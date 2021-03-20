The 2021 Honda Rebel 500: The Middle Child of the Rebel Family
Contents
The 2021 Honda Rebel 500 features a low seat giving a comfortable seating position. However, this Honda motorcycle is not “boring”. Much like the Rebel 300, the Rebel 500’s design is classic with a modern twist. It also includes a slipper clutch which makes it very user-friendly, an excellent addition to Honda’s 2021 lineup.
The Honda Rebel 500 also has the option to include ABS. The Japanese motorcycle brand also offers the Rebel 500 SE, a variation that includes Honda’s popular accessories standard on the bike. The accessories are in the form of a black diamond-stitch seat, a black headlight cowl, and other blacked-out accents.
The 2021 Rebel 500’s low seating position combined with its narrow 471cc twin-cylinder engine gives you everything you need for spirited rides no matter where you’re headed.
The 2021 Honda Rebel 500 starts at $6,299 USD / $7,749 CAD.
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Honda Rebel 500 in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $6,299 USD / $7,749 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- Slipper/Assist Clutch
- 471cc
- SE model includes popular aftermarket accents
Main Specs
- Engine: 471cc Twin-cylinder
- Power: 45.9 BHP
- Wet Weight: 408 lbs (155 kg)
- Seat Height: 27.2 inches (690 mm) at lowest point
Competitors
- Yamaha Bolt
- Suzuki Boulevard C50
2021 Honda Rebel 500 Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|471cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin four-stroke
|Power
|45.9 BHP
|Bore x Stroke
|67mm x 66.8mm
|Compression Ratio
|10.7:1
|Fuel System
|PGM-FI
|Starter
|Electric
|Valve Train
|DOHC; 4 valves per cylinder
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Transmission
|Six-Speed
|Final Drive
|O-ring-sealed chain
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|41mm fork; 4.8 inches of travel
|Suspension Rear
|Dual shocks with 3.8 inches of travel
|Brakes Front
|Hydraulic disc
|Brakes Rear
|Hydraulic disc
|Tires Front
|130/90-16
|Tires Rear
|150/80-16
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|2.96 gallons
|Color
|Matt Gray Metallic
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Full transistorized ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|Tail Light
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Ground Clearance
|Trail
|4.3 inches
|Wheelbase
|58.7 inches
|Rake (Caster Angle)
|28° 0′
|Seat Height
|27.2 inches
|Curb Weight
|408 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and a full tank of fuel-ready to ride)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|One Year Included, Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty
|Extension
|Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®
2021 Honda Rebel 500 Features
STYLE
The Rebel is a blank canvas for your self expression. But unlike the canvas you buy at the art store, this one’s not boring white. As is, its blacked-out engine pieces, frame, and bodywork elements look great during the day and even better at night.
BLACKED-OUT MUFFLER
Forget about having to polish chrome—the Rebel’s blacked-out exhaust system blends perfectly with the bike’s overall look. And maybe the biggest plus? The awesome sound that’s so important to the riding experience.
CLASSIC INSTRUMENT SHAPE
Another iconic element combining traditional and new, the Rebel’s instruments take a classic shape and fill it with totally up-to-date digital LCD information. The instruments include a gear-position indicator and a fuel-consumption display.
FOUR-BULB HEADLIGHT
Another critical item in motorcycle design is the headlight. With the Rebel you get the best of both worlds. The lamp is bright and precise, while the round nacelle shape, aluminum cast headlight mount and glass lens give the Rebel a character that exudes class.
ALL LED LIGHTING PACKAGE
LED lighting is where it’s at now. LEDs can be lighter, brighter, and require fewer lifetime replacements than incandescent bulbs. That’s why the Rebel 500 features an all-LED lighting package—headlight, taillight, turn signals, even the license-plate light.
COLOR CHOICES
Ready for some awesome color choices for 2021? Check out what you can be riding: Matte Grey Metallic or Matte Pearl White.
OPTIONAL Honda ACCESSORIES
Want to give your Rebel 500 some individual touches? We have an extensive selection of factory accessories. For example, check out the custom seat options, a backrest, saddlebags and rear carrier, passenger seat with footpegs kit, backrest, and much, much more.
SPECIAL REBEL 500 ABS SE
New for 2021, we’re offering a limited-edition of our Rebel 500 ABS, the SE version. It features some of our most popular accessories, installed at the factory. You get our Brown Diamond-Stich Seat, Black Fork Boots, Black Upper Fork Covers, and a Black Headlight Cowl—a knockout combination that takes your Rebel 500 to the next level.
STEEL REAR FENDER
Real steel never goes out of style. The Rebel has a steel rear fender that’s either color-matched to the tank or matte black. The paint looks great, and the steel fender helps provide a solid support for the optional/removable passenger seat.
WIDE 41mm FORK
It’s what’s up front that counts most in style, and the Rebel knocks it out of the park. Of course the front suspension offers precise steering and a plush ride, but the fat 41mm fork tubes give the bike a substantial presence too.
REFINED REAR SUSPENSION
The Rebel 500’s rear shocks are nitrogen filled, and have a special spring rate too. Just like the front suspension, it’s about adding both comfort and performance to your riding experience.
WIDE FRONT WHEEL
The Rebel’s wide 130/90-16 front tire not only looks great, but it helps provide superior handling and stopping power.
COMFORT
When it comes to seat heights, almost everyone likes them lower. At just 27.2 inches, the Rebel has one of the lowest seats in anyone’s lineup. It’s comfortable when you ride, and it makes it easier to flat-foot it at stoplights or in parking lots.
LIGHT WEIGHT
Starting at just 408 pounds with a full tank of fuel, the Rebel 500 is a lot more fun and friendly to ride than some bigger machines—perfect if you’re just getting started, or if you’re looking for a nimble bike. The light overall weight and a low center of gravity help performance, too.
NARROW
Super-narrow, especially at the critical tank/seat junction, the Rebel makes it easier to get on and off the bike, and to put your feet down at stops. Plus, the Rebel fits a wide variety of riders.
ROOMY RIDER TRIANGLE
A rider makes contact with the bike at three points: the seat, the handlebar, and the footpegs. The Rebel’s rider triangle strikes the perfect balance between laid-back cruiser and more active sport riding. You ride with a commanding presence, and the minute you sit on a Rebel in your dealership, you’ll know it.
SINGLE SEAT WITH OPTIONAL PASSENGER SEAT AND FOOTPEG KIT
Travelling light and on your own? Want to take a friend along? Like the clean look of a solo seat? Like the versatility of a passenger seat? With the Rebel you can easily have it both ways, since the optional passenger seat, passenger footpegs and footpeg hangers are all simple, bolt-on parts.
ENGINEERING
Developed and perfected in Honda’s racing machines, the slipper/assist clutch means you get a lighter clutch pull at the lever, but a solid lockup when you release the lever and apply power. It’s technology that reduces clutch effort at the bar by about 30 percent.
SUPERIOR HANDLING
A lot of today’s motorcycles look great standing still, but disappoint once the road gets twisty. At Honda, we set high standards for the way all our bikes handle and feel, and the Rebel is a perfect example—we’ve paid just as much attention to the way this bike corners and handles as we have its knockout styling.
2.9-GALLON FUEL TANK
One of the key items in motorcycle design is the fuel tank. Holding 2.9 gallons, the Rebel’s iconic fuel-tank shape is timeless, but functionally it also teams up with the bike’s great fuel efficiency to give you plenty of range.
DIE-CAST ALUMINUM REAR SUBFRAME
Here’s a chance for Honda’s designers to take a functional part of the motorcycle and make it look extra cool. The aluminum subframe/fender mounts are strong, subtle, light, and provide a solid foundation for the optional/removable passenger seat.
WIDE REAR TIRE
The Rebel’s low, fat 16-inch rear tire gives you plenty of grip, and helps lower the bike’s overall seat height and stance. And it looks tough, too.
PERFORMANCE
Twin-cylinder engines are a great choice for a machine like the Rebel 500. Honda twins are famous for their versatility, and the 471cc Rebel 500’s engine is one of our best ever. The parallel-twin engine is narrow, which helps reduce overall bike size. Plus it offers lots of low-rpm torque, but plenty of higher-rpm performance.
CAST ALUMINUM WHEELS
Cast wheels front and rear are light, practical, easy to keep clean, and give the Rebel a look that tells you this is not built like a retro machine. The wide rims and tires add to the bike’s appearance, too.
2021 Honda Rebel 500 Photos
2021 Honda Rebel 500 Videos
N/A
No Comment