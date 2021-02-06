Agility Like No Other: The 2021 Husqvarna 701 Supermoto

The 701 Supermoto is the ultimate motorcycle for those looking for a versatile ride. Recently updated, the new Supermoto is one of the highlights of the 2021 Husqvarna line-up. Built on top of years of Husqvarna Motorcycles’ supermotard experience, the 701 Supermoto is a thrilling ride that can navigate the city streets with the kind of agility that a regular street bike can’t offer.

It’s agile, nimble, slender, and powerful; everything you’d expect from a high-end European-made motorcycle. The secret to the 701 Supermoto’s success is its KTM-designed 692.7 cc single-cylinder four-stroke unit. It’s the same engine found on the KTM SMC R that boasts 75 horsepower and 52.4 lb-ft of peak torque.

The engine is paired with a lightweight chassis, with advanced WP Apex suspension, Brembo brakes, Giant tubeless spoked wheels, and sophisticated electronics and riding aids. Chief among these include selectable ride modes, lean-angle sensitive traction control, ABS (with a disengage setting), and an APTC (Adler Power Torque Clutch) slipper clutch.

For 2021, the 701 Supermoto is available in a classic Husqvarna white, grey, and yellow color scheme.

The 2021 Husqvarna 701 Supermoto is expected to start at $11,999 USD / $13,299 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Husqvarna 701 Supermoto in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $11,999 USD / $13,299 CAD

$11,999 USD / $13,299 CAD Key Features: 2 riding modes Lean angle sensitive traction control APTC (Adler Power Torque Clutch) slipper clutch

Main Specs Engine: 692.7 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine

692.7 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine Power: 74 HP

74 HP Torque: 52.4 lbs-ft

52.4 lbs-ft Dry Weight: 324 lbs (147 kg)

324 lbs (147 kg) Seat Height: 35 in (890 mm) Competitors KTM 690 SMC R

Ducati Hypermotard 950

Suzuki DR-Z400 SM

2021 Husqvarna 701 Supermoto Specifications

From Husqvarna-Motorcycles

Engine Transmission 6-speed Cooling Liquid cooled Power in KW 55 kW Starter Electric starter Bore and Stroke 105 mm x 80 mm Clutch APTC(TM) slipper clutch, hydraulically actuated CO 2 emissions 94 g/km Displacement 692.7 cm³ EMS Keihin EMS with RBW, twin ignition Design 1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine Fuel consumption 4.05 l/100 km Lubrication Forced oil lubrication with 2 oil pumps Chassis Weight (without fuel) 147 kg Tank capacity (approx.) 13 l ABS Two-channel Bosch 9.1 MP ABS (incl. Cornering ABS and Supermoto mode Disengegable) Front brake disc diameter 320 mm Rear brake disc diameter 240 mm Front brake Brembo four-piston radial fixed calliper, brake disc Rear brake Brembo single-piston floating calliper, brake disc Chain Frame design Chromium-Molybdenum steel trellis frame, powder coated Front suspension WP APEX 48 Ground clearance 238 mm Rear suspension WP APEX with Pro-Lever linkage Seat height 890 mm Steering head angle 63.6 ° Suspension travel (front) 215 mm Suspension travel (rear) 240 mm

2021 Husqvarna 701 Supermoto Features

Frame The lightweight trellis frame is made of high-grade chromium-molybdenum steel and developed to ensure precise handling and instil complete confidence. Detailed feedback is transmitted to the rider thanks to precisely calculated torsional rigidity and longitudinal flex.



Polyamide rear subframe and tank The self-supporting rear subframe with integrated 13 litre fuel tank is perfectly positioned for the best possible weight distribution. Produced in a thermoplastic rotational moulding process, the single-piece construction weighs only 5.2 kg and is made of high-strength polyamide.



WP suspension (front) The WP APEX split fork has 215 mm wheel travel, and features improved damping and an easier setup than traditional forks thanks to the separate damping circuits in the fork legs. The left leg is dedicated to compression damping, while the right fork leg is for rebound damping.



WP suspension (rear) The fully adjustable WP APEX rear shock absorber features rebound damping adjustment as well as a high and low compression damping adjustment. The 250 mm rear wheel travel guarantees perfect control in every condition, be it on tight and twisty mountain roads or in crowded city centres.



Wheels Black anodised Giant tubeless spoked wheels are lightweight and strong. The 17″ wheels are shod with Continental ContiAttack Supermoto 120/70 and 160/60 tyres front and rear respectively for extraordinarily light handling and exceptional control at all lean angles.



Ride Modes With a handlebar switch, the power characteristic of the engine can easily be adjusted on the fly through two unique ride modes. Mode 1 offers a sporty throttle response and cornering sensitve traction control, keeping wheel slip and wheelies to a minimum for optimal street riding performance. Mode 2 provides a more aggressive throttle response with reduced traction control, to allow drifts and full control of the slide, aimed at track or unconditional street usage. New for 2021, the Supermoto ABS function is also integrated into mode 2. In the Supermoto mode, ABS only functions on the front wheel and the rider then has control to lock up the rear wheel if needed for full Supermoto performance.



Traction control The lean-angle sensitive traction control system monitors rear wheel speed and reacts immediately (within milliseconds) if the rotational speed of the rear wheel is disproportionate to the riding situation. The system works by reducing the engine output with a smooth and barely perceivable intervention at the throttle valve, until the system has reduced slippage to an optimum level for the selected ride mode and current lean angle. For riders looking for the full control of their motorcycle, the traction control can also be switched off.</p>



Brakes The new Brembo Monoblock calliper at the front delivers superior stiffness and minimal weight for new levels of Supermoto performance thanks to its aluminium, CNC-machined single-piece construction. Exceptional stopping power with improved brake feel and controllability are available at the rider’s request thanks to the radially mounted 4 piston calliper and Ø 320 mm floating disc at the front, and the single piston calliper, Ø 240 mm floating disc at the rear. The latest cornering sensitive ABS technology from Bosch guarantees maximum safety and total confidence.



2021 Husqvarna 701 Supermoto Photos

2021 Husqvarna 701 Supermoto Videos