The 2021 KTM 50 SX: Young Motocross Bikes For The Beginner
The 2021 KTM model range for the 50 SX includes three bikes, all powered by the same engine: The 50 SX-Mini, the 50 SX, and the 50 SX Factory Edition. The 49cc two-stroke engine produces just about 5.5 HP, more than enough to get the young motocrosser some airtime without sending them into the stratosphere.
KTM is an Austrian company that has always been about off-road bikes from the very outset, so it is no surprise that they make a young riders edition of their successful two-stroke motocross bikes. The smallest, the 50 SX-Mini, is designed for kids as young as 4 or 5 to get on the bike and learn the ropes of off-road riding. The 50 SX is designed for slightly older children, maybe aged 7 or 8. And the 50 SX Factory Edition takes that 50 SX and throws parts specially developed by KTM’s racing partners onto it to make it a bonafide, top-tier junior motocross bike.
KTM, with its Motocross experience, doesn’t shy away from racing parts on the other two models, however. All three are equipped with WP XAct suspension front and rear, as well as full disc brakes front and rear. Where the Factory Edition differs is in the exhaust, made by FNF Racing, the tires, being race-proven Dunlop Geomax MX 53’s, and by having a clutch lever, which is attached to a single-speed automatic transmission, but allows the rider to determine when it engages.
The 2021 KTM 50 SX-Mini starts at $3,899 USD / $4,549 CAD, the 50 SX at $4,399 USD / $4,949 CAD, and the 50 SX Factory Edition at $5,199 USD / $5,999 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $3,899 USD / $4,549 CAD
- Key Features:
- Single speed automatic transmission, twist-and-go
- WP XAct motorsports grade suspension
- Special Factory Edition comes ready-to-race out of the crate
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 49cc two-stroke single
- Horsepower: 5.5 HP
- Torque: Not provided by manufacturer
- Wet Weight: 88 lbs (40 kg)
- Seat Height: Not provided by manufacturer
Competitors
- Kawasaki KX65
- Yamaha YZ65
- Honda CRF50F
2021 KTM 50 SX Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|49cc , 1-cylinder, 2-stroke engine
|Power
|5.5 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|40 mm x 39.5 mm
|EMS
|Power in KW
|Starter
|Kickstarter
|Lubrication
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Centrifugal clutch (adjustable)
|Transmission
|Single-speed automatic
|Chain
|1/2 x 3/16″
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|XACT 35 WP Upside-Down fork, Ø 35 mm
|Suspension Rear
|XACT WP mono shock
|Brakes Front
|160 mm, Disc brake
|Brakes Rear
|160 mm, Disc brake
|Suspension travel (front)
|205 mm
|Suspension travel (rear)
|185 mm
|Tank capacity (approx.)
|2.3 l
|Color
|Black, Orange
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Overall Width
|Overall Height
|Wheelbase
|Ground Clearance
|252 mm
|Seat Height
|684 mm
|Wet Weight
|41.5 kg
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
