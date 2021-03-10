The 2021 KTM 250 SX: The Fastest In Its Class
The KTM 250 SX is a true competitor, from the rawness of its power to the lightness of its frame. There has been no expense spared about fitting the lightweight frame with one of the most powerful 250cc two-stroke single engines that KTM has made for the 2021 model lineup, which pushes out about 50 HP.
The experienced European manufacturer has definitely done their homework, however. The 250 SX two-stroke is meant to give short, hard bursts of acceleration to gain the speed needed to go flying off a jump or blast out of a corner. Due to the outstanding torsional rigidity of its frame, with a little flex allowed longitudinally, the bike is simply meant to devour any motocross track its front wheel can sniff out.
KTM is balancing the razor’s edge of competition with the 250 SX, making it the fastest, lightest bike in its class, while also pushing engine technology to the limit. The bike comes equipped with WP racing suspension and a 5-speed manual transmission with Brembo hydraulics. As with almost all two-strokes, the bike is kick start only.
The 2021 KTM 250 SX starts at $8,399 USD / $9,399 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $8,399 USD / $9,399 CAD
- Key Features:
- 5-speed manual transmission
- WP XAct racing suspension with AER tech included
- Kickstarter
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 250cc two-stroke single
- Horsepower: Approx 50 HP
- Torque: Not provided by manufacturer
- Wet Weight: 214 lbs (approx 97 kg)
- Seat Height: Not provided by manufacturer
Competitors
- Kawasaki KX250
- Yamaha YZ250F
- Honda CRF250R
2021 KTM 250 SX Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
250cc, 1-cylinder, 2-stroke engine
|Power
|Approx 50 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|78 mm x 52.3 mm
|EMS
|Keihin EMS
|Kickstarter
|Lubrication
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, DDS multi-disc clutch, Brembo hydraulics
|Transmission
|5-Speed
|Chain
|5/8 x 1/4″
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|WP XACT-USD, Ø 48 mm
|Suspension Rear
|WP XACT Monoshock with linkage
|Brakes Front
|260 mm, Disc brake
|Brakes Rear
|220 mm, Disc brake
|Suspension travel (front)
|310 mm
|Suspension travel (rear)
|300 mm
|Tank capacity (approx.)
|7 l
|Color
|Black, Orange
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
DIMENSIONS
|Wheelbase
|Ground Clearance
|375 mm
|Seat Height
|950 mm
|Wet Weight
|95.5 kg
WARRANTY
|Warranty
2021 KTM 250 SX Features
2021 KTM 250 SX Photos
2021 KTM 250 SX Videos
