2021 Yamaha YZ450F: SuperCross Capable Without Question
Contents
The 2021 YZ450F is Yamaha’s most powerful motocross specific bike. Using a 450cc 4-stroke liquid-cooled engine with titanium valves, the bike produces a serious 53 HP and 33 lb-ft of torque. Like the other off-road models in the 2021 lineup, this amount of grunt makes it easily viable for national and international supercross competition.
The supercross capabilities of the YZ450F shows through with a full suite of competition parts already fitted from the factory. KYB fully adjustable front and rear shocks, with 48mm inverted forks up front travelling 12.2 inches and the adjustable monoshock at the rear giving 12.5 inches of travel.
Braking is through a 270mm floating wave disc up front, clamped by a 2-piston competition caliper, and a 240mm wave disc out back with a single-piston competition caliper. The front wheel is 21 inches in diameter, with the rear at 19 inches. Ground clearance is at 13 inches (330 mm).
A cross-country competition variant exists in the YZ450FX, which is listed for Canada and Europe. The Japanese-made YZ450FX is designed for the harshest of cross-country races, including long-distance scrambles and, with some modification, endurance cross-country races such as the Dakar.
In both the USA and Canada, a special Monster Energy Racing edition is available for 2021, which adds a Yamaha-Monster Factory Team paint job and decals on top of the base YZ450F.
The 2021 Yamaha YZ450F starts at $8,299 USD / $9,699 CAD, the Monster Team edition at $8,499 USD/$9,699 CAD, and with the YZ450FX at $9,799 CAD.
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Yamaha YZ450F in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $8,299 USD / $9,699 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- Competition spec suspension and brakes
- Map selector switch on handlebars for on the fly fuel/power adjustments
- Full aluminum double-cradle frame with detachable rear subframe for repairs and replacement between heats.
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 450cc single 4-stroke, liquid cooled; 4 valve (titanium valves)
- Horsepower: 53 HP
- Torque: 33 lb-ft
- Wet Weight: 245 lbs (111 kg)
- Seat Height: 38 inches (965 mm)
Competitors
- Honda CRF450R
- KTM 450 XC-F
- Suzuki RM-Z450
2021 Yamaha YZ450F Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|450cc single 4-stroke, liquid cooled; 4 valve (titanium valves)
|Power
|53 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|
74.0mm x 58.0mm
|Compression Ratio
|
13.0:1
|Fuel System
|
Mikuni® fuel injection, 44mm
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Multiplate wet clutch
|Transmission
|
5-speed
|Final Drive
|Chain
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|
KYB® spring-type fork with speed sensitive damping; fully adjustable, 12.2-in travel
|Suspension Rear
|
KYB® single shock; fully adjustable, 12.5-in travel
|Brakes Front
|Hydraulic disc, 270mm
|Brakes Rear
|
Hydraulic disc, 240mm
|Tires Front
|
80/100-21 Dunlop® MX33®
|Tires Rear
|
120/80-19 Dunlop® MX33®
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|
1.6 gal
|Color
|Team Yamaha Blue
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|
86.0 in
|Overall Width
|32.5 in
|Overall Height
|50.2 in
|Wheelbase
|
58.3 in
|Ground Clearance
|
13.0 in
|Seat Height
|
38.0 in
|Wet Weight
|
245 lb
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty)
|Extension
2021 Yamaha YZ450F Features
TOP FEATURES
Long-travel suspension and more than 11.2 inches of ground clearance live under a seat that’s only 31.9 inches from the ground.
Modern Fuel Injection
The XT250’s fuel injection offers smooth throttle response and easy starting in nearly all conditions.
Convenient Electric Start
Electric start makes firing up the 249cc four-stroke effortless.
Dual Disc Brakes
245mm front disc and 203mm rear disc brakes combine to deliver superb stopping power on both paved and unpaved surfaces.
ENGINE
249cc air-cooled four-stroke with 9.5:1 compression makes for great on-and off-road performance.
Modern Fuel Injection
The XT250’s fuel injection offers smooth throttle response and easy starting in nearly all conditions.
Advanced Cylinder Design
A light and strong forged piston inside a plated cylinder helps dissipate heat more efficiently, increasing both performance and durability.
Responsive Power
A light crankshaft provides quick, responsive power.
5-Speed Transmission
Wide-ratio five-speed transmission provides maximum power and performance in a wide range of terrain and conditions.
Efficient Intake Design
The XT250’s straighter intake tract improves performance.
Convenient Electric Start
Hassle-free push-button electric starting adds extra convenience and reliability.
Trail-Ready Chassis
The engine is mounted high in the frame for incredible 11.2 inches of ground clearance.
Low Maintenance Engine
Automatic cam chain tensioner means minimal maintenance and longer engine life.
CHASSIS/SUSPENSION
A semi-double-cradle steel frame achieves a lighter, nimbler feel through greater mass centralization. Greater lateral and torsional rigidity and reduced weight of the lower frame parts help produce light, stable handling.
Advanced Long-Travel Suspension
The front fork has 8.9 inches of travel to soak up the rough stuff, both on- and off-road while an aluminum lower triple clamp keeps the weight down.
Nimble Steering
The maximum turning angle of the handlebar is 51 degrees—almost like a trials machine. Combined with a short wheelbase of only 53.5 inches, the XT250 has a super-tight turning radius for excellent maneuverability.
Linkage-Style Shock
A rear shock provides 7.1 inches of wheel travel through a progressive Monocross® linkage system for a smooth ride.
Dirt-Ready Wheels
21-inch front and 18-inch rear aluminum wheels are extremely durable and reduce unsprung weight for enhanced suspension performance and handling.
Generous Ground Clearance
11.2 inches of ground clearance means you’ve got serious off-road capability.
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
Multifunction digital LCD instrument panel with cool green background lighting is easily visible day or night. It also removes unnecessary weight from the handlebar for light, precise handling.
Extended Fuel Range
The stylish gas tank holds a full 2.6 gallons for long-range riding.
Comfortable Saddle
The long, thick seat creates a balanced riding position for optimal movement and comfort.
Protective Fenders
The durable and wide front fender is designed to keep mud and dirt off the rider when exploring off-road.
Passenger-Ready
Frame-mounted passenger foot pegs provide two-up riding capability.
Bright Illumination
Enduro-style, 60/55-watt halogen headlight features a cool 133mm lens for excellent visibility at night.
Dual Sport Lighting
Flex-mounted turn indicators offer great durability against breakage.
Fork Protection
Durable fork boots help prevent rocks and debris from damaging fork sliders.
Forest-Friendly Exhaust
A spark arrestor makes the XT trail-ready.
Modern Battery
Dependable, low-maintenance battery.
No Comment