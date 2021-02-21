The 2021 Yamaha PW50 is a Fantastic Trail Bike for Young Enthusiasts
The 2021 Yamaha PW50 is their entry-level super-junior mini trail bike. Intended for preteens, the bike is designed to be able to handle light trail work, although unlike the TT-R50E, it is not meant for long duration trail riding. Yamaha designed this bike to be a great first step for kids interested in learning the ropes about motorcycles and trail bikes, but in a relatively safe package.
The Japanese-made PW50 is powered by an air-cooled, 50cc, reed-valve 2-stroke engine that is extremely lenient for those little ones getting to grips with motorcycles. Torque is rated at 2.6 lb-ft, which is enough for a 6-9 year old to get good mileage and appreciation of how a trail bike can ride, accelerate, brake, but without going so far as to be extremely dangerous (all riding carries some risk, but that risk can be mitigated with appropriate gear and bikes).
The 2021 Yamaha PW50 starts at $1,649 USD / $1,799 CAD.
On this page: we've curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Yamaha PW50 in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $1,649 USD / $1,799 CAD
- Single speed automatic, twist and go
- Lightweight but sturdy, designed for the trail
- Electric starter with kick failover
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 50cc air-cooled, SOHC, reed-valve, 2-stroke
- Horsepower: Not provided by manufacturer
- Torque: 2.6 lb-ft
- Wet Weight: 90 lbs (41 kg)
- Seat Height: 18.7 inches (475 mm)
Competitors
- Honda CRF50F
- Suzuki DR-Z50
- KTM 50 SX-Mini
2021 Yamaha PW50 Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|50cc air-cooled, SOHC, reed-valve, 2-stroke
|Power
|Not provided by manufacturer
|Bore x Stroke
40.0mm x 39.2mm
|Compression Ratio
6.0:1
|Fuel System
VM12 carburetor
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet centrifugal automatic
|Transmission
|Final Drive
|Shaft
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
26mm telescopic fork; 2.4-in travel
|Suspension Rear
Unit swingarm; 2.0-in travel
|Brakes Front
|Drum
|Brakes Rear
Drum
|Tires Front
2.50-10-4PR
|Tires Rear
2.50-10-4PR
|Fuel Tank Capacity
0.5 gal
|Color
|Team Yamaha Blue
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
CDI
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
49.0 in
|Overall Width
|24.0 in
|Overall Height
|27.8 in
|Wheelbase
33.7 in
|Ground Clearance
3.7 in
|Seat Height
18.7 in
|Wet Weight
90 lb
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty)
2021 Yamaha PW50 Features
TOP FEATURES
Fully automatic transmission means no shifting required. The PW50 is a twist-and-go package.
Entry-Level Two-Stroke Motor
Gutsy 49cc two-stroke is built to thrill without intimidating beginners.
Ultra-Low Seat Height
A seat only 18.7 inches high makes the PW50 the ideal choice for the littlest rider in the group.
Adjustable Restrictor
An adjustable throttle stop screw keeps the adult in charge to gradually increase speed as skills improve.
Low Maintenance Requirements
Shaft final drive means no chain maintenance while Yamaha’s exclusive autolube oil injection system eliminates the need for fuel/oil premixing.
ENGINE
49cc air-cooled, case-reed-inducted, two-stroke single is tuned to deliver predictable power that gently eases the new rider up the off-road learning curve.
Fully Automatic Transmission
Single-speed automatic transmission allows the rider to simply twist the throttle and go, allowing him/her to concentrate on the ride ahead.
Maintenance-Free Shaft Drive
The class-exclusive shaft drive system is virtually maintenance-free and comes fully enclosed for added durability.
Convenient Oil Injection System
Exclusive autolube oil injection system eliminates the need for fuel/oil premixing.
CHASSIS/SUSPENSION
18.7-inch seat height allows most kids to put both feet down for added confidence.
Robust Front Suspension
A large 26mm telescopic front fork with 2.4 inches of travel smooths out the bumps for responsive handling.
Dual Shocks
Dual rear shocks with 2 inches of travel smooth the trail to deliver confidence-inspiring ride quality.
Maintenance-Free Mag Wheels
Mag-style wheels mean there’s no need to tighten or replace spokes.
Enclosed Drum Brakes
Front and rear drum brakes provide smooth, predictable stopping power.
Durable Knobby Tires
10-inch front and rear knobby tires provide excellent traction and superior wear.
Quiet, Compact Exhaust
Quiet exhaust pipe, complete with a removable baffle, is routed away from the rider.
Simplified Servicing
The rear fender, seat and side panel unit removes quickly for easy maintenance.
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
A thick seat enhances rider comfort.
Racy Styling
Team Yamaha-inspired colors, graphics and front and side number plates create styling just like the bigger off-roaders.
Grippy Foot pegs
Large, folding foot pegs with rubber grips provide excellent footing.
Adjustable Restrictor
An adjustable throttle stop screw keeps the adult in charge to gradually increase speed as skills improve.
2021 Yamaha PW50 Photos
2021 Yamaha PW50 Videos
