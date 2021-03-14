The 2021 KTM 250 XC TPI: A New Technology That Makes Racing Even More Fun!

The KTM 250 XC TPI is the first of a new series of off-road competition motorcycles that use a new version of KTM’s 2018 introduction of Transfer Port Injection (TPI). This technology has been refined in the 3 years since its introduction, and makes premixing of fuel and the use of jet-type carburetors a thing of the past. It brings new technology to KTM’s 2021 model lineup.

The Austrian company first brought it out in the 250 XC TPI from 2018, and the second generation development has allowed for it to be refined with tighter ECU maps and more effective fuel injection. For the 250cc two-stroke at the heart of the enduro, it means clean, consistent power, usually to the tune of between 50 and 60 HP.

KTM’s engineers also gave the bike a semi-close-ratio 6-speed gearbox to get the most longevity from the fuel and the power output. WP shocks are standard, as is a NEKEN aluminum handlebar. The entire bike is almost the same as the 250 SX, except for higher ground clearance, better rebound on the rear wheel to slam it back down into the ground after an obstacle, and the electric starter.

There is also a secondary model of the 250 XC TPI known as the 250 XC-W TPI. The bikes are identical in almost every way, except for the fact that the XC-W comes with full ration gears instead of semi-close. This is particularly useful for first and second gear, giving the rider many more options for slow crawling and technical sections of a cross country race that requires precise throttle and power control.

Both the 2021 KTM 250 XC TPI and 250 XC-W start at $9,999 USD / $11,299 CAD.

Model Overview

2021 KTM 250 XC TPI & 250 XC-W TPI Specifications

From KTM

ENGINE Engine 250cc, 1-cylinder, 2-stroke engine

Power Approx 55+ HP Bore x Stroke 66.4 mm x 72 mm EMS Continental EMS Power in KW Starter Electric starter Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, DDS multi-disc clutch, Brembo hydraulics Transmission 6-speed Chain 5/8 x 1/4″ CHASSIS Suspension Front WP XACT-USD, Ø 48 mm

Suspension Rear WP XACT Monoshock with linkage

Brakes Front 260 mm, Disc brake

Brakes Rear 220 mm, Disc brake

Suspension travel (front) 310 mm Suspension travel (rear) 300 mm Tank capacity (approx.) 8.5 l Color Black, Orange ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Overall Height Wheelbase Ground Clearance 370 mm Seat Height 950 mm Wet Weight 101.3 kg WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2021 KTM 250 XC TPI & 250 XC-W TPI Features

Engine The 250cc 2-stroke engine has plenty power and torque, but remains light enough for riders to muscle their way through the toughest obstacles. Thanks to state-of-the-art engineering, innovative 2-stroke design and revolutionary TPI fuel injection technology, the powerplant is even more refined than ever before. The compact and lightweight 2-stroke is a great choice for offroad riders who want usable enduro performance that is ready to conquer in the most extreme terrain.



Cylinder This compact cylinder with a 66.4 mm bore and with refined port timings and the aid of a sophisticated power valve, provides smooth and controllable power characteristics. For the EFI application the cylinder features two lateral domes which hold the fuel injectors that supply fuel to the rear transfer ports. The downstream injection guarantees excellent atomization of the fuel with the upstreaming air. Thus, the loss of unburnt fuel is minimal, resulting in less emissions, a more efficient combustion and reduced fuel consumption. A small tube in the back of the cylinder is connected with an intake pressure sensor, which supplies pressure data to the control unit. The exhaust port layout increases engine performance, while the upper contour of the exhaust port has been machined to ensure more accurate port timing. The new cylinder, with TPI technology, produces outstanding performance over the entire range with significantly increased torque compared to its predecessor.



Crankcases and engine covers The compact engine cases are manufactured using a high pressure die-cast production process which helps with weight reduction, while retaining strength and durability. The design allows for optimal shaft arrangements close to the center of gravity, resulting in ideal mass centralization and easier ride-ability. The engine covers feature a smart surface structure which reduces wear caused by the rider’s boots, keeping them looking as fresh as the day you bought your XC TPI.



Frame The high-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame has a knack for easy handling, outlandish rideability, precise cornering and excellent stability. You can also count on precisely calculated stiffness of the frame. This results in better absorption of the energy created from the front and rear suspension, sucking up jumps and bumps. In short: more comfort and less rider fatigue. Laterally attached, lightweight aluminum engine head stays (the connection between cylinder head and frame) contribute to more precise cornering and a reduced vibration level. The engineers were able to pull off all that, while making their frame 2.2 pounds lighter than that of the lightest competitor on the market. In addition, it is easier to maintain, easier to work on and supplies more space for the tank and other components. The bike also features an extra-light subframe made of aluminum, which tips the scales at less than 2 pounds.



Transmission The robust 6-speed transmission made by PANKL Racing Systems features an Enduro-specific wide-ratio specification and provides precise and easy shifting. An advanced ´No Dirt´ gear shift lever design prevents mud and dirt from blocking the joint. Because even dirt lovers hate mud when it’s in the wrong places.



Balancer shaft Say goodbye to numb feet and hands. This engine design allows the implementation of a lateral balancer shaft in order to keep the vibrations to a minimum. You know what that means: more comfort, less fatigue, more racing.



Swingarm The cast aluminum design offers low weight and a perfect flex behavior. The single-component casting process eliminates any inconsistencies and inherent weak points created by welding. It’s better looking too.



Handlebar KTM engineers sure know how to handle handlebars. This tapered unit, made of high-strength aluminum by NEKEN, features a throttle assembly which has a twin-cable for TPI models just like their 4-stroke brothers with a double-cable aluminum body and straightforward free-play adjustment. A vulcanized grip sits on the right, while on the left side of the bar a comfortable ODI lock-on grip is mounted, which does not require any wire or glue to be fixed.



2021 KTM 250 XC TPI & 250 XC-W TPI Photos

2021 KTM 250 XC TPI & 250 XC-W TPI Videos

