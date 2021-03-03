The 2021 KTM 690 SMC R: Street Ready Powerhouse

The 2021 KTM 690 SMC R is currently one of the most powerful supermoto bikes in the world, if not the most powerful, at least in their 2021 model lineup. Designed from the very start to use all the power of its 693cc four-stroke single engine, it will slide the rear wheel confidently when you demand all of its 74 HP and 54 lb-ft of torque. Or, if you want it to be more civilized, it will also carve that same corner with surefooted balance.

This is because the Austrian company has designed the engine to be smooth and responsive, without vibrating the bike too much. WP APEX motorsports-grade suspension also ensures that when you do want your tires to be in contact with the road, they are firmly so, without jolting too harshly. The frame is also designed to be torsionally rigid, but be able to help absorb longitudinal energy, helping the suspension soak up those same bumps.

KTM Motorcycles has also thought about the fact that supermoto bikes, being used as they are, are more likely to have parts other than the tires meet the pavement once in a while. That is why the 690 SMC R is one of the very few bikes in KTM’s whole model lineup that does not have a TFT dash. Instead, it has a very small backlit LCD tucked between the handlebars and the front wind headlight surround, which if damaged, is much cheaper and easier to replace than a full color screen.

Traction control, electronically assisted quickshifter+, dual-zone ABS with cornering control, and a throttle-by-wire system are all standard. The ECU has two modes, controlled with a thumb switch: Street, which has all rider aids and safety aids enabled, and SuperMoto, which disengages rear wheel ABS, rear wheel traction control, and cornering control, allowing the rear wheel to lock, slide, spin up, or push the bike into a wheelie as needed.

The 2021 KTM 690 SMC R starts at $11,999 USD / $13,099 CAD.

Model Overview

2021 KTM 690 SMC R Specifications

ENGINE Engine 693cc four stroke, four valve single Power 74 Horsepower Bore x Stroke 105 mm x 80 mm EMS Keihin EMS with RBW, twin ignition Power in KW 55 kW Starter Electric starter Lubrication Forced oil lubrication with 2 oil pumps DRIVETRAIN Clutch APTC(TM) slipper clutch, hydraulically actuated Transmission 6-Speed Chain X-Ring 5/8 x 1/4″ CHASSIS Suspension Front WP APEX 48 Suspension Rear WP APEX with Pro-Lever linkage

Brakes Front 320 mm Brakes Rear 240 mm Tires Front Tires Rear ABS Two-channel Bosch 9.1 MP ABS (incl. Cornering ABS and Supermoto mode Disengegable) Color Black, Orange ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Overall Height Wheelbase Ground Clearance Seat Height Wet Weight 324 lbs (146 kg) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2021 KTM 690 SMC R Features

Accordion Title The LC4 690 cc single-cylinder engine combines powerful acceleration from the very lowest revs with an outstanding free-revving nature and refined engine running. Another big plus is besides the engine being extremely economical with fuel it also has long service intervals of 10,000 km, keeping running costs low.



Cylinder Head A lightweight, compact cylinder head contains four valves and a single camshaft placed over the intake valves, and a secondary balancer shaft driven by the timing chain. The intake valves are actuated by finger followers and the exhaust valves by a rocker arm.



Resonator Chamber A resonator chamber balances out pulses in the intake tract and makes the throttle response smoother with reduced vibrations.



Balancer shaft Twin balancer shafts, one in front of the crankshaft and the other in the cylinder head, reduce vibration for a smoother ride.



Piston The lightweight and durable forged piston is designed to reduce reciprocating mass which improves engine response.



Frame The trellis frame is manufactured from lightweight sections of top-quality chrome-molybdenum steel tubing of varying thicknesses. This type of balanced frame design provides high torsional rigidity for best handling and rideability, while a more specifically-tuned longitudinal flexibility can absorb the wheel impact energy, supporting the suspension for reduced rider fatigue.



Handlebar The lightweight tapered 808 mm wide handlebars are rubber mounted to reduce vibrations. Their width and shape are aimed at providing maximum control in all situations.



Rider aids Electronic fuel injection, ride-by-wire and the engine management system (EMS) make it possible to offer innovative yet easy-to-use electronic rider aids. These features can be selected, deselected and utilized to put the potent new-generation LC4 motor to effective use across a much wider range of streets, surfaces and conditions.



Footpegs The slim profile needed for maximum lean angle is helped by short footrests, while a removable rubber insert ensures comfort with street boots.



