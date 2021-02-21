The 2021 Yamaha TT-R50E is a Fantastic Offroad Starter Bike
The 2021 Yamaha TT-R50E is designed to be the perfect beginner bike for kids and preteens that have a passion for the outdoors. Part of the whole model range philosophy of the TT-R series is family enjoyment of a day, or even a weekend, out on the trail, tackling tree roots and mud alike.
You’ll want reliable Japanese engineering when doing those weekend trips. The TT-R50E is powered by an air-cooled, 50cc, 2 valve 4-stroke engine that is extremely lenient for those little ones getting to grips with motorcycles. Torque is rated at 2.3 lb-ft, which is enough for a 7-11 year old to get good mileage and appreciation of how a trail bike can ride, accelerate, brake, but without going so far as to be extremely dangerous (all riding carries some risk, but that risk can be mitigated with appropriate gear and bikes). Yamaha bikes balance all of this in a neat package.
The 2021 Yamaha TT-R50E starts at $1,699 USD / $1,899 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $1,699 USD / $1,899 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- Three speed automatic clutch to help beginners learn shift points
- Lightweight but sturdy, designed for the trail
- Electric starter
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 50cc air-cooled, SOHC, 2-valve
- Horsepower: 16 HP
- Torque: 11 lb-ft
- Wet Weight: 278 lbs (126 kg)
- Seat Height: 31.1 inches (790 mm)
Competitors
- Honda CRF50F
- Suzuki DR-Z50
- KTM 50 SX-Mini
2021 Yamaha TT-R50E Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|50cc air-cooled, SOHC, 2-valve
|Power
|Not provided by manufacturer
|Bore x Stroke
|
36.0mm x 48.6mm
|Compression Ratio
|
9.5:1
|Fuel System
|
Mikuni® VM11 carburetor
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Automatic clutch
|Transmission
|
Constant-mesh 3-speed
|Final Drive
|Chain
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|
Telescopic fork; 3.8-in travel
|Suspension Rear
|
Single shock; 2.8-in travel
|Brakes Front
|Drum, 80mm
|Brakes Rear
|
Drum, 80mm
|Tires Front
|
2.50-10-4PR
|Tires Rear
|
2.50-10-4PR
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|
0.8 gal
|Color
|Team Yamaha Blue
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|
CDI
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|
51.4 in
|Overall Width
|23.4 in
|Overall Height
|31.3 in
|Wheelbase
|
36.4 in
|Ground Clearance
|
5.3 in
|Seat Height
|
21.9 in
|Wet Weight
|
126 lb
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty)
|Extension
2021 Yamaha TT-R50E Features
TOP FEATURES
The TT-R50E gets the same push-button electric start feature as our full line of electric-start TT-Rs.
Accessible Performance
Great for learning and playing, the TT-R50E is completed with 49cc of four-stroke fun feeding power through a three-speed automatic-clutch transmission.
Ultra-Low Seat Height
With a seat that’s only 21.9 inches from the dirt, this bike has big YZ styling for smaller statures.
Advanced Suspension
Inverted fork and Monocross® rear end provide great handling.
Robust Final Drive
Large chain cover for maximum protection and minimal maintenance.
ENGINE
49cc air-cooled, SOHC powerplant puts out smooth, reliable four-stroke power that is perfect for kids and smaller beginners.
Automatic Clutch
Three-speed gearbox with automatic centrifugal clutch makes learning to shift gears a breeze.
Convenient Electric Start
Convenient electric starter for effortless starting.
Compact Engine
Compact design cases keep overall engine width down for a narrow feel and great handling.
Responsive Power
11mm Mikuni® VM-type carburetor with automatic on/off electric heater ensures crisp, dependable throttle response.
Low Maintenance Engine
Automatic cam chain tensioner reduces maintenance.
Digital Ignition
CDI ignition system delivers hot, reliable spark and requires minimal maintenance.
Forest-Friendly Exhaust
Lightweight, upswept exhaust system is quiet and contains a USFS-approved spark arrestor.
CHASSIS/SUSPENSION
The curved steel backbone frame keeps the TT-R50E narrow and has three engine-mounting points for excellent rigidity and handling.
Compact Inverted Fork
Inverted fork with 22mm sliders provides 3.8 inches of smooth front wheel travel for great riding and handling.
Lightweight Single Shock
Monocross® rear suspension is controlled by a single coil-over shock and provides 2.8 inches of bump-smothering rear wheel travel.
Enclosed Drum Brakes
Front and rear 80mm drum brakes deliver strong, dependable stopping power, and the rear’s activated by a right foot pedal just like the big YZs.
Durable Knobby Tires
10-inch front and rear wheels with knobby tires offer great grip and exceptional wear.
Ultra-Low Seat Height
Low, 21.9-inch seat height allows most kids to put both feet down for enhanced handling and added confidence.
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
Key-type ignition switch deters unauthorized riding.
Adjustable Restrictor
Throttle stop screw lets the adult supervisor restrict speed while beginners are learning.
Racing Style
Cool-looking YZ bodywork includes an integrated front fender and number plate.
Folding Side Stand
Standard side stand tucks up out of the way when not in use.
Grippy Foot pegs
Large folding, cleated foot pegs provide excellent footing.
2021 Yamaha TT-R50E Photos
2021 Yamaha TT-R50E Videos
