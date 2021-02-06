Agility Like No Other: The 2021 Husqvarna 701 Supermoto
The 701 Supermoto is the ultimate motorcycle for those looking for a versatile ride. Recently updated, the new Supermoto is one of the highlights of the 2021 Husqvarna line-up. Built on top of years of Husqvarna Motorcycles’ supermotard experience, the 701 Supermoto is a thrilling ride that can navigate the city streets with the kind of agility that a regular street bike can’t offer.
It’s agile, nimble, slender, and powerful; everything you’d expect from a high-end European-made motorcycle. The secret to the 701 Supermoto’s success is its KTM-designed 692.7 cc single-cylinder four-stroke unit. It’s the same engine found on the KTM SMC R that boasts 75 horsepower and 52.4 lb-ft of peak torque.
The engine is paired with a lightweight chassis, with advanced WP Apex suspension, Brembo brakes, Giant tubeless spoked wheels, and sophisticated electronics and riding aids. Chief among these include selectable ride modes, lean-angle sensitive traction control, ABS (with a disengage setting), and an APTC (Adler Power Torque Clutch) slipper clutch.
For 2021, the 701 Supermoto is available in a classic Husqvarna white, grey, and yellow color scheme.
The 2021 Husqvarna 701 Supermoto is expected to start at $11,999 USD / $13,299 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $11,999 USD / $13,299 CAD
- Key Features:
- 2 riding modes
- Lean angle sensitive traction control
- APTC (Adler Power Torque Clutch) slipper clutch
Main Specs
- Engine: 692.7 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine
- Power: 74 HP
- Torque: 52.4 lbs-ft
- Dry Weight: 324 lbs (147 kg)
- Seat Height: 35 in (890 mm)
Competitors
- KTM 690 SMC R
- Ducati Hypermotard 950
- Suzuki DR-Z400 SM
2021 Husqvarna 701 Supermoto Specifications
|
Engine
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Cooling
|Liquid cooled
|Power in KW
|55 kW
|Starter
|Electric starter
|Bore and Stroke
|105 mm x 80 mm
|Clutch
|APTC(TM) slipper clutch, hydraulically actuated
|CO2 emissions
|94 g/km
|Displacement
|692.7 cm³
|EMS
|Keihin EMS with RBW, twin ignition
|Design
|1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
|Fuel consumption
|4.05 l/100 km
|Lubrication
|Forced oil lubrication with 2 oil pumps
|
Chassis
|Weight (without fuel)
|147 kg
|Tank capacity (approx.)
|13 l
|ABS
|Two-channel Bosch 9.1 MP ABS (incl. Cornering ABS and Supermoto mode Disengegable)
|Front brake disc diameter
|320 mm
|Rear brake disc diameter
|240 mm
|Front brake
|Brembo four-piston radial fixed calliper, brake disc
|Rear brake
|Brembo single-piston floating calliper, brake disc
|Chain
|Frame design
|Chromium-Molybdenum steel trellis frame, powder coated
|Front suspension
|WP APEX 48
|Ground clearance
|238 mm
|Rear suspension
|WP APEX with Pro-Lever linkage
|Seat height
|890 mm
|Steering head angle
|63.6 °
|Suspension travel (front)
|215 mm
|Suspension travel (rear)
|240 mm
