The 2021 Yamaha PW50 is a Fantastic Trail Bike for Young Enthusiasts

The 2021 Yamaha PW50 is their entry-level super-junior mini trail bike. Intended for preteens, the bike is designed to be able to handle light trail work, although unlike the TT-R50E, it is not meant for long duration trail riding. Yamaha designed this bike to be a great first step for kids interested in learning the ropes about motorcycles and trail bikes, but in a relatively safe package.

The Japanese-made PW50 is powered by an air-cooled, 50cc, reed-valve 2-stroke engine that is extremely lenient for those little ones getting to grips with motorcycles. Torque is rated at 2.6 lb-ft, which is enough for a 6-9 year old to get good mileage and appreciation of how a trail bike can ride, accelerate, brake, but without going so far as to be extremely dangerous (all riding carries some risk, but that risk can be mitigated with appropriate gear and bikes).

The 2021 Yamaha PW50 starts at $1,649 USD / $1,799 CAD.

On this page: we've curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Yamaha PW50 in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $1,649 USD / $1,799 CAD

$1,649 USD / $1,799 CAD Key Features:

Single speed automatic, twist and go Lightweight but sturdy, designed for the trail Electric starter with kick failover

Main Specs Engine Type: 50cc air-cooled, SOHC, reed-valve, 2-stroke

50cc air-cooled, SOHC, reed-valve, 2-stroke Horsepower: Not provided by manufacturer

Not provided by manufacturer Torque: 2.6 lb-ft

2.6 lb-ft Wet Weight : 90 lbs (41 kg)

: 90 lbs (41 kg) Seat Height: 18.7 inches (475 mm) Competitors Honda CRF50F

Suzuki DR-Z50

KTM 50 SX-Mini

2021 Yamaha PW50 Specifications

From Yamaha

ENGINE Engine 50cc air-cooled, SOHC, reed-valve, 2-stroke Power Not provided by manufacturer Bore x Stroke 40.0mm x 39.2mm Compression Ratio 6.0:1 Fuel System VM12 carburetor Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet centrifugal automatic Transmission Final Drive Shaft CHASSIS Suspension Front 26mm telescopic fork; 2.4-in travel Suspension Rear Unit swingarm; 2.0-in travel Brakes Front Drum Brakes Rear Drum Tires Front 2.50-10-4PR Tires Rear 2.50-10-4PR Fuel Tank Capacity 0.5 gal Color Team Yamaha Blue ELECTRICAL Ignition CDI Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 49.0 in Overall Width 24.0 in Overall Height 27.8 in Wheelbase 33.7 in Ground Clearance 3.7 in Seat Height 18.7 in Wet Weight 90 lb WARRANTY Warranty 1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty) Extension

2021 Yamaha PW50 Features

TOP FEATURES Fully Automatic Transmission

Fully automatic transmission means no shifting required. The PW50 is a twist-and-go package.

Entry-Level Two-Stroke Motor

Gutsy 49cc two-stroke is built to thrill without intimidating beginners.

Ultra-Low Seat Height

A seat only 18.7 inches high makes the PW50 the ideal choice for the littlest rider in the group.

Adjustable Restrictor

An adjustable throttle stop screw keeps the adult in charge to gradually increase speed as skills improve.

Low Maintenance Requirements

Shaft final drive means no chain maintenance while Yamaha’s exclusive autolube oil injection system eliminates the need for fuel/oil premixing.



ENGINE Entry-Level Two-Stroke Motor

49cc air-cooled, case-reed-inducted, two-stroke single is tuned to deliver predictable power that gently eases the new rider up the off-road learning curve.

Fully Automatic Transmission

Single-speed automatic transmission allows the rider to simply twist the throttle and go, allowing him/her to concentrate on the ride ahead.

Maintenance-Free Shaft Drive

The class-exclusive shaft drive system is virtually maintenance-free and comes fully enclosed for added durability.

Convenient Oil Injection System

Exclusive autolube oil injection system eliminates the need for fuel/oil premixing.



CHASSIS/SUSPENSION Ultra-Low Seat Height

18.7-inch seat height allows most kids to put both feet down for added confidence.

Robust Front Suspension

A large 26mm telescopic front fork with 2.4 inches of travel smooths out the bumps for responsive handling.

Dual Shocks

Dual rear shocks with 2 inches of travel smooth the trail to deliver confidence-inspiring ride quality.

Maintenance-Free Mag Wheels

Mag-style wheels mean there’s no need to tighten or replace spokes.

Enclosed Drum Brakes

Front and rear drum brakes provide smooth, predictable stopping power.

Durable Knobby Tires

10-inch front and rear knobby tires provide excellent traction and superior wear.

Quiet, Compact Exhaust

Quiet exhaust pipe, complete with a removable baffle, is routed away from the rider.

Simplified Servicing

The rear fender, seat and side panel unit removes quickly for easy maintenance.



ADDITIONAL FEATURES Comfortable Saddle

A thick seat enhances rider comfort.

Racy Styling

Team Yamaha-inspired colors, graphics and front and side number plates create styling just like the bigger off-roaders.

Grippy Foot pegs

Large, folding foot pegs with rubber grips provide excellent footing.

Adjustable Restrictor

An adjustable throttle stop screw keeps the adult in charge to gradually increase speed as skills improve.



2021 Yamaha PW50 Photos

2021 Yamaha PW50 Videos

