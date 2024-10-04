wBW Weekly News Round-Up: September 28 – October 4

Happy National Manufacturing Day!

It’s officially fall, and thanks to the approaching 110th iteration of EICMA, things are really starting to ramp up in our markets.

Exhibit A, this week’s news list. Take a gander, it’s a good one:

Fox Factory’s made a brand new suspension system exclusively for Buell’s Super Cruiser

Husqvarna’s dropped a Vitpilen 801 with the same platform as KTM’s 790 Duke

KTM’s going to be back at EICMA with a huge list of new stuff

Ducati’s partnered up with Capcom for raging dragon graphics on 20 of their Monster SPs

Let’s dive in and take a look at the proofs, shall we?

Buell’s Super Cruiser to Feature a Brand New Fox Factory Suspension System

A view of Buell’s Super Cruiser. Media sourced from Buell.

“World-Class, American-Built.”

Buell may be pushing for an international debut of their Super Cruiser, but they’re continuing to support local manufacturers in the building of their bikes – and this most recent partnership is but one of many examples.

According to the recent press release, Buell’s partnered with Fox Factory for an all-new suspension system that will be dressing their Super Cruiser for its 2025 debut. Those of you who are unfamiliar with Fox should know that this is an American brand, and what they sell is what they race… so we’re pretty keen on checking out this new system.

Unfortunately for us, the Buell team is keeping silent on the particulars of Fox’s new suspension unit; we’re expecting updates as we get closer to the Super Cruiser’s debut date, though.

Until then, here are a couple of quotes from the CEOs of both Buell and Fox showing just how excited they are to work with each other:

“Capturing the performance of a 175hp motorcycle requires finely tuned suspension and chassis systems. We’re super excited to develop our performance suspension with Fox Factory, as they are one of the best suspension companies in the world, and now together, we’ll have an American-built suspension that’s world-class!” – Bill Melvin, CEO of Buell Motorcycle Co., October 3rd, 2024.

“We are thrilled to partner with Buell as they continue to drive cutting-edge innovation with the Super Cruiser. The partnership represents Buell and FOX’s commitment to supporting our combined broad enthusiast base of avid motorcyclists with the best technology available.” – Mike Dennison, CEO of Fox Factory, October 3rd, 2024.

What do you think of the Buell X FOX suspension system, and what do you think the new system will mean for performance perks on the Super Cruiser?

KTM’s new Uprated Vitpilen 801

More Power, Zero Clip-Ons

Husqvarna has FINALLY dropped the curtain on their new Vitpilen 801, and we’ve got an interesting list of features to ogle.

Per the recent coverage on MCN (and a video courtesy of MOTOBOB), the new Vitpilen 801 houses the same LC8c platform found in KTM’s 790 Duke and, as such, shows off 799cc of power rated to 105 peak hp @ 9250rpm with 87Nm (65lb-ft)of torque available @ 8,000rpm.

Not bad, considering the bike weighs in at a dry 397lbs.

We also have similar specs for the bike’s Chro-Mo steel frame, seat height, and electronics, with differences starting in the handling department. Twin four-piston calipers mated to 300mm discs (and single two-piston calipers mated to a 240mm disc at the back) are installed courtesy of J.Juan, while Bosch provides the lean-sensitive ABS.

For suspension, the Vitpilen 801 shows off a very nice WP Apex system complete with an open cartridge tuned to 140mm of travel (adjustable for five-way compression and rebound), and 150mm of travel at the rear shock (adjustable for rebound and preload only).

Expect identical ride modes – Rain, Road, and Sport – along with an extra, adjustable Mode that riders have to pay extra to access. Here’s what’s in that final Ride Mode:

Anti-wheelie

10-level traction control

Cruise control

Up/down quickshifter

Supermoto ABS

Those of us who were addicted to the round headlight + clip-on aesthetics in previous Vitpilens will have a new silhouette to deal with on the Vitpilen 801, thanks to a new, Brutale-esque LED projector lamp system up front. Rolling duty is taken care of thanks to Michelin’s Road 6 rubber units, while paint is offered in the typical generic Silver or a very nice, nearly neon Yellow.

What do you think of Husqvarna’s Vitpilen 801?

KTM to Show Off a Slew of New Bikes & Tech at EICMA

A handful of KTM bikes awaiting their debut prior to EICMA. Media provided by KTM.

Go Big or Go Home, Baby!

After five years of being “too cool for school,” KTM’s finally returning to EICMA – and the list of stuff they’re bringing with them is downright staggering.

The brand could not have possibly been more clever about this most recent news; while other companies keep their fans in the dark about EICMA debuts, KTM has flat-out released a list of bikes and bit of tech that will be present at their booth for the world’s largest moto trade fair.

Here’s the list KTM’s planning on chucking at us while at EICMA, courtesy of their press release:

1390 Super Duke GT

1390 Super Duke R EVO

1390 Super Adventure R

1390 Super Adventure S

1390 Super Adventure S EVO

390 ADVENTURE R

990 Duke R

390 Enduro R

125 Enduro R

390 SMC-R

125 SMC-R

300 EXC CHAMPION EDITION

KTM 350 EXC-F CHAMPION EDITION

250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION

450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION

990 RC R

RC16

SX-E 3

SX-E 5

KTM 85 SX

Automated Manual Transmission (AMT)

8.8” TFT touchscreen dash

KTM FREERIDE E

As if all the above weren’t enough, the press release says KTM has ALSO given us a list of the dates in which information for certain models will be available. Here’s the list:

08 October 2024 – AMT Gearbox

10 October 2024 – 8.8” TFT dash

15 October 2024 – 2025 KTM SX-E 3 & KTM SX-E 5

17 October 2024 – 2025 KTM FREERIDE E

22 October 2024 – 2025 KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S EVO

24 October 2024 – 2025 KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S

31 October 2024 – 2025 KTM 990 DUKE R

5 November 2024 – 2025 KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE GT

We’ll be sure to keep you posted, so stay tuned and expect a wallop of an EICMA this year!

Are you excited to see what KTM brings to EICMA?

Ducati X CAPCOM is the Partnership We Needed

A view of the Ducati X CAPCOM Monster SP. Media provided by Essex Buke Club.

Dragon Nerds Unite!

Ducati’s finally gone the way of the MOST excellent Monster Hunter franchise, thanks to a new partnership with CAPCOM!

According to recent coverage penned by Essex Bike Club’s Ethan Harrington, the Ducati bike chosen to carry Monster Hunter graphics is none other than the ultra-exclusive, happy-to-hoon Monster SP.

We’re told that only 20 of these units will be produced, limited to Japan, and the bike’s already been displayed at the Tokyo Game Show 2024, which occurred from September 25-29 of this year; still, nobody said we couldn’t get an ogle or two for our own mod-inspo, yeah?

By the way, the dragon showcased on the tank, front fender and tail of Ducati’s Monster SP is none other than Fatalis, though riders who have been playing the Japanese version will also know him as “Miraboreas.” On top of the added graphics, these bikes feature a black fuel tank cover, front fender, and seat cowl to join the Monster’s obligatory Ohlins suspension, Brembo Stylema front brakes, and dual Termignoni exhaust system.

If you’re able to ride in Japan, we’re told that an additional 80 people got to receive an exclusive Ducati x Monster Hunter sticker “by being among the first 100 people to visit a Ducati dealer in Japan for a test ride.”

Want to order one of these bikes? Again, you can only get a hold of them in Japan… so as long as you’re fine with the fine print, we’re told that the Ducati X CAPCOM Monster SP is available for ordering from October 5th to 31st.

Would you ride a Monster SP with a dragon on the tank?