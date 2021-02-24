The 2021 Kawasaki KX250/KX250X: Motocross & Cross Country Power

The KX250 and KX250X are two versions of the same model by Kawasaki Motorcycles in the 2021 model lineup. The KX250 is designed from the get-go to be a fully competition ready, strong motocross bike, while the KX250X is oriented towards cross-country and scrambling competitions. Both bikes use a 249cc liquid-cooled four-stroke single, developing just under 40 HP and just over 18 lb-ft of torque.

The Japanese company has made sure that the motorcycle comes ready for either form of competition, with fully-adjustable front and rear suspension, competition grade petal-disc style brakes, massive 13.2 inch ground clearance, and the exhaust routed up and under the tail to keep it safe from impacts. The KX250X also has a thicker bash plate under the engine, and a slightly wider rear tire to provide better grip in cases of doing hill scrambles or rock crawls.

The 2021 Kawasaki KX250 starts at $8,299 USD / $9,699 CAD, with the KX250X version coming in $100 more expensive respectively, in both markets.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Kawasaki KX250/KX250X in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $8,299 USD / $9,699 CAD

$8,299 USD / $9,699 CAD Key Features:

Five speed speed manual transmission Competition ready straight from the dealer floor Electric starter

Main Specs Engine Type: 249cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC 4-valve single

249cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC 4-valve single Horsepower: Approx 40 HP

Approx 40 HP Torque: 18 lb-ft

18 lb-ft Wet Weight : 237 lbs (107 kg)

: 237 lbs (107 kg) Seat Height: 37.4 inches (950 mm) Competitors Honda CRF250R

Suzuki RM-Z250

KTM 250 SX-F 2021

2021 Kawasaki KX250/KX250X Specifications

From Kawasaki

ENGINE Engine 249cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC 4-valve single Power Approx 40 HP Bore x Stroke 78.0 x 52.2mm Compression Ratio 14.1:1 Fuel System DFI® with 44mm Keihin throttle body and dual injectors Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet multi-disc manual clutch Transmission 5-speed, return shift Final Drive Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front 48mm inverted telescopic coil spring fork with 23-way compression damping and 20-way rebound damping/12.4 in Suspension Rear New Uni-Trak® with dual-range (2.25 turns high speed/21-way low-speed) compression damping, 38-way rebound damping and adjustable preload/12.4 in Brakes Front Single semi-floating 270mm Braking® petal disc with dual-piston caliper Brakes Rear Single 240mm Braking® petal disc with single-piston caliper Tires Front 80/100-21 Tires Rear 100/90-19 Fuel Tank Capacity 1.64 gal Color Lime Green ELECTRICAL Ignition Digital CDI Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 85.8 in Overall Width 32.3 in Overall Height 49.8 in Wheelbase 58.5 in Ground Clearance 13.2 in Seat Height 37.4 in Curb Weight 226.4 lb without fuel / 236.5 lb WARRANTY Warranty Not Available Kawasaki Protection Plus Not Available

2021 Kawasaki KX250/KX250X Features

Dual Injectors The Kawasaki KX™️250F was the first mass-production motocross bike to feature Dual Injectors. One injector is located downstream of the throttle valve, where injectors are located on standard FI systems, and a second is located upstream of the throttle valve, close to the airbox. The two injectors split their roles: operating at different rpm ranges, they ensure both smooth, instant response at low-rpm and high peak power at high-rpm. For cases that call for low-rpm operation like instantaneous acceleration off the start and precise control when cornering, primary operation falls to the downstream injector. Because it is positioned close to the combustion chamber, sprayed fuel can be supplied to the engine quickly, resulting in sharp response. Conversely, when high power is the priority, primary operation switches to the upstream injector, which focuses on high-rpm applications. Its location farther away from the combustion chamber means that the fuel has a longer travel time. This allows more time for the fuel particles and air to mix, as well as allowing the mixture to cool and condense. This means that when more power is needed, the cylinder can be filled with a greater quantity of high-quality mixture.



KLCM (Kawasaki Launch Control Mode) Designed to assist riders by optimizing acceleration from a stop, KLCM electronically manages engine output to minimize wheel spin when moving off. With the clutch lever pulled in and the system activated, engine speed is limited to a determined speed while the rider holds the throttle open. Once the rider releases the clutch lever to engage the clutch, engine speed is allowed to increase, but power is regulated to minimize wheel spin and help keep the front wheel on the ground. The system disengages automatically once a predetermined speed has been reached, or when the rider shifts into third gear. Depending on the model, riders can choose from multiple modes, each offering a progressively greater level of intrusion.



ERGO-FIT® Proper fit is key for rider comfort and control. However, the ideal fit varies from rider to rider, depending on their physical dimensions and riding style. ERGO-FIT® is an interface system designed to allow riders to find their ideal riding position. Various points of the chassis interface (the handlebar, footpegs and seat, etc.) can be adjusted through a combination of interchangeable parts and parts with adjustable positions. This enables a wide range of riders to find a riding position that offers both comfort and control. Feeling at one with their machine, they will be able to experience how Kawasaki machines are fun and rewarding to ride. *Adjustable parts and their range of adjustability vary by model.



2021 Kawasaki KX250/KX250X Photos

2021 Kawasaki KX250/KX250X Videos