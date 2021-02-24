The 2021 Kawasaki KX250/KX250X: Motocross & Cross Country Power
The KX250 and KX250X are two versions of the same model by Kawasaki Motorcycles in the 2021 model lineup. The KX250 is designed from the get-go to be a fully competition ready, strong motocross bike, while the KX250X is oriented towards cross-country and scrambling competitions. Both bikes use a 249cc liquid-cooled four-stroke single, developing just under 40 HP and just over 18 lb-ft of torque.
The Japanese company has made sure that the motorcycle comes ready for either form of competition, with fully-adjustable front and rear suspension, competition grade petal-disc style brakes, massive 13.2 inch ground clearance, and the exhaust routed up and under the tail to keep it safe from impacts. The KX250X also has a thicker bash plate under the engine, and a slightly wider rear tire to provide better grip in cases of doing hill scrambles or rock crawls.
The 2021 Kawasaki KX250 starts at $8,299 USD / $9,699 CAD, with the KX250X version coming in $100 more expensive respectively, in both markets.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $8,299 USD / $9,699 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- Five speed speed manual transmission
- Competition ready straight from the dealer floor
- Electric starter
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 249cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC 4-valve single
- Horsepower: Approx 40 HP
- Torque: 18 lb-ft
- Wet Weight: 237 lbs (107 kg)
- Seat Height: 37.4 inches (950 mm)
Competitors
- Honda CRF250R
- Suzuki RM-Z250
- KTM 250 SX-F 2021
2021 Kawasaki KX250/KX250X Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|249cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC 4-valve single
|Power
|Approx 40 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|78.0 x 52.2mm
|Compression Ratio
|
14.1:1
|Fuel System
|DFI® with 44mm Keihin throttle body and dual injectors
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet multi-disc manual clutch
|Transmission
|5-speed, return shift
|Final Drive
|Chain
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|48mm inverted telescopic coil spring fork with 23-way compression damping and 20-way rebound damping/12.4 in
|Suspension Rear
|New Uni-Trak® with dual-range (2.25 turns high speed/21-way low-speed) compression damping, 38-way rebound damping and adjustable preload/12.4 in
|Brakes Front
|Single semi-floating 270mm Braking® petal disc with dual-piston caliper
|Brakes Rear
|
Single 240mm Braking® petal disc with single-piston caliper
|Tires Front
|80/100-21
|Tires Rear
|100/90-19
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|1.64 gal
|Color
|
Lime Green
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Digital CDI
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|85.8 in
|Overall Width
|32.3 in
|Overall Height
|49.8 in
|Wheelbase
|58.5 in
|Ground Clearance
|13.2 in
|Seat Height
|37.4 in
|Curb Weight
|226.4 lb without fuel / 236.5 lb
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Not Available
|Kawasaki Protection Plus
|Not Available
2021 Kawasaki KX250/KX250X Features
Dual Injectors
KLCM (Kawasaki Launch Control Mode)
ERGO-FIT®
ERGO-FIT® is an interface system designed to allow riders to find their ideal riding position. Various points of the chassis interface (the handlebar, footpegs and seat, etc.) can be adjusted through a combination of interchangeable parts and parts with adjustable positions. This enables a wide range of riders to find a riding position that offers both comfort and control. Feeling at one with their machine, they will be able to experience how Kawasaki machines are fun and rewarding to ride.
*Adjustable parts and their range of adjustability vary by model.
2021 Kawasaki KX250/KX250X Photos
2021 Kawasaki KX250/KX250X Videos
