The 2021 YZ250 is Yamaha’s entry into professional national motocross. Powered by a 250cc 2-stroke, liquid-cooled, crankcase reed-valve single cylinder, the bike is designed to take a complete thrashing and still win every heat.
The no-compromises mentality of the YZ205 shows through with a full suite of competition parts already fitted from Yamaha’s factory. KYB fully adjustable front and rear shocks, with 48mm inverted forks up front travelling 11.8 inches and the adjustable link monocross at the rear giving 12.4 inches of travel.
Braking is through a 270mm floating disc up front, clamped by a 2-piston competition caliper, and a 245mm disc out back with a single-piston competition caliper, all to say that it is premium Japanese engineering in one package. The front wheel is 21 inches in diameter, with the rear at 19 inches. Ground clearance is at 14.2 inches (360 mm).
A cross-country competition variant exists in the YZ250X, which is listed for Canada and Europe. Much like the YZ125X, the major difference is different gearing, valves, and a more mid-range torque for scrambles and hill-climbs.
The 2021 Yamaha YZ250 starts at $7,499 USD / $8,299 CAD, with the YZ250X at $8,499 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $7,499 USD / $8,299 CAD
- Key Features:
- Competition spec suspension and brakes
- Designed to be 100% compliant with all 250cc pro motocross regulations
- Full aluminum double-cradle frame with detachable rear subframe for repairs and replacement between heats.
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 250cc single 2-stroke, liquid cooled, crankcase reed-valve
- Horsepower: 49 HP
- Torque: 32 lb-ft
- Wet Weight: 227 lbs (103 kg)
- Seat Height: 38.2 inches (970 mm)
Competitors
- Honda CRF250R
- KTM 250 SX 2-stroke
- Suzuki RM-Z250
2021 Yamaha YZ250 Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|250cc single 2-stroke, liquid cooled, crankcase reed-valve
|Power
|49 HP
|Bore x Stroke
66.4mm × 72.0mm
|Compression Ratio
8.9~10.6:1
|Fuel System
Keihin® PWK38S
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Multiplate wet clutch
|Transmission
Constant-mesh 5-speed
|Final Drive
|Chain
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
KYB® Speed-Sensitive System inverted fork; fully adjustable, 11.8-in travel
|Suspension Rear
KYB® single shock; fully adjustable, 12.4-in travel
|Brakes Front
|Hydraulic disc, 270mm
|Brakes Rear
Hydraulic disc, 245mm
|Tires Front
80/100-21 Dunlop® MX52
|Tires Rear
110/90-19 Dunlop® MX52
|Fuel Tank Capacity
2.1 gal
|Color
|Team Yamaha Blue
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
85.7 in
|Overall Width
|32.6 in
|Overall Height
|51.4 in
|Wheelbase
58.3 in
|Ground Clearance
14.2 in
|Seat Height
38.2 in
|Wet Weight
227 lb
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty)
2021 Yamaha YZ250 Features
TOP FEATURES
The front fender, front number plate, radiator shrouds, side number plates, air box, rear fender, fork guards, as well as the rear brake disc protector, rear brake caliper protector and wider foot pegs offer modern, aggressive styling —just like the 4-strokes.
Lightweight Frame
A light aluminum frame houses the patented YPVS™-equipped ripper of an engine for an awesome power-to-weight ratio.
Rider-Friendly Chassis
Ultra light weight means nimble handling and less fatigue.
270mm Front Brake
Large 270mm front disc brake coupled with high-performance pad material offers outstanding machine control and performance, plus exceptional stopping power and controllability.
ENGINE
The 249cc liquid-cooled reed-valve-inducted two-stroke engine is lightweight, compact and features an incredibly wide, hard-hitting powerband.
Yamaha Power Valve System
Patented YPVS™ combines crisp, hard-hitting bottom-end acceleration with strong midrange and eye-opening top-end.
Advanced Carburetor
38mm Keihin® PWK carburetor with power jet and throttle position sensor (TPS) provides precise fuel/air mixing and extra-crisp throttle response throughout the powerband.
Race-Developed Intake
Special-design carbon fiber reed-valve petals improve the throttle response and engine performance across the entire rpm range.
Close-Ratio Transmission
Smooth-shifting, five-speed, close-ratio transmission with heavy-duty, multiplate clutch.
High-Capacity Radiator
Large-capacity radiator features a ten-row core with four louvers for maximum cooling efficiency.
Digital Ignition
Digital CDI system delivers precise spark for faster, stronger response anywhere in the powerband.
CHASSIS/SUSPENSION
Large 270mm front disc brake coupled with high-performance pad material offers outstanding machine control and performance, plus exceptional stopping power and controllability.
Industry-Leading Fork
The KYB® 48mm forks feature the Speed-Sensitive System that uses piston speed to control the damping force for super-precise handling and a smooth ride.
Aluminum Frame
A carefully engineered, advanced aluminum frame and swingarm give the YZ250 the best handling in the 250 class.
Lightweight Subframe
Removable aluminum rear subframe is constructed of square-section tubing for reduced weight.
Advanced KYB® Shock
Fully adjustable KYB® shock features reduced-friction Kashima Coat™ internals, 12.4 inches of travel, separate adjusters for high- and low-speed compression damping, and a full lock oil rebound system for increased comfort. All add up for fantastic rear wheel control and a sweet ride.
Excel® Rims
Lightweight 21-inch front and 19-inch rear Excel® rims provide exceptional durability and help reduce unsprung weight for optimal suspension, performance and handling.
Race-Ready Tires
Premium Dunlop® knobbies offer race-spec traction and wear.
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
Complete with an aluminum handlebar, 2-position adjustable handlebar clamp, wide foot pegs, gripper seat and adjustable clutch lever with works-style cable adjuster, the YZ250 is ready to race out of the crate.
2021 Yamaha YZ250 Photos
2021 Yamaha YZ250 Videos
