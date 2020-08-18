Yamaha Tenere 300 Could Come in the Future

Yamaha Will Answer the Call

In a recent interview with Motociclismo, Yamaha’s Product Communications Manager for Yamaha Italy Fabrizio Corsi said that Yamaha would build a Tenere 300 if customers said that they wanted it.

He pointed to the fact that the BMW G 310 GS and the KTM 390 Adventure have both been well-received and that more small adventure motorcycles keep popping up. “It is obvious that if there is a demand from our customers we will be ready to satisfy it,” Corsi said.

The conversation started because the publication was talking to Corsi about the MT-03, and so it made perfect sense to ask if the company had plans to expand its lower-displacement lineup. And it sounds like Yamaha would be interested if there is a demand for the bike. At the moment, though, it seems that Yamaha is still basking in the hype surrounding the Tenere 700.

The Tenere 700 took a long time to come to North America, so I expect even if Yamaha were to build a Tenere 300, it would take a long time for that bike to make its way to North America as well. With all that in mind, even if Yamaha does build a smaller-displacement adventure bike, I wouldn’t expect it to come to North America for several years, which is a shame, because I could totally see it selling well here.