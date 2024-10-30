Zero Raises Over $100 Million in Funding and EICMA-Attending Brands Present New Bikes

While electric motorcycle brands continue on a downward trend across our industry, ICE power has never had a more passionate following; that being said, whatever Zero Motorcycles has been up to appears to be working for them.

Zero Motorcycles has filed for (and raised) millions in funding as they tease three new bikes for EICMA.

KTM has confirmed their newest 2025 1390 Super Adventure S with a manual transmission.

After five years, Husqvarna’s back at EICMA with a mystery motorcycle duo (one of them being electric).

Royal Enfield’s Bear 650 is out… and it’s vastly different from Triumph’s Scrambler 400X, despite aesthetic similarities.

Let’s dive into the EV industry’s most successful moto brainchild, shall we?

Zero Motorcycles: Funding Successes and Plans for the Future

Zero’s SR/F. Media sourced from Zero Motorcycles.

Three Motorcycles Await a Big Reveal

The past few weeks have seen a rather disturbing trend toward bankruptcy in the electric motorcycle brand sector.

Energica’s board (read: Ideanomics’) decision to shut down Energica and FUELL filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy have both added to the marked graves of both SONDORS and CAKE, proving that this year’s success in the EV sector is about more than feeding a talent for the game.

According to The Economic Times, only 8% of all companies are successful in scaling their operations; put into perspective, 92% of all current businesses fail when they begin to scale – and if Forbes’ article in 2011 was correct, we are up an additional +22% from the statistics a mere 13 years ago.

This leads to the obvious question:

What are today’s successful 8% doing to scale their businesses?

Let’s take Zero Motorcycles, for example, since they have seemingly beaten all odds in their bid to grow their lineup.

We already know that one of the reasons why Zero Motorcycles has done so well for itself is because, back in 2022, Hero Motocorp placed down an equity investment of “up to $60 million” in Zero in return for publishing 5 motorcycle models with them by 2025 (via Business Wire). That nice chunk of green, by the way, increased to $107M with a contribution from Polaris (via TechCrunch), suggesting that Zero’s got a hell of a way of talking to the right people.

Since 2022, Zero Motorcycles has made sure to release a plethora of EV offerings that not only align with regulatory standards in multiple countries but also meet requirements for battery power, charging capabilities, tech upgrade options, and general accessibility (via TechCrunch).

Today, we know that Zero Motorcycles has filed a Form D with the United States Securities And Exchange Commission (SEC) detailing an estimated $120 million funding round; the idea is that this funding round will push the brand to new heights of innovation (via RideApart) – and as of today, around $100 million of that initial $120M has been raised. ✨

Currently, we see two investors listed on Zero’s FORM D paperwork, though no names are listed under the acknowledgment. A mere $20 million may remain on Zero’s funding round, but we do see three new bikes on the horizon, suggesting that these bikes may be a part of Hero’s collaboration with Zero.

To conclude, Zero Motorcycles appears, by all intents and purposes, to be the most straightforward example of an electric motorcycle company that’s doing well in today’s markets, and it appears to be largely due to their smart product positioning and market strategies as well as their investor lineup and big-bore partnerships.

Any or all of the above could change in a season, so be sure to stay tuned for EICMA, where Zero will be revealing their Intrepid Trio of EV bikes to the world.

KTM Confirms New 1390 Super Adventure S with Manual Transmission

KTM’s 1390 Super Adventure S. Media sourced from KTM.

Trad-Happy Katoomers Rejoice!

If you weren’t sure what to think of KTM’s Automatic-Manual Transmission in their newest 2025 1390 Super Adventure S Evo, we have good news for you: The Austrians just released a 1390 Super Adventure S with a traditional gearbox just for you!

Today’s news comes from Dan Sutherland in the ruby-red halls of MCN, where we are told that the new 1390 Super Adventure S will carry an increase of 49cc from 1301cc to 1350cc to help punt the bike forward through Euro5+ compliance.

If you’ve read through what KTM’s given us with the 2025 Super Adventure Evo, then you’ll find the aforementioned “fresh new tech, muscular looks, and 173hp punch” accompanying the following list of familiar features (courtesy of KTM):

1350cc engine capable of 173hp and 145Nm of torque

Valve clearance checks every 60,000km

19” front and 17” rear wheels shod in DUNLOP MERIDIAN rubber

The latest WP Semi-Active Suspension Technology (SAT), complete with electronically-controlled magnetic valves and huge adjustability points

Four Damping Modes: COMFORT, STREET, SPORT, and RAIN (Suspension PRO package can come as optional)

New Brembo front master cylinder and new front brake pads

8.8” TFT display

Advanced front radar

RAIN, STREET, SPORT, OFFROAD, and CUSTOM Ride Modes

Keyless Go system

Adjustable windshield (70mm of adjustment)

New cornering lights

More efficient radiator fans with wigs

Slightly lower and further out footpegs (by 8mm and 10mm, respectively)

Multi-adjustable touch points (both levers, handlebar position, saddle and windscreen)

Anti-Relay Attack (ARA) System

KTM TOURING LULLAGE (optional)

KTM’s new 1390 Super Adventure S shows off a higher torque profile and peak performance, with additional advanced technology like Rally Mode, Front Rdar, Quickshifter Plus, Suspension Pro and Hill Hold Control offered as extra.

Pricing is yet to be announced, but we’ll likely see this bike’s rates hit EICMA later this season. The 2025 1390 Super Adventure S will be out in dealerships by February of next year (2025).

Husqvarna’s Back at EICMA with a Mystery EV

A view of Huskie’s Svartpilen 801. Media sourced frmo Husqvarna.

“E-Offroad Prototype” Assumed to be Similar to KTM’s Freeride

As if KTM’s insane list of antics weren’t enough in anticipation of the world’s largest motorcycle expo, we’ve now got a hint from sibling brand Husqvarna that they’re setting to release a brand new electric motorcycle prototype.

Naturally, the recent press release doesn’t give much away, only the following:

“The brand will have its latest offroad, street, and travel machines on display, with five unique models taking centre stage on top of unique viewing podiums. One of those is an all-new, pioneering motorcycle that will be revealed to the world exclusively at the show.” – Husqvarna press release, October 7, 2024 ( Husqvarna )

Keep in mind, KTM only just returned to EICMA last year, and this year is Husqvarna’s first time back since 2019; as such, they’re promising that their Expo booth will be, and I quote, “one of the most engaging booths at the event.”

A look at Husqvarna’s list of attending motorcycles shows two silhouetted mystery bikes:

An ICE “Svartpilen 801 Showbike”

An electric “E-Offroad Prototype”

Both bikes display a November 5 embargo date, meaning we’ll be extremely busy on November 5th as we strive to cover all of the motorcycles revealed by attending brands.

Additional coverage from Rideapart hints that this new electric offering could very well be a Huskie version of KTM’s Freeride, providing our industry with Husqvarna’s first electric motorcycle – and if filings found from the team at CycleWorld are correct, then both KTM and Husqvarna will be showcasing electric models for the 2025 model year at EICMA.

Royal Enfield’s Bear 650

A view of Royal Enfield’s Bear 650. Media sourced from Royal Enfield.

America’s Newest Affordable Middleweight Motorcycle

Yes, Royal Enfield’s Bear 650 is officially out; yes, I was among the many to pull up Triumph’s Scrambler for a quick gander – but no, it’s not the same machine as Triumph’s Scrambler.

I don’t want to be overly long-winded here, so I’ll introduce the Bear and then we can get a gander at what is different between this new RE Scrambler and Triumph’s multi-talented beauty.

Royal Enfield’s Bear 650

According to Royal Enfield’s press release, the new Bear 650 is inspired by the pioneering “Big Bear Run” of 1960. This bike houses the same parallel-twin heart found in RE’s Interceptor 650, Continental 650, and even the Super Meteor 650, barring an intake port/exhaust canister or two. Thanks to this bike’s creation inspiration, the Bear is, per Royal Enfield, a retro scrambler with “‘full-send’ mindset and DNA.”

To me, the above character push manifests in the bike’s mid-range torque increase and surprisingly horizontal top chassis bar, harkening to a time when motorcycles were built to be as fast and as linear (with as aggressive of a lean) as possible.

On to the big question: How does the Bear differ from other RE models?

Per Enfield’s release, the Bear 650 carries 47bhp (34.6 kW) @ 7,250rpm and a maximum torque of 56.5Nm @ 5150rpm. This equation translates to bigger mid-range yank compared to the INT and Continental, with other stuff like a 2-in-1 exhaust system and a compact silencer to further spike torque ratings and lighten the bike’s weight.

Here’s a quicker list of features (some compared to RE’s other 650 Twin offerings):

Stronger chassis

Showa USD big piston forks with 130mm travel at the front and a Showa Twin tube RSU with 115mm clearance at the back

ABS (including the novelty of switchable rear ABS)

Tripper dash and new TFT display with Google Maps integration and Wingman connectivity

USB-C charger port

Full LED lighting

184mm/7.2” ground clearance

1460/57.4” wheelbase

2180mm/85.5” overall length

216kg/476lb (wet, or 90% fuel and oil)

Est. 400kg/881lbs gross weight allowed per Bear 650

19” front and 17” rear wheels shod in chunky, square-tread rubber accompany a contoured saddle set, a competition number board, and a higher ground clearance – all necessities for carrying forward scrambler racing genetics.

Expect to see RE’s new Bear 650 in the following five colorways at the following prices:

Boardwalk White : $6,849 USD / $8,899 CAD (MSRP)

Petrol Green : $6,999 USD / $9,199 CAD (MSRP)

Wild Honey : $6,999 USD / $9,199 CAD (MSRP)

Golden Shadow : $7,099 USD / $9,349 CAD (MSRP)

Two Four Nine (RE’s Special Edition colorway): $7,199 USD / $9,549 CAD (MSRP)

EICMA’s around the corner, and we are told, once again, to expect this bike to become available with deliveries beginning around mid-November.

Talk about a heck of a lineup.

The Royal Enfield Bear 650 Compared to the Triumph Scrambler

Curious about what each bike will get you? Here are the two bikes’ spec sheets side-by-side, and here’s a visual to compare aesthetic differences:

