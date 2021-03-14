The 2021 Kawasaki KX450: Super-Class Motocross & Cross Country Agility & Power

The KX450 and KX450X are two versions of the same model by Kawasaki for the 2021 model lineup. The KX450 is designed to be taken from the dealership floor to supercross competition without passing go or collecting $200. Meanwhile, the KX450X is built to be the ultimate cross-country scrambler and enduro bike, with quite a few being converted by privateers for use in Dakar Rally or other super-distance rallies. Both bikes use a 449cc liquid-cooled four-stroke single with competition grade forced lubrication and semi-dry sump, developing just over 53 HP and approximately 33 lb-ft of torque.

Of course, being the off-road star for the Japanese company, both bikes come armed to the teeth with race-grade factory parts. An aluminum perimeter-style frame supports the hulking single, with fully adjustable suspension front and rear. A 21 inch wheel up front and 18 inch out back ensure performance on both the supercross and rally courses, and a massive 270mm petal-style disc brake up front makes sure you can also stop quite quickly as well.

The 2021 Kawasaki KX450 starts at $9,399 USD / $10,599 CAD, with the KX450X version coming in $100 more expensive respectively, in both markets.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Kawasaki KX450/KX450X in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $9,399 USD / $10,599 CAD

$9,399 USD / $10,599 CAD Key Features:

Five speed speed manual transmission Competition-ready straight from the dealer floor Electric starter

Main Specs Engine Type: 449cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC 4-valve single

449cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC 4-valve single Horsepower: Approx 53 HP

Approx 53 HP Torque: Approx 33 lb-ft

Approx 33 lb-ft Wet Weight : 246 lbs (110 kg)

: 246 lbs (110 kg) Seat Height: 37.6 inches (955 mm) Competitors Honda CRF450R & CRF450RX

Suzuki RM-Z450

KTM 450 XC-F 2021

2021 Kawasaki KX450 / KX450X Specifications

From Kawasaki

ENGINE Engine 449cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC 4-valve single Power Approx 53 HP Bore x Stroke 96.0 x 62.1mm Compression Ratio 12.5:1 Fuel System DFI® with 44mm Keihin throttle body Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet multi-disc manual clutch and hydraulic clutch Transmission 5-speed, return shift Final Drive Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front 49mm inverted telescopic coil-spring fork with 16-way compression damping and 16-way rebound damping/12.0 in Suspension Rear Uni-Trak® gas charged shock with piggyback reservoir with dual-range (4 turns stepless high speed/19-way low-speed) compression damping, 22-way rebound damping and adjustable preload/12.1 in Brakes Front Single semi-floating 270mm Braking® petal disc with dual-piston caliper Brakes Rear Single 250mm Braking® petal disc with single-piston caliper Tires Front 80/100-21 Tires Rear 120/80-19 Fuel Tank Capacity 1.64 gal Color Lime Green ELECTRICAL Ignition Digital CDI with 3 Coupler Options Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 86.0 in Overall Width 32.3 in Overall Height 49.8 in Wheelbase 58.5 in Ground Clearance 13.4 in Seat Height 37.6 in Curb Weight 232.7 lb without fuel / 242.9 lb WARRANTY Warranty Not Available Kawasaki Protection Plus Not Available

2021 Kawasaki KX450 / KX450X Features

KLCM (Kawasaki Launch Control Mode) Designed to assist riders by optimizing acceleration from a stop, KLCM electronically manages engine output to minimize wheel spin when moving off. With the clutch lever pulled in and the system activated, engine speed is limited to a determined speed while the rider holds the throttle open. Once the rider releases the clutch lever to engage the clutch, engine speed is allowed to increase, but power is regulated to minimize wheel spin and help keep the front wheel on the ground. The system disengages automatically once a predetermined speed has been reached, or when the rider shifts into third gear. Depending on the model, riders can choose from multiple modes, each offering a progressively greater level of intrusion.



ERGO-FIT® Proper fit is key for rider comfort and control. However, the ideal fit varies from rider to rider, depending on their physical dimensions and riding style. ERGO-FIT® is an interface system designed to allow riders to find their ideal riding position. Various points of the chassis interface (the handlebar, footpegs and seat, etc.) can be adjusted through a combination of interchangeable parts and parts with adjustable positions. This enables a wide range of riders to find a riding position that offers both comfort and control. Feeling at one with their machine, they will be able to experience how Kawasaki machines are fun and rewarding to ride. *Adjustable parts and their range of adjustability vary by model.



2021 Kawasaki KX450 / KX450X Photos

2021 Kawasaki KX450 / KX450X Videos