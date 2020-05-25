Finally Yamaha Will Bring the Tenere 700 to North America

After Too Long of a Wait

Your good rider friends in Europe and the UK have had the Tenere 700 for a while now. Yamaha kept saying it would bring the bike to North America, and now we have a date. The bike will hit the U.S. market in the first week of June. The company has allowed customers to place orders for the bike through the company website and dealers, for a while now, and the bikes will finally be here.

The first shipment is expected to sell out and future shipments will be available for purchase later this summer and in the fall. Customers can also purchase two accessory packs if they want. There’s the Rally Pack that offers a skid plate, main stand, engine guard, radiator protector, chain guide, mono-seat rack, and a tank pad. The Tour Pack offers a main stand, engine guard, side case stays, and a set of side cases with locks. There are also other accessories you can buy for the bike.

This is probably as long as Yamaha could wait to bring this bike here. It seems like years—and honestly has been—since we first got a glimpse of the bike. The hype has built up while we wait, and the Tenere 700 had better be pretty good and worth that wait. I’m looking forward to seeing one of these in the flesh, and I know I’m not the only one.