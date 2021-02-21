The 2021 Yamaha TT-R50E is a Fantastic Offroad Starter Bike

The 2021 Yamaha TT-R50E is designed to be the perfect beginner bike for kids and preteens that have a passion for the outdoors. Part of the whole model range philosophy of the TT-R series is family enjoyment of a day, or even a weekend, out on the trail, tackling tree roots and mud alike.

You’ll want reliable Japanese engineering when doing those weekend trips. The TT-R50E is powered by an air-cooled, 50cc, 2 valve 4-stroke engine that is extremely lenient for those little ones getting to grips with motorcycles. Torque is rated at 2.3 lb-ft, which is enough for a 7-11 year old to get good mileage and appreciation of how a trail bike can ride, accelerate, brake, but without going so far as to be extremely dangerous (all riding carries some risk, but that risk can be mitigated with appropriate gear and bikes). Yamaha bikes balance all of this in a neat package.

The 2021 Yamaha TT-R50E starts at $1,699 USD / $1,899 CAD.

Model Overview

Three speed automatic clutch to help beginners learn shift points Lightweight but sturdy, designed for the trail Electric starter

2021 Yamaha TT-R50E Specifications

From Yamaha

ENGINE Engine 50cc air-cooled, SOHC, 2-valve Power Not provided by manufacturer Bore x Stroke 36.0mm x 48.6mm Compression Ratio 9.5:1 Fuel System Mikuni® VM11 carburetor Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Automatic clutch Transmission Constant-mesh 3-speed Final Drive Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front Telescopic fork; 3.8-in travel Suspension Rear Single shock; 2.8-in travel Brakes Front Drum, 80mm Brakes Rear Drum, 80mm Tires Front 2.50-10-4PR Tires Rear 2.50-10-4PR Fuel Tank Capacity 0.8 gal Color Team Yamaha Blue ELECTRICAL Ignition CDI Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 51.4 in Overall Width 23.4 in Overall Height 31.3 in Wheelbase 36.4 in Ground Clearance 5.3 in Seat Height 21.9 in Wet Weight 126 lb WARRANTY Warranty 1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty) Extension

2021 Yamaha TT-R50E Features

The TT-R50E gets the same push-button electric start feature as our full line of electric-start TT-Rs.

Great for learning and playing, the TT-R50E is completed with 49cc of four-stroke fun feeding power through a three-speed automatic-clutch transmission.

With a seat that’s only 21.9 inches from the dirt, this bike has big YZ styling for smaller statures.

Inverted fork and Monocross® rear end provide great handling.

Large chain cover for maximum protection and minimal maintenance.



49cc air-cooled, SOHC powerplant puts out smooth, reliable four-stroke power that is perfect for kids and smaller beginners.

Three-speed gearbox with automatic centrifugal clutch makes learning to shift gears a breeze.

Convenient electric starter for effortless starting.

Compact design cases keep overall engine width down for a narrow feel and great handling.

11mm Mikuni® VM-type carburetor with automatic on/off electric heater ensures crisp, dependable throttle response.

Automatic cam chain tensioner reduces maintenance.

CDI ignition system delivers hot, reliable spark and requires minimal maintenance.

Lightweight, upswept exhaust system is quiet and contains a USFS-approved spark arrestor.



The curved steel backbone frame keeps the TT-R50E narrow and has three engine-mounting points for excellent rigidity and handling.

Inverted fork with 22mm sliders provides 3.8 inches of smooth front wheel travel for great riding and handling.

Monocross® rear suspension is controlled by a single coil-over shock and provides 2.8 inches of bump-smothering rear wheel travel.

Front and rear 80mm drum brakes deliver strong, dependable stopping power, and the rear’s activated by a right foot pedal just like the big YZs.

10-inch front and rear wheels with knobby tires offer great grip and exceptional wear.

Low, 21.9-inch seat height allows most kids to put both feet down for enhanced handling and added confidence.



Key-type ignition switch deters unauthorized riding.

Throttle stop screw lets the adult supervisor restrict speed while beginners are learning.

Cool-looking YZ bodywork includes an integrated front fender and number plate.

Standard side stand tucks up out of the way when not in use.

Large folding, cleated foot pegs provide excellent footing.



2021 Yamaha TT-R50E Photos

2021 Yamaha TT-R50E Videos

