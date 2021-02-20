2021 Yamaha YZ450F: SuperCross Capable Without Question

The 2021 YZ450F is Yamaha’s most powerful motocross specific bike. Using a 450cc 4-stroke liquid-cooled engine with titanium valves, the bike produces a serious 53 HP and 33 lb-ft of torque. Like the other off-road models in the 2021 lineup, this amount of grunt makes it easily viable for national and international supercross competition.

The supercross capabilities of the YZ450F shows through with a full suite of competition parts already fitted from the factory. KYB fully adjustable front and rear shocks, with 48mm inverted forks up front travelling 12.2 inches and the adjustable monoshock at the rear giving 12.5 inches of travel.

Braking is through a 270mm floating wave disc up front, clamped by a 2-piston competition caliper, and a 240mm wave disc out back with a single-piston competition caliper. The front wheel is 21 inches in diameter, with the rear at 19 inches. Ground clearance is at 13 inches (330 mm).

A cross-country competition variant exists in the YZ450FX, which is listed for Canada and Europe. The Japanese-made YZ450FX is designed for the harshest of cross-country races, including long-distance scrambles and, with some modification, endurance cross-country races such as the Dakar.

In both the USA and Canada, a special Monster Energy Racing edition is available for 2021, which adds a Yamaha-Monster Factory Team paint job and decals on top of the base YZ450F.

The 2021 Yamaha YZ450F starts at $8,299 USD / $9,699 CAD, the Monster Team edition at $8,499 USD/$9,699 CAD, and with the YZ450FX at $9,799 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Yamaha YZ450F in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $8,299 USD / $9,699 CAD

$8,299 USD / $9,699 CAD Key Features:

Competition spec suspension and brakes Map selector switch on handlebars for on the fly fuel/power adjustments Full aluminum double-cradle frame with detachable rear subframe for repairs and replacement between heats.

Main Specs Engine Type: 450cc single 4-stroke, liquid cooled; 4 valve (titanium valves)

450cc single 4-stroke, liquid cooled; 4 valve (titanium valves) Horsepower: 53 HP

53 HP Torque: 33 lb-ft

33 lb-ft Wet Weight : 245 lbs (111 kg)

: 245 lbs (111 kg) Seat Height: 38 inches (965 mm) Competitors Honda CRF450R

KTM 450 XC-F

Suzuki RM-Z450

2021 Yamaha YZ450F Specifications

From Yamaha

ENGINE Engine 450cc single 4-stroke, liquid cooled; 4 valve (titanium valves) Power 53 HP Bore x Stroke 74.0mm x 58.0mm Compression Ratio 13.0:1 Fuel System Mikuni® fuel injection, 44mm Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiplate wet clutch Transmission 5-speed Final Drive Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front KYB® spring-type fork with speed sensitive damping; fully adjustable, 12.2-in travel Suspension Rear KYB® single shock; fully adjustable, 12.5-in travel Brakes Front Hydraulic disc, 270mm Brakes Rear Hydraulic disc, 240mm Tires Front 80/100-21 Dunlop® MX33® Tires Rear 120/80-19 Dunlop® MX33® Fuel Tank Capacity 1.6 gal Color Team Yamaha Blue ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 86.0 in Overall Width 32.5 in Overall Height 50.2 in Wheelbase 58.3 in Ground Clearance 13.0 in Seat Height 38.0 in Wet Weight 245 lb WARRANTY Warranty 1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty) Extension

2021 Yamaha YZ450F Features

TOP FEATURES Advanced Long-Travel Suspension

Long-travel suspension and more than 11.2 inches of ground clearance live under a seat that’s only 31.9 inches from the ground.

Modern Fuel Injection

The XT250’s fuel injection offers smooth throttle response and easy starting in nearly all conditions.

Convenient Electric Start

Electric start makes firing up the 249cc four-stroke effortless.

Dual Disc Brakes

245mm front disc and 203mm rear disc brakes combine to deliver superb stopping power on both paved and unpaved surfaces.



ENGINE Reliable Four-Stroke Motor

249cc air-cooled four-stroke with 9.5:1 compression makes for great on-and off-road performance.

Modern Fuel Injection

The XT250’s fuel injection offers smooth throttle response and easy starting in nearly all conditions.

Advanced Cylinder Design

A light and strong forged piston inside a plated cylinder helps dissipate heat more efficiently, increasing both performance and durability.

Responsive Power

A light crankshaft provides quick, responsive power.

5-Speed Transmission

Wide-ratio five-speed transmission provides maximum power and performance in a wide range of terrain and conditions.

Efficient Intake Design

The XT250’s straighter intake tract improves performance.

Convenient Electric Start

Hassle-free push-button electric starting adds extra convenience and reliability.

Trail-Ready Chassis

The engine is mounted high in the frame for incredible 11.2 inches of ground clearance.

Low Maintenance Engine

Automatic cam chain tensioner means minimal maintenance and longer engine life.



CHASSIS/SUSPENSION Strong, Compact Frame

A semi-double-cradle steel frame achieves a lighter, nimbler feel through greater mass centralization. Greater lateral and torsional rigidity and reduced weight of the lower frame parts help produce light, stable handling.

Advanced Long-Travel Suspension

The front fork has 8.9 inches of travel to soak up the rough stuff, both on- and off-road while an aluminum lower triple clamp keeps the weight down.

Nimble Steering

The maximum turning angle of the handlebar is 51 degrees—almost like a trials machine. Combined with a short wheelbase of only 53.5 inches, the XT250 has a super-tight turning radius for excellent maneuverability.

Linkage-Style Shock

A rear shock provides 7.1 inches of wheel travel through a progressive Monocross® linkage system for a smooth ride.

Dirt-Ready Wheels

21-inch front and 18-inch rear aluminum wheels are extremely durable and reduce unsprung weight for enhanced suspension performance and handling.

Generous Ground Clearance

11.2 inches of ground clearance means you’ve got serious off-road capability.



ADDITIONAL FEATURES Advanced LCD Instruments

Multifunction digital LCD instrument panel with cool green background lighting is easily visible day or night. It also removes unnecessary weight from the handlebar for light, precise handling.

Extended Fuel Range

The stylish gas tank holds a full 2.6 gallons for long-range riding.

Comfortable Saddle

The long, thick seat creates a balanced riding position for optimal movement and comfort.

Protective Fenders

The durable and wide front fender is designed to keep mud and dirt off the rider when exploring off-road.

Passenger-Ready

Frame-mounted passenger foot pegs provide two-up riding capability.

Bright Illumination

Enduro-style, 60/55-watt halogen headlight features a cool 133mm lens for excellent visibility at night.

Dual Sport Lighting

Flex-mounted turn indicators offer great durability against breakage.

Fork Protection

Durable fork boots help prevent rocks and debris from damaging fork sliders.

Forest-Friendly Exhaust

A spark arrestor makes the XT trail-ready.

Modern Battery

Dependable, low-maintenance battery.



2021 Yamaha YZ450F Photos

2021 Yamaha YZ450F Videos