The 2021 Kawasaki KLX 230R: A Trail Rider In Motocross Clothes

The 2021 Kawasaki KLX 230R is the first of the Japanese brand’s full sized trail bikes, designed exclusively to conquer dirt trails while hopping over tree roots, scramble over rocks, and generally get you where you’re going without any issues. Powered by a 233cc air cooled four-stroke single, with just about 20 HP on tap, combined with a hair under 15 lb-ft of torque.

The Kawasaki KX230R has a six speed transmission, almost 10 inches of suspension travel both front and rear, and comes with a full 12 inches of ground clearance. Disc brakes front and rear have excellent stopping power, and the rear wheel can be locked up for tail sliding as needed. Aesthetically, the bike is modelled to resemble the KLR motocross bikes more closely than any other bike in the KLX trail and off-road range.

Two versions of the KLX 230R exist, with the second being the KLX 230R S, which lowers the seat height by 1 inch (25 mm) so that shorter riders can still enjoy trail riding. There is no difference in any other portion of the bike, including price.

The 2021 Kawasaki KLX 230R and 230R S starts at $4,399 USD / $4,999 CAD.

Model Overview

Six speed manual transmission Full disc brakes front and rear Electronic starter

Yamaha TT-R230

KTM 250 XC-F

2021 Kawasaki KLX 230R Specifications

From Kawasaki

ENGINE Engine 233cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC 2-valve single Power Approx 20 HP Bore x Stroke 67.0 x 66.0mm Compression Ratio 9.4:1 Fuel System DFI® with 32mm Keihin throttle body Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet multi-disc manual clutch Transmission 6-speed, return shift Final Drive Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front 37mm telescopic fork/9.8 in Suspension Rear Uni-Trak® linkage system and single shock with adjustable spring preload/9.9 in Brakes Front Single 240mm petal disc with a dual-piston caliper Brakes Rear Single 220mm petal disc with single-piston caliper Tires Front 80/100-21 Tires Rear 100/100-18 Fuel Tank Capacity 1.7 gal Color Lime Green ELECTRICAL Ignition TCBI Electronic Advance Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 80.5 in Overall Width 33.1 in Overall Height 47.2 in Wheelbase 53.5 in Ground Clearance 11.8 in Seat Height 36.4 in Curb Weight 253.6 lb / 262.3 lb. CA model WARRANTY Warranty 6 Months Kawasaki Protection Plus 12, 24, or 36 months

2021 Kawasaki KLX 230R Features

2021 Kawasaki KLX 230R Photos

2021 Kawasaki KLX 230R Videos

