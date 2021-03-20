STYLE

BLACKED-OUT STYLE

The Rebel is a blank canvas for your self expression. But unlike the canvas you buy at the art store, this one’s not boring white. As is, its blacked-out engine pieces, frame, and bodywork elements look great during the day and even better at night.

BLACKED-OUT MUFFLER

Forget about having to polish chrome—the Rebel’s blacked-out exhaust system blends perfectly with the bike’s overall look. And maybe the biggest plus? The awesome sound that’s so important to the riding experience.

CLASSIC INSTRUMENT SHAPE

Another iconic element combining traditional and new, the Rebel’s instruments take a classic shape and fill it with totally up-to-date digital LCD information. The instruments include a gear-position indicator and a fuel-consumption display.

FOUR-BULB HEADLIGHT

Another critical item in motorcycle design is the headlight. With the Rebel you get the best of both worlds. The lamp is bright and precise, while the round nacelle shape, aluminum cast headlight mount and glass lens give the Rebel a character that exudes class.

ALL LED LIGHTING PACKAGE

LED lighting is where it’s at now. LEDs can be lighter, brighter, and require fewer lifetime replacements than incandescent bulbs. That’s why the Rebel 500 features an all-LED lighting package—headlight, taillight, turn signals, even the license-plate light.

COLOR CHOICES

Ready for some awesome color choices for 2021? Check out what you can be riding: Matte Grey Metallic or Matte Pearl White.

OPTIONAL Honda ACCESSORIES

Want to give your Rebel 500 some individual touches? We have an extensive selection of factory accessories. For example, check out the custom seat options, a backrest, saddlebags and rear carrier, passenger seat with footpegs kit, backrest, and much, much more.

SPECIAL REBEL 500 ABS SE

New for 2021, we’re offering a limited-edition of our Rebel 500 ABS, the SE version. It features some of our most popular accessories, installed at the factory. You get our Brown Diamond-Stich Seat, Black Fork Boots, Black Upper Fork Covers, and a Black Headlight Cowl—a knockout combination that takes your Rebel 500 to the next level.

STEEL REAR FENDER

Real steel never goes out of style. The Rebel has a steel rear fender that’s either color-matched to the tank or matte black. The paint looks great, and the steel fender helps provide a solid support for the optional/removable passenger seat.

WIDE 41mm FORK

It’s what’s up front that counts most in style, and the Rebel knocks it out of the park. Of course the front suspension offers precise steering and a plush ride, but the fat 41mm fork tubes give the bike a substantial presence too.

REFINED REAR SUSPENSION

The Rebel 500’s rear shocks are nitrogen filled, and have a special spring rate too. Just like the front suspension, it’s about adding both comfort and performance to your riding experience.

WIDE FRONT WHEEL

The Rebel’s wide 130/90-16 front tire not only looks great, but it helps provide superior handling and stopping power.

