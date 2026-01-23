Big Updates from BMW, WP Suspension, and Hinckley’s Best

This week has less of a “volume news” vibe and more of a “critical hits” sort; on top of some big moves in the componentry industry, we are also faced with updates and festivities from a number of marques:

Triumph has released its middleweight duo, the Trident and the Tiger Sport, for 2026, and the updates include the biggest changes since these bikes came to market.

WP suspension is great at what they do, but someone has to capitalize on their massive client base, and who better to get into braking systems than a company that currently holds a handful of contracts from the world’s most well-known OEMs?

Harley-Davidson’s World Bagger Cup is now open and available to purchase tickets! We’ve left the details for you below.

Apparently, this is the fourth year in a row that BMW has sold more than 200,000 bikes in a fiscal year. Any guesses as to the BMW bike ranking top in sales for 2025?

Let’s start with Triumph’s middleweight heavy-hitters.

Triumph Updates Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660

A view of Triumph’s updated Tiger Sport and Trident 660. Media sourced from Triumph.

20% Higher Redline, Powerful Hearts, and Class-Leading Power for 2026

It’s a new year, and with the season’s continued novelties, Triumph has decided to breathe fresh fire into its triple-cylinder sweethearts, the Trident 660 roadster and the Tiger Sport 660 adventure tourer. This is the 660 platform’s biggest technical update yet, as Triumph has pulled out a spike in power and torque to 94 horsepower and 68 Nm (50 lb-ft) of torque. For Triumph’s Trident, this means that the 660 roadster is now at the top of its class, while the Tiger Sport also benefits from a redline that’s been increased by 20% to 12,650rpm for a livelier top end and strong, flexible performance across the rev range.

On the technical side, we’re told by Triumph’s press release that the performance bump gifted to Hinckley’s triple heart stems from a shift to three individual 44mm throttle bodies and a larger, front-mounted airbox that improves airflow while sharpening the induction sound. To manage the extra heat, the cooling system has been upgraded with a larger, repositioned radiator and fan.

While the Trident gets a more muscular, chiseled fuel tank and a revised Showa rear suspension unit, the Tiger Sport 660 focuses on the long run with a larger, 18.6-litre fuel tank and updated radiator cowls for better wind protection. Both middleweight machines now come standard with an IMU-powered tech suite, including cornering ABS, traction control, and cruise control.

Naturally, Paul Stroud, Triumph’s Chief Commercial Officer, notes the impact of these machines:

“Both the Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660 have built a huge following worldwide… The Trident 660 has also brought more female riders to Triumph than any other model in our line-up. For 2026, we’ve taken both bikes to the next level [for] a significant performance increase, which puts the Trident 660 back at the top of its class and secures the Tiger Sport 660’s position as the segment leader.” – Paul Stroud, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Triumph ( Triumph )

To see the full technical specifications and new colorways (like Cosmic Yellow and Interstellar Blue), visit the official Triumph Media Kit release.

WP Suspension Settles In as Brembo’s Newest Competitor

A view of WP’s new brake system. Media sourced from WP suspension.

19 New Components Aim to Bring “Big-Bike” Stopping Power to Small Classes

Just like Brembo’s recent moves in big water, WP Suspension is officially expanding its empire to include stopping duties.

Long known as the go-to for KTM’s suspension systems, WP (currently an acronym to reflect the founder’s initials, Wim Peters) has moved forward from suspension systems and launched WP Braking Systems. The move unveiled a specialized lineup of 19 components – all while moving production to a massive 6,000 sqm vertically integrated plant to extrude PTFE braided hoses and machine calipers in-house (a great way to go when looking to shave down costs while keeping quality consistent).

Out of the 19 revealed components, the highlight of this whole reveal has got to be the ultra-light four-piston radial caliper that purportedly weighs only 740 grams. Engineered with a stiff central bridge, this caliper is designed to fit narrower profiles – like spoked wheels – while maintaining race-spec heat management.

In short, WP’s agenda includes bringing top-tier, “big-bike” braking feel to smaller engine displacements.

WP’s new systems feature rear-floating calipers with open-bridge cooling and a Radial Master Cylinder; thus far, everything looks to prioritize efficiency, focusing on reducing “drag torque” to minimize pad wear and improve fuel consumption.

Very nice, indeed.

For a deeper look at WP’s new vertical integration and the full 19-component roadmap, check out WP suspension’s press release.

Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup Opens Ticket Sales

A view of a racer at the Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup. Media sourced from Harley-Davidson.

Six-Round Global Championship Confirms Grid and 186 MPH Speeds

Get ready for the rumble of American V-Twin mania – tickets for Harley-Davidson’s Bagger World Cup are officially here! For those of you not in on the particulars, MotoGP™ is a partner to this World Cup, and key milestones for the 2026 inaugural season are officially out. The grid is expanding with the addition of Indonesia’s Niti Racing, bringing the entry list to nine riders across four professional teams. The six-round championship kicks off at COTA in Austin, Texas, before heading to iconic European circuits like Assen and Mugello.

If you’ve never seen race-prepared Road Glides, you’re in for a treat; each race machine is fitted with Milwaukee-Eight 131R race motors, producing over 200 horsepower and reaching top speeds of 186 mph.

Here’s what Harley-Davidson says that you’ll get with each ticket package:

Access to a Harley-Davidson-branded grandstand

Dedicated motorcycle parking

Helmet and jacket storage (subject to availability)

Exclusive Harley-Davidson Fan Pack

Access to the paddock and team garages

Access to the MotoGP™ and all-new Harley-Davidson Fan Zone

Jeffrey Schuessler, Global Director of Racing Programs at Harley-Davidson, is more than a little excited at the strong ingredients brought to the front for the World Cup’s first year:

“With the addition of Niti Racing, and the approval of a third rider for Joe Rascal Racing, the provisional entry list now stands at four teams and nine riders. This gives us a strong and competitive foundation for year one.” – Jeffrey Schuessler, Global Director of Racing Programs at Harley-Davidson ( Harley-Davidson )

For more information, be sure to head over to Harley-Davidson’s website, where you can access Harley’s recent press releases and upcoming events.

BMW Celebrates Fourth Year of Selling Over 200,000 Bikes

BMW’s R 13000 GS. Media sourced from BMW.

And the Number One BMW Bike in Sales for 2025 Is…

Despite a rather ridiculous economy leading to a global decline in middleweight and big-bore bike categories, BMW is celebrating holding the line. The line in question? 200,000 bikes, if you please – and last year’s sold offerings purportedly totaled 202,563 bikes.

As written above, this is the fourth year that BMW has surpassed its self-induced 200,000-unit milestone, with record-breaking performance in Canada, Japan, and Italy, while Germany remains the brand’s strongest market for singles. Markus Flasch, CEO of BMW Motorrad, credits a great deal of the company’s success to a combination of business savvy, technical strategies, and a really good product (not necessarily in that order):

“In key markets such as Germany, we were even able to gain market share… and expand our market leadership. We owe this leading position to our commitment to technological leadership, a consistent strategic focus on brand strength and, not least, an attractive product offering.” – Markus Flasch, CEO of BMW Motorrad (BMW)

As for which of BMW’s beauties has taken first place in BMW’s year of sales, two bikes – together – took up nearly a third of the sales pie for 2025, with the R 1300 GS Adventure (33,570 units) coming out on top and the standard R 1300 GS (32,555 units) squidging right alongside into second place. We’re also told that the four-cylinder S 1000 RR also showed some significant sales, taking the third-place spot with 11,643 units sold.

Bottom line, our good Bavarians are heading into 2026 with high expectations tied more or less directly to the upcoming market launch of their highly-anticipated F 450 GS this spring.

For the full breakdown of regional sales data and the 2026 product roadmap, read the official release at BMW Group Press.