi-close-ratio 6-speed gearbox to get the most longevity from the fuel and the power output. WP shocks are standard, as is a NEKEN aluminum handlebar. The entire bike is almost the same as the 250 SX, except for higher ground clearance, better rebound on the rear wheel to slam it back down into the ground after an obstacle, and the electric starter.
There is also a secondary model of the 250 XC TPI known as the 250 XC-W TPI. The bikes are identical in almost every way, except for the fact that the XC-W comes with full ration gears instead of semi-close. This is particularly useful for first and second gear, giving the rider many more options for slow crawling and technical sections of a cross country race that requires precise throttle and power control.
Both the 2021 KTM 250 XC TPI and 250 XC-W start at $9,999 USD / $11,299 CAD.
On this page: we've curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 KTM 250 XC TPI in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $9,999 USD / $11,299 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- 6-speed manual transmission
- WP XAct racing suspension included
- Electric starter
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 250cc two-stroke single with transfer port injection
- Horsepower: Approx 50+ HP
- Torque: Not provided by manufacturer
- Wet Weight: Approx 238 lbs (approx 108 kg)
- Seat Height: Not provided by manufacturer
Competitors
- Kawasaki KX250X
- Yamaha YZ250X
- Honda CRF250RX
2021 KTM 250 XC TPI & 250 XC-W TPI Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|250cc, 1-cylinder, 2-stroke engine
|Power
|Approx 55+ HP
|Bore x Stroke
|66.4 mm x 72 mm
|EMS
|Continental EMS
|Power in KW
|Starter
|Electric starter
|Lubrication
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, DDS multi-disc clutch, Brembo hydraulics
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Chain
|5/8 x 1/4″
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|WP XACT-USD, Ø 48 mm
|Suspension Rear
|WP XACT Monoshock with linkage
|Brakes Front
|260 mm, Disc brake
|Brakes Rear
|220 mm, Disc brake
|Suspension travel (front)
|310 mm
|Suspension travel (rear)
|300 mm
|Tank capacity (approx.)
|8.5 l
|Color
|Black, Orange
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Overall Width
|Overall Height
|Wheelbase
|Ground Clearance
|370 mm
|Seat Height
|950 mm
|Wet Weight
|101.3 kg
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2021 KTM 250 XC TPI & 250 XC-W TPI Features
Engine
Cylinder
Crankcases and engine covers
Frame
Transmission
Balancer shaft
Swingarm
Handlebar
2021 KTM 250 XC TPI & 250 XC-W TPI Photos
2021 KTM 250 XC TPI & 250 XC-W TPI Videos
