New Stuff in Harley’s 2026 Lineup and Indian’s Girder Fork Concept

This week, we have hints of EICMA connected to new updates in our good moto industry:

Harley-Davidson has given us a Solo Trim Package for their Heritage Classic, Street Bob, and Street Glide models. Indian Motorcycles may have revealed a bit about what they want their future to look like with the reveal of this unique (but not unheard of) girder fork design concept. Royal Enfield has contributed to their ICE heritage and their electrified future at EICMA; this year, we’re seeing a bevy of bikes, from new special editions like the Classic 650, the blacked-out matte Himalayan, and Classic 650 125th Anniversary Special Edition, to a custom Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts Drop and a new electric Flying Flea Scrambler (FF.S6). Brabus has given us a big-bore sweetheart in the form of a new 1400 R Signature Edition hooner.

Let’s start with Harley’s new 2026 lineup, shall we?

Harley-Davidson Reveals 2026 Model Updates

…And a New Solo Trim Package for Three Models

New 2026 Harley-Davidson Low Rider® S, Low Rider® ST, Heritage Classic, Breakout®, Fat Boy®, and Street Bob® Models. Media sourced from Harley-Davidson’s press release.

Harley-Davidson has officially unveiled their 2026 motorcycle lineup and the biggest new addition – a Solo Trim Package – is aimed at attracting new riders and those who prioritize stripped-down style.

The Solo Trim Package outfits three new models for this year’s lineup: The Heritage Classic, the Street Bob, and the Street Glide. Each bike’s Solo Trim will include a model-specific solo seat, cast aluminum wheels, and a fresh Dark Billiard Gray paint job.

Beyond this new package, the core cruiser segment sees six distinctive models – including the Low Rider S, Low Rider ST, and Fat Boy – all return equipped with the powerful Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain. MY2026 carries over the usual full suite of rider safety enhancements in three unique tunes across the range, with differences in intake, exhaust, and cam profiles to ensure the performance of each bike matches that model’s specific profile

Among other things, Harley-Davidson has given its riders tweaks in the Revolution Max department. This means that the Sportster S and Nightster now have new engine covers; the Nightster also gains a new option package featuring blood orange paint with graphics inspired by Harley-Davidson flat track race bikes.

On top of all of the above, we’re told that Harley’s Pan America 1250 Special and Pan America 1250 ST models return with updates and an anticipated landing to authorized dealerships sometime early next year (2026). These bikes will accompany the limited-production CVO collection and additional 2026 models slated for a reveal on January 14, 2026. What an exciting Q1 2026!

For a detailed look at the new Solo Trim Package and current updates in the 2026 Harley-Davidson lineup, be sure to check out Harley-Davidson’s Youtube debut video.

Indian’s EICMA 2025: A New Girder Fork Design Study Breaks Cover

Ola Stenegärd Says No Production Model…Yet!

If you were keeping track of the stuff at EICMA, then you probably got a good glimpse of the concept design that Indian Motorcycles was showing off while everybody was milling about. But first, a little summary on what a girder fork is, when it first showed up, and a wee glimpse at pros and cons.

Girder forks were among the first fork designs to show up on motorcycles, and in the early 1900s, the girder fork design was becoming the industry standard – specifically for pre-Second World War motorcycles (British Motorcyclists Federation). Their popularity was largely due to their accessibility and the tech’s triangulated tube construction, making the girder remarkably strong and less prone to flex than earlier telescopic forks. Girder fork stiffness, in particular, was highly valued by custom builders.

On to the pros and the cons:

PROS:

Indian couldn’t have really chosen a better design to marry a modern twist with their company’s desire to support heritage designs. If built with contemporary materials and precise damping, the high rigidity and superior braking stability of a girder fork set is undeniable… and some argue it could even be better than lots of the traditional forks we’ve been riding around on to date. On a “special” note, we already know that, in this industry, exclusivity breeds desire for a product; the look of the exposed arms and pivots on a girder fork certainly offers a unique character that mass-market bikes lack, which could give Indian a good reason to provide this tech at an elevated price point.

CONS:

A design that’s been around since the 1920s has a high likelihood of being labelled a “vintage quirk” and tossed in favour of modern tech that has since superseded girder designs There is a good chance a girder fork would be harder and more pricey to build for mass production today. Historically, girder forks also require very careful alignment and carry more moving parts than modern systems, leading to potential maintenance headaches and requiring precise damping to travel smoothly – and while Indian’s gorder fork may not be identical to the preWWII favorites, there’s a chance some of the design may fall into this category.

Back to the girder fork.

According to Indian’s own coverage, Indian’s new tech was a collaborative effort between the US and Swiss studios. Presented in Indian’s Thunderstroke116-powered Chief, this particular concept is a direct homage to the 1946 Indian Chief, which pioneered Indian’s use of the girder front end.

As for what Indan made different about this tech, we are told by the incomparable Ola Stenegärd – Indian’s Design Director – that the team put together a custom-made shock absorber for this design, which accompanied the front end machined from billet (though the team’s desire was to imagine it as a cast piece. The Chief’s headlight was also mounted not to the fork but to the triple trees to prevent bouncing. A livery that pays tribute to racing legend Burt Munro (wearing his number, 35) concludes the design presentation.

Stenegärd has told us that Indian’s girder Chiefl is currently a design study only; that being said, Indian wouldn’t have presented this design if they werent, at the very least, waffling with the idea of making something with the stuff.

Stay tuned.

For more information on Indian’s girder fork, check out Indian Motorcycles’ website.

Royal Enfield Celebrates 125 Years of Motorcycling This Year

New Updates and Bikes Across the Board

A view of the special edition Bullet 650 that Royal Enfield presented in celebration of 125 years of motorcycling. media sourced from Royal Enfield.

Royal Enfield is marking a monumental milestone this year: 125 years of Pure Motorcycling is a lot of memories, and every superhuman effort is being made to celebrate such a momentous clump of years on two wheels.

In line with the festivities, Royal Enfield has some stuff they’ve revealed:

A new Bullet 650

A special edition of the Classic 650 commemorating 125 years of motorcycling

A Himalayan Mana Black Edition

A limited-edition Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts Drop

A reveal of a new electric machine: The new FF.S6 Scrambler!

A collaboration with White Motorcycle Concepts on Aerodynamic Innovations for their electric Himalayan test bed (though we covered this already)

This year’s showcase was kicked off by Executive Chairman Siddhartha Lal, who provided the following quote in their recent press release:

“For 125 years, Royal Enfield has stood as an enduring symbol of authenticity, craftsmanship, and the pure joy of motorcycling. What began as a simple pursuit of building honest, beautiful motorcycles has evolved into a global culture that celebrates exploration, community, and self-expression. This incredible milestone is not just about looking back on our legacy, but looking ahead with clarity and conviction. At EICMA this year, we’re showcasing the full spectrum of what Royal Enfield stands for, from timeless design and intuitive engineering to bold, future-facing innovations that redefine what’s possible in motorcycling. The Electric Himalayan Testbed and Flying Flea city+ concept embody this evolution, blending our heritage with bold ideas for what lies ahead. As we look to the next 125 years, our mission remains the same, to build motorcycles with soul and make Pure Motorcycling accessible to riding enthusiasts around the world.” – Siddhartha Lal, Executive Chairman, Royal Enfield (Royal Enfield)

While the limited edition Shotgun 650 showed off brilliant bits like real gold leaf and brass accents, the formidable Mana Pass was represented in Royal Enfield’s Himalayan; to wit, the company’s decision to expand on their Flying Flea portfolio with the new FF.S6 Scrambler (set for a 2026 launch) really shows that this company’s drive for accessibility and availability – in the every hemisphere – remains a strict priority.

To dive deeper into Royal Enfield’s 125-year celebration and their new lineup, be sure to check out the official press releases and information on the Royal Enfield website.

A Sweet New Brabus 1400 R Signature Edition

Another Limited Big-Bore Luxury Bike for the Banks.. Err, Ranks.

Brabus, the German luxury tuning house, has once again given us a drool-worthy piece of luxury to convert to our screensaver – or, if your wallet is slightly kinder to you than us, a new addition to the heated garage.

The new 1400 R Signature Edition represents decades of design expertise with KTM’s performance ethos and celebrates a direct succession from the 1300 R. Hyper-naked power is married to hyper exclusivity, with only 100 units available worldwide and the honors of owning a 1400 R accompanying an equally exclusive range of accessories, including a tailor-made indoor cover, a BRABUS exhibition carpet, and a CNC-machined tabletop emblem.

Beyond the collector items, the Brabus 1400 R is packed with top-tier tech like WP Apex Semi-Active Technology (SAT) suspension and the latest Brembo Hypure monoblock brake system to ensure precise handling and stopping power while a large TFT display manages five dedicated ride modes.

In typical Brabus fashion, the aesthetic for this particular batch of beauty bikes is “Black and Bold”; as such, every Brabus 1400 R will feature exclusive WIDESTAR bodywork and precision-engineered carbon fiber from the fender to the internal ram-air intake. BRABUS Monoblock II EVO forged wheels and premium BRABUS MASTERPIECE leather upholstery complete the ensemble.

Naturally, this particular Signature Edition uses the same platform as the 2025 KTM 1390 Super Duke R EVO, rendering a 1,350cc LC8 V-Twin engine capable of a fierce 190 hp and 145 Nm of torque, all underscored by a mind-boggling – and perhaps titillating – $48,300 MSRP.

Bottom line, this limited hyper-naked bike is a true statement of strength and elegance.

For more information on the BRABUS 1400 R SIGNATURE EDITION, head to Brabus’s website.