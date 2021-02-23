The 2021 Kawasaki KLX 230R: A Trail Rider In Motocross Clothes

The 2021 Kawasaki KLX 230R is the first of the Japanese brand’s full sized trail bikes, designed exclusively to conquer dirt trails while hopping over tree roots, scramble over rocks, and generally get you where you’re going without any issues. Powered by a 233cc air cooled four-stroke single, with just about 20 HP on tap, combined with a hair under 15 lb-ft of torque.

The Kawasaki KX230R has a six speed transmission, almost 10 inches of suspension travel both front and rear, and comes with a full 12 inches of ground clearance. Disc brakes front and rear have excellent stopping power, and the rear wheel can be locked up for tail sliding as needed. Aesthetically, the bike is modelled to resemble the KLR motocross bikes more closely than any other bike in the KLX trail and off-road range.

Two versions of the KLX 230R exist, with the second being the KLX 230R S, which lowers the seat height by 1 inch (25 mm) so that shorter riders can still enjoy trail riding. There is no difference in any other portion of the bike, including price.

The 2021 Kawasaki KLX 230R and 230R S starts at $4,399 USD / $4,999 CAD.

General Info

  • Price: $4,399 USD / $4,999 CAD
  • Key Features:
    • Six speed manual transmission
    • Full disc brakes front and rear
    • Electronic starter

Main Specs

  • Engine Type: 233cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC 2-valve single
  • Horsepower: Approx 20 HP
  • Torque: Approx 15 lb-ft
  • Wet Weight: 254 lbs (115 kg)
  • Seat Height: 36.4 inches (925 mm) (35.4 inches (900 mm) on S model)

Competitors

  • Honda CRF250F
  • Yamaha TT-R230
  • KTM 250 XC-F

ENGINE
Engine 233cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC 2-valve single
Power Approx 20 HP
Bore x Stroke 67.0 x 66.0mm
Compression Ratio
9.4:1
Fuel System DFI® with 32mm Keihin throttle body
Starter Electric
Lubrication

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch Wet multi-disc manual clutch
Transmission 6-speed, return shift
Final Drive Chain

CHASSIS
Suspension Front 37mm telescopic fork/9.8 in
Suspension Rear Uni-Trak® linkage system and single shock with adjustable spring preload/9.9 in
Brakes Front Single 240mm petal disc with a dual-piston caliper
Brakes Rear
Single 220mm petal disc with single-piston caliper
Tires Front 80/100-21
Tires Rear 100/100-18
Fuel Tank Capacity 1.7 gal
Color
Lime Green

ELECTRICAL
Ignition TCBI Electronic Advance
Spark Plugs
Headlight LED
Tail Light LED

DIMENSIONS
Overall Length 80.5 in
Overall Width 33.1 in
Overall Height 47.2 in
Wheelbase 53.5 in
Ground Clearance 11.8 in
Seat Height 36.4 in
Curb Weight 253.6 lb / 262.3 lb. CA model

WARRANTY
Warranty 6 Months
Kawasaki Protection Plus 12, 24, or 36 months

2021 Kawasaki KLX 230R
2021 Kawasaki KLX 230R
2021 Kawasaki KLX 230R
2021 Kawasaki KLX 230R

