The 2021 KTM 690 SMC R: Street Ready Powerhouse
Contents
The 2021 KTM 690 SMC R is currently one of the most powerful supermoto bikes in the world, if not the most powerful, at least in their 2021 model lineup. Designed from the very start to use all the power of its 693cc four-stroke single engine, it will slide the rear wheel confidently when you demand all of its 74 HP and 54 lb-ft of torque. Or, if you want it to be more civilized, it will also carve that same corner with surefooted balance.
This is because the Austrian company has designed the engine to be smooth and responsive, without vibrating the bike too much. WP APEX motorsports-grade suspension also ensures that when you do want your tires to be in contact with the road, they are firmly so, without jolting too harshly. The frame is also designed to be torsionally rigid, but be able to help absorb longitudinal energy, helping the suspension soak up those same bumps.
KTM Motorcycles has also thought about the fact that supermoto bikes, being used as they are, are more likely to have parts other than the tires meet the pavement once in a while. That is why the 690 SMC R is one of the very few bikes in KTM’s whole model lineup that does not have a TFT dash. Instead, it has a very small backlit LCD tucked between the handlebars and the front wind headlight surround, which if damaged, is much cheaper and easier to replace than a full color screen.
Traction control, electronically assisted quickshifter+, dual-zone ABS with cornering control, and a throttle-by-wire system are all standard. The ECU has two modes, controlled with a thumb switch: Street, which has all rider aids and safety aids enabled, and SuperMoto, which disengages rear wheel ABS, rear wheel traction control, and cornering control, allowing the rear wheel to lock, slide, spin up, or push the bike into a wheelie as needed.
The 2021 KTM 690 SMC R starts at $11,999 USD / $13,099 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $$11,999 USD / $13,099 CAD
- Key Features:
- Dual mode ride control
- Dual-zone ABS
- LED lighting all around
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 693cc four stroke, four valve single
- Horsepower: 74 HP
- Torque: 54 lb-ft
- Wet Weight: 324 lbs (146 kg)
- Seat Height: Not provided by manufacturer
Competitors
- Honda XR650L
- Suzuki DR650S
- Kawasaki KLR650 (will go on sale later into 2021)
2021 KTM 690 SMC R Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|693cc four stroke, four valve single
|Power
|74 Horsepower
|Bore x Stroke
|105 mm x 80 mm
|EMS
|Keihin EMS with RBW, twin ignition
|Power in KW
|55 kW
|Starter
|Electric starter
|Lubrication
|Forced oil lubrication with 2 oil pumps
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|APTC(TM) slipper clutch, hydraulically actuated
|Transmission
|6-Speed
|Chain
|X-Ring 5/8 x 1/4″
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|WP APEX 48
|Suspension Rear
|WP APEX with Pro-Lever linkage
|Brakes Front
|320 mm
|Brakes Rear
|240 mm
|Tires Front
|Tires Rear
|ABS
|Two-channel Bosch 9.1 MP ABS (incl. Cornering ABS and Supermoto mode Disengegable)
|Color
|Black, Orange
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Overall Width
|Overall Height
|Wheelbase
|Ground Clearance
|Seat Height
|Wet Weight
|324 lbs (146 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
No Comment