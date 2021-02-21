2021 Yamaha WR250F: Serious Enduro Competition From A Serious Bike

The 2021 WR250 is a reworking of Yamaha Motorcycles’ WR250F motocross racer into a capable enduro cross country racer. With knowledge learned from multiple national and international enduro championships over the decades, the bike has some serious technology packed into it. As well, being powered by a 250cc 4-stroke, liquid-cooled single cylinder, it’s an awesome offroad addition to the 2021 lineup.

Braking is through a 270mm floating wave disc up front, clamped by a 2-piston competition caliper, and a 240mm wave disc out back with a single-piston competition caliper. The front wheel is 21 inches in diameter, with the rear at 18 inches. Ground clearance is at 12.6 inches (320 mm). Suspension is full competition grade 48 mm inverted forks up from with 12.2 inches of travel, with a fully adjustable monocross rear suspension that has 12.5 inches of travel. Everything that you can expect from a Japanese-made bike.

The 2021 Yamaha WR250F starts at $8,599 USD / $10,199 CAD.

Competition spec suspension and brakes Engine retuned for durability and power at higher RPMs compared to MX bikes Designed with knowledge and experience from multiple championships at the national and international level

2021 Yamaha WR250F Specifications

ENGINE Engine 250cc single 4-stroke, liquid cooled Power Approximately 30 HP Bore x Stroke 77.0mm × 53.6mm Compression Ratio 13.8:1 Fuel System Mikuni® fuel injection, 44mm Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiplate wet clutch Transmission Wide-ratio 6-speed Final Drive O-ring chain CHASSIS Suspension Front KYB® Speed-Sensitive System inverted fork; fully adjustable, 12.2-in travel Suspension Rear KYB® single shock; fully adjustable, 12.5-in travel Brakes Front Hydraulic single disc brake, 270mm Brakes Rear Hydraulic single disc brake, 245mm Tires Front 80/100-21 Dunlop® MX3S Tires Rear 110/100-18 Dunlop® MX3S Fuel Tank Capacity 2.15 gal Color Team Yamaha Blue ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 85.6 in Overall Width 32.5 in Overall Height 50.0 in Wheelbase 58.3 in Ground Clearance 12.6 in Seat Height 37.6 in Wet Weight 254 lb WARRANTY Warranty 1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty) Extension

2021 Yamaha WR250F Features

TOP FEATURES High-Tech Quarter-Liter Enduro Racer

The WR250F™ builds on Yamaha’s exceptional motocross race platforms—the YZ250F™—with added features and unique settings designed to optimize the WR® for enduro riding.

Strong and Compact Electric Start Engine

A high-compression cylinder head, forged piston, aggressive cam profiles, cylinder geometry and much more work together to give WR250F riders a broad spread of useable thrust with excellent high-rpm power. All available with the convenient push of a button starting that features a compact starter motor system battery.

Advanced Alloy Frame

Yamaha’s bilateral beam aluminum frame is derived straight from the YZ250F to centralize mass and provide an ideal balance between cornering feel and straight-line confidence.

Class-Leading Suspension

Yamaha uses KYB® spring-type forks on the WR250F, with industry leading functionality and easy tuneability for a wide range of conditions.

EPA-Compliant Emissions

Thanks to carefully balanced ECU tuning and a Forestry Service-complaint spark arrestor-type muffler, the WR250F is ready to go where you want, when you want.



ENGINE Rearward-Slanted Cylinder Design

The WR250F’s distinct rearward-slanted cylinder design—complete with rear exhaust and forward-mounted intake system—features a cylinder head that works with the frame geometry for optimized weight distribution. Inside, the engine features all of the updates found in the race-focused YZ250F: a straight intake tract, aggressive cam profiles, high-compression “box bridge” piston design with DLC-coated piston pin, and more.

Enduro Engine Tuning

WR250F-specfic ignition and fuel injection maps are optimized for enduro riding and racing, for exceptionally smooth and controllable midrange power with longer-lasting pulling power in the top-end.

Unique Intake and Exhaust Systems

The WR250F features a two-piece air filter that works in conjunction with the tuned intake tract length and a WR-specific muffler to boost the linear feeling of traction and drive. Not only is the WR250F muffler completely mechanical—eliminating the need to repack—it integrates a U.S. Forestry Service-compliant spark arrestor, too.

High-Capacity Radiator

The WR250F uses a large radiator with excellent cooling capacity shared with the YZ250F motocrosser, complete with a cooling fan for consistent performance during the toughest enduro rides.

Electric Starter System

The WR250F features a compact electric starter system to simplify restarts on the trail and add convenience everywhere else, powered by an ultra-compact lithium battery.

Advanced Fuel Injection

The engine breathes through a 44mm Mikuni® throttle body fed by a high pressure electric pump to ensure optimum fuel atomization and power for a wide range of riding elevations and conditions.

Robust Transmission and Clutch

The WR250F’s wide-ratio 6-speed transmission is shared with the YZ250FX, providing the optimized gear for tight technical terrain as well as wide open fire roads. The clutch system has a specific friction plate combination for heat dissipation and easy clutch lever effort.



CHASSIS/SUSPENSION YZ250F-Derived Bilateral Beam Frame

Yamaha’s refined aluminum frame provides high performance on technical, aggressive terrain sections as well as comfort for those long days in the saddle, with frame spars and engine mounts developed alongside the YZ250FX cross country racer to centralize mass for the best possible balance of bump absorption, stiffness and rider feeling.

Compact Body and Seat Design

The WR250F features stylish bodywork from tip to tail, including a large 2.15 gallon, mass-centralized fuel tank. The body design is narrow for more comfortable knee grip and control feeling while the seat gives the rider additional room to move aboard the machine. Even the rear fender is designed for added rigidity to make moving the machine easier.

Class-Leading Suspension

The WR250F’s industry-leading, fully adjustable KYB® coil spring-type fork with speed sensitive damping provides exceptional balance between handling and bump absorption, with mid-speed valving tuned for improved feel at slower fork speeds.

270mm Front Brake

Large 270mm front disc brake coupled with aggressive pad material offers outstanding braking performance and machine control, with exceptional stopping power and controllability.

Cross Country Wheels and Tires

The WR250F features an 18-inch rear wheel to help prevent pinch flats and provide additional comfort across rough, broken terrain.



ADDITIONAL FEATURES Enduro-Ready Detailing

The WR250F includes a range of enduro-specific upgrades compared to the YZ250F motocrosser, including a wide, full-coverage composite engine guard, 18-inch rear wheel, large 2.15-gallon fuel tank, radiator fan, sealed O-ring chain, fuel level and engine warning lights, steel rear sprocket and a high-mounted folding aluminum kickstand.

Multi-Function Enduro Meter

The display’s Standard mode features the speedometer, two trips meters and clock functions, while Race mode features average speed, timer and trip functionality.

Compact Headlight Unit

The WR250F’s updated headlight fairing and compact taillight unit centralize mass and improve the racy, agile styling of the machine.

Embedded Graphics

Yamaha’s unique embedded graphics are built into the bodywork for extended durability, resisting both peeling and damage.



