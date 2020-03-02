KTM 390 Adventure Will be Built in The Philippines

Not Too Big of a Surprise

KTM is focused on expanding its business and as a part of that, it needs to make bikes in an affordable manner and that means turning to the Philippines for production. The new 390 Adventure will be built in the Philippines, but this shouldn’t come as too big of a surprise. The company builds many of its bikes there. The other 390 KTM is built there as well as most of the company’s other models.

According to RideApart, KTM has also inked a deal to have Husqvarna models built at the same factory. This makes sense. KTM owns Husky, and the KTM and Husqvarna models even share some parts, so producing them in the same place is kind of a no-brainer. The Husky bikes that will be made will be the Vitpilen and Svartpilen 401.

As for the KTM 390 Adventure, the bike is based on the 390 Duke but is adventure-ready. The bike features the same 373cc single-cylinder engine that puts out 44 hp. The 390 Adventure gets beefy suspension, knobby tires, and some reworked styling and ergonomics.

Overall, making the bike in the Philippines makes a lot of sense, but I’m sure there are riders out there who would like to see it be made in Austria, where KTM is headquartered. Personally, I’m all for the bike being made in the Philippines if it keeps the price of the bike low.