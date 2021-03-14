The 2021 Kawasaki KX450: Super-Class Motocross & Cross Country Agility & Power
The KX450 and KX450X are two versions of the same model by Kawasaki for the 2021 model lineup. The KX450 is designed to be taken from the dealership floor to supercross competition without passing go or collecting $200. Meanwhile, the KX450X is built to be the ultimate cross-country scrambler and enduro bike, with quite a few being converted by privateers for use in Dakar Rally or other super-distance rallies. Both bikes use a 449cc liquid-cooled four-stroke single with competition grade forced lubrication and semi-dry sump, developing just over 53 HP and approximately 33 lb-ft of torque.
Of course, being the off-road star for the Japanese company, both bikes come armed to the teeth with race-grade factory parts. An aluminum perimeter-style frame supports the hulking single, with fully adjustable suspension front and rear. A 21 inch wheel up front and 18 inch out back ensure performance on both the supercross and rally courses, and a massive 270mm petal-style disc brake up front makes sure you can also stop quite quickly as well.
The 2021 Kawasaki KX450 starts at $9,399 USD / $10,599 CAD, with the KX450X version coming in $100 more expensive respectively, in both markets.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $9,399 USD / $10,599 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- Five speed speed manual transmission
- Competition-ready straight from the dealer floor
- Electric starter
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 449cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC 4-valve single
- Horsepower: Approx 53 HP
- Torque: Approx 33 lb-ft
- Wet Weight: 246 lbs (110 kg)
- Seat Height: 37.6 inches (955 mm)
Competitors
- Honda CRF450R & CRF450RX
- Suzuki RM-Z450
- KTM 450 XC-F 2021
2021 Kawasaki KX450 / KX450X Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|449cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC 4-valve single
|Power
|Approx 53 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|96.0 x 62.1mm
|Compression Ratio
|
12.5:1
|Fuel System
|DFI® with 44mm Keihin throttle body
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet multi-disc manual clutch and hydraulic clutch
|Transmission
|5-speed, return shift
|Final Drive
|Chain
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|49mm inverted telescopic coil-spring fork with 16-way compression damping and 16-way rebound damping/12.0 in
|Suspension Rear
|Uni-Trak® gas charged shock with piggyback reservoir with dual-range (4 turns stepless high speed/19-way low-speed) compression damping, 22-way rebound damping and adjustable preload/12.1 in
|Brakes Front
|Single semi-floating 270mm Braking® petal disc with dual-piston caliper
|Brakes Rear
|
Single 250mm Braking® petal disc with single-piston caliper
|Tires Front
|80/100-21
|Tires Rear
|120/80-19
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|1.64 gal
|Color
|
Lime Green
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Digital CDI with 3 Coupler Options
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|86.0 in
|Overall Width
|32.3 in
|Overall Height
|49.8 in
|Wheelbase
|58.5 in
|Ground Clearance
|13.4 in
|Seat Height
|37.6 in
|Curb Weight
|232.7 lb without fuel / 242.9 lb
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Not Available
|Kawasaki Protection Plus
|Not Available
2021 Kawasaki KX450 / KX450X Features
KLCM (Kawasaki Launch Control Mode)
ERGO-FIT®
ERGO-FIT® is an interface system designed to allow riders to find their ideal riding position. Various points of the chassis interface (the handlebar, footpegs and seat, etc.) can be adjusted through a combination of interchangeable parts and parts with adjustable positions. This enables a wide range of riders to find a riding position that offers both comfort and control. Feeling at one with their machine, they will be able to experience how Kawasaki machines are fun and rewarding to ride.
*Adjustable parts and their range of adjustability vary by model.
2021 Kawasaki KX450 / KX450X Photos
2021 Kawasaki KX450 / KX450X Videos
