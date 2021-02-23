The 2021 Kawasaki KLX 230R: A Trail Rider In Motocross Clothes

The 2021 Kawasaki KLX 230R is the first of the Japanese brand’s full sized trail bikes, designed exclusively to conquer dirt trails while hopping over tree roots, scramble over rocks, and generally get you where you’re going without any issues. Powered by a 233cc air cooled four-stroke single, with just about 20 HP on tap, combined with a hair under 15 lb-ft of torque.
The Kawasaki KX230R has a six speed transmission, almost 10 inches of suspension travel both front and rear, and comes with a full 12 inches of ground clearance. Disc brakes front and rear have excellent stopping power, and the rear wheel can be locked up for tail sliding as needed. Aesthetically, the bike is modelled to resemble the KLR motocross bikes more closely than any other bike in the KLX trail and off-road range.
Two versions of the KLX 230R exist, with the second being the KLX 230R S, which lowers the seat height by 1 inch (25 mm) so that shorter riders can still enjoy trail riding. There is no difference in any other portion of the bike, including price.
The 2021 Kawasaki KLX 230R and 230R S starts at $4,399 USD / $4,999 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $4,399 USD / $4,999 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- Six speed manual transmission
- Full disc brakes front and rear
- Electronic starter
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 233cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC 2-valve single
- Horsepower: Approx 20 HP
- Torque: Approx 15 lb-ft
- Wet Weight: 254 lbs (115 kg)
- Seat Height: 36.4 inches (925 mm) (35.4 inches (900 mm) on S model)
Competitors
- Honda CRF250F
- Yamaha TT-R230
- KTM 250 XC-F
2021 Kawasaki KLX 230R Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|233cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC 2-valve single
|Power
|Approx 20 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|67.0 x 66.0mm
|Compression Ratio
|
9.4:1
|Fuel System
|DFI® with 32mm Keihin throttle body
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet multi-disc manual clutch
|Transmission
|6-speed, return shift
|Final Drive
|Chain
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|37mm telescopic fork/9.8 in
|Suspension Rear
|Uni-Trak® linkage system and single shock with adjustable spring preload/9.9 in
|Brakes Front
|Single 240mm petal disc with a dual-piston caliper
|Brakes Rear
|
Single 220mm petal disc with single-piston caliper
|Tires Front
|80/100-21
|Tires Rear
|100/100-18
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|1.7 gal
|Color
|
Lime Green
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|TCBI Electronic Advance
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|80.5 in
|Overall Width
|33.1 in
|Overall Height
|47.2 in
|Wheelbase
|53.5 in
|Ground Clearance
|11.8 in
|Seat Height
|36.4 in
|Curb Weight
|253.6 lb / 262.3 lb. CA model
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|6 Months
|Kawasaki Protection Plus
|12, 24, or 36 months
2021 Kawasaki KLX 230R Features
2021 Kawasaki KLX 230R Photos
2021 Kawasaki KLX 230R Videos
Links
Kawasaki Official Websites
