The 2021 BMW Motorcycle Lineup

Another Great Year for BMW Motorrad

BMW really does make some of the best motorcycles on the market today. It’s not that the entire lineup is amazing, but all of the company’s bikes are just nice. They’re good at what they do, and 2021 shows just how great the lineup can be.

BMW added some excellent bikes this year, including one of the most impressive sportbikes of the year and one of the most impressive cruisers. To do this, the folks at BMW had to work hard through 2020, which was anything but easy with the state of the world. I’m genuinely impressed by the BMW lineup this year. Check it out.

Sport

2021 BMW M 1000 RR

The BMW M 1000 RR is based on the S 1000 RR. However, it’s so, so much more. This is the high-performance version of BMW’s high-performance bike. The bike is the first-ever M Division motorcycle from BMW and it certainly deserves the much-loved badge. BMW went all out on setting this bike apart from the S 1000 RR.

The engine is the same design as is on the S 1000 RR, but it’s been updated with new internals and makes 212 hp. The bike also has winglets and improved aerodynamics, improved brakes, wheels, and just about everything else.

2021 BMW S 1000 RR

The 2021 BMW S 1000 RR a sportbike that the M 1000 RR is based on and it pushes limits of performance, too. It’s a serious sport bike worthy of being placed with the best in the business. It’s a bike that is a fine-tuned German-engineered tool.

The S 1000 RR features a 999cc liquid-cooled four-cylinder engine that produces 205 hp and 83 lb-ft of torque. The bike has a top speed of over 125 mph, and it can get there quicker than most riders can handle. This is a bike for the advanced rider.

2021 BMW R 1250 RS

The 2021 BMW R 1250 RS was built for all the sport-tourers who wanted a but more sportbike than touring machine. Don’t get me wrong, it’s comfortable and you’ll be happy to ride it for hours, but this is a sporty motorcycle.

The R 1250 RS features a 1,254 cc twin-cylinder boxer engine that makes 136 hp and 105 lb-ft of torque. This engine is a design that BMW has perfected over the years. With a top speed of over 125 mph, I doubt you’ll need more power.

Adventure

2021 BMW R 1250 GS

The BMW R 1250 GS has become one of the most impressive and recognizable motorcycles on the planet. It’s a bike that’s ready for everything. Even people who don’t know motorcycles know that these bikes are go-anywhere machines.

The R 1250 GS features a 1,254cc twin-cylinder boxer engine that is able to produce 136 hp and 105 lb-ft of torque. BMW likes this engine and uses it on multiple bikes. That fact is not a bad thing. The engine is very good, especially in this application.

2021 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

If you love the 2021 BMW R 1250 GS but need something a little more hardcore, then you need the BMW R 1250 GS Adventure. It is the ADV bike of many rider’s dreams, and it offers a more rugged package in what is known as one of the best bikes on the road.

The bike still features the same 1,254cc twin-cylinder boxer engine as in the standard GS. It puts out 136 hp and 105 lb-ft of torque. In the Adventure model, the motorcycle gets some crash bars, skid plate, spoked wheels, and a whole lot more. This is a bike that doesn’t mess around no matter where you ride it. BMW also has a 40th Anniversary Edition of this bike for the 2021 model year. It comes with some special equipment and different livery.

2021 BMW S 1000 XR

Another adventure touring machine, the 2021 BMW S 1000 XR throws some sportiness into the adventure touring recipe. If you’re looking for a more road-focused adventure touring motorcycle, this could be it. The bike is a unique offering and one of the best out there.

The S 1000 XR gets a 999cc engine that punches out 165 hp and 114 lb-ft of torque. It’s a fantastic engine for touring. The motorcycle’s gearbox was reworked a few years back to reduce noise at higher speeds, something that will be needed for this machine because you’ll likely be running at high speeds often.

2021 BMW F 900 XR

The BMW F 900 XR isn’t really much of an adventure bike, but that’s where BMW slots it in. The machine is far too sporty to be next to the GS machines. It does have some good looking long legs on it, so you do get some ground clearance and can make it capable where other street bikes aren’t.

The bike has an 895cc twin-cylinder engine that makes 99 hp and 68 lb-ft of torque. That’s not an insane amount of power, but it’s far from being underwhelming. This is a sporty touring motorcycle that is really built to take you anywhere.

2021 BMW F 850 GS

The BMW F 850 GS is the bike you get if you really want to experience an adventure touring machine. It would be my first choice of BMW’s adventure bikes. This motorcycle was crafted to be good everywhere.

The F 850 GS features a liquid-cooled 853cc twin-cylinder inline engine that makes 90 hp and 63 lb-ft of torque. It has plenty of power to do whatever you want to whether it be covering some fire roads or taking on some long highway miles.

2021 BMW F 850 GS Adventure

The BMW F 850 GS Adventure takes what the regular F 850 GS does so well and add to that equation some additional off-road equipment. It makes the bike even better and allows it to do more and go further.

The BMW F 850 GS Adventure features the same 853cc twin-cylinder inline engine that makes 90 hp and 63 lb-ft of torque as the regular bike. The changes to this motorcycle are the upgrades to its exterior. There are also some unique features and accessories you can add to this bike. As with the big version of the GS, this one also gets a 40th Anniversary Edition that adds some unique features and livery.

2021 BMW F 750 GS

When you’re looking for a fantastic everyday adventure touring bike, the F 750 GS is the way to go. It strikes a competent balance while still providing plenty of capability. You get on-road comfort and enough power to get the job done, and off-road you get enough capability to get by easily on rough terrain.

The F 750 GS features a parallel twin-cylinder engine that has a displacement of 853cc. This engine makes 77 hp and 61 lb-ft of torque. It’s an engine designed for everyday use, and you’ll not find yourself wanting for power whether you’re touring, cruising through town, or tearing down a trail in the wilderness.

2021 BMW G 310 GS

The BMW G 310 GS was updated for the 2021 model year, but that bike isn’t yet available at the time of this writing in Europe or the U.S. Still, that’s not such a big deal. It should come out soon. The new bike is a mild update for the more stringent emissions as well as some minor updates over the 2020 model.

The bike features a 313cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. This has been reworked for Euro 5 compliance. It makes 33.5 hp and 20.7 lb-ft of torque. Until the new model is available in Europe and the U.S. BMW will just continue to sell the old model.

Touring

2021 BMW K 1600 B

The 2021 BMW K 1600 B is the touring motorcycle that’s also just a fantastic Bavarian-built cruiser. It’s a reasonably stripped-down version of the K 1600. It’s still in the touring camp, of course, but it offers a unique blend of everyday cruiser capabilities and excellent touring capabilities. It’s something you can’t find with other K 1600 bikes.

The K 1600 B’s engine is the venerable 1,649cc inline six-cylinder. This engine puts out a 160 hp and 129 lb-ft of torque beautifully. It’s enough to move this bagger around with ease and gives you what you need. Overall, this bike is the entry point for BMW’s big-boy touring line.

2021 BMW K 1600 Grand America

Does the K 1600 B look fantastic, but you need something better for longer rides that you’d feel comfortable doing on that machine? That’s where the 2021 BMW K 1600 Grand America comes in. Yes, this is the touring machine that takes things to a new level.

The engine in the Grand America is, you guessed it, the 1,649cc inline six-cylinder. That means you’ll have 160 hp and 129 lb-ft of torque at your disposal. Pair that with the generous luggage and a comfy saddle for both the rider and the passenger, and you have a bike that’s ready to traverse any road in the world.

2021 BMW K 1600 GTL

If you want the absolute top motorcycle for touring and want a BMW and you plan on riding two-up often, then you’re gonna fall in love with the 2021 BMW K 1600 GTL. The bike is the best touring motorcycle of BMW’s lineup this year. It comes feature-packed, full of storage, and ready for any long journey.

As with the other K 1600 motorcycles, the GTL gets the run-forever 1,649cc inline six-cylinder engine. That engine makes 160 hp and 129 lb-ft of torque. The bike takes what the other touring motorcycles have up a notch or two with more storage and more features.

Roadster

2021 BMW S 1000 R

Strip the fairing from the S 1000 RR and you have the 2021 BMW S 1000 R. If you like naked motorcycles, especially high-powered ones, you’ll love this bike. It has an aggressive and quick performance. The S 1000 R looks the part too, with attractive styling and a ready-for-action attitude.

You’ll find the same 999cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder engine that’s in its hardcore sportbike sibling. This is very good news. The S 1000 R gets 165 hp and 84 lb-ft of torque to play with making it an extremely competent bike to have no matter where you ride.

2021 BMW F 900 R

The BMW F 900 R actually came out last year, but it’s a top-quality bike and one that you should consider if you’re after some serious thrills from a good roadster motorcycle. The bike is quite similar to the F 900 XR.

The F 900 R features an 895cc parallel twin-cylinder engine that makes 99 hp and 67 lb-ft of torque. The engine mates to a constant mesh six-speed gearbox with an anti-hopping clutch. The bike has a 30-inch seat height, too which makes it pretty approachable.

2021 BMW G 310 R

Looking for a small-displacement naked bike that’s ready to take on anything the urban jungle can throw at it? Say hello to your new best friend, the 2021 BMW G 310 R. This bike was redesigned for 2021 and is better than ever before.

The motorcycle gets a 313cc single-cylinder engine that’s fuel-injected and makes 34 hp and 21 lb-ft of torque. This new model is compliant with the latest Euro 5 emissions standards and at the moment the new model is only available in India, though you can expect it to make its worldwide debut soon. Until then, there’s the 2020 model which is very similar.

Heritage

2021 BMW R 18

The 2021 BMW R 18 is a special motorcycle for the company and is targeted at taking on Harley and Indian Motorcycle in the cruiser segment. The bike is a big comfy cruiser with plenty of nostalgic, old-school style.

The motorcycle features a massive 1,800cc parallel twin that’s air and oil-cooled. The engine produces 91 hp and 116 lb-ft of torque. There’s plenty of additional options and parts and accessories that you can add to the R 18 to make it your own.

2021 BMW R 18 Classic

The BMW R 18 Classic is the bagger version of the R 18 and it comes with some fantastic saddlebags and a passenger seat. The motorcycle is here to do some longer-distance touring, and it is better equipped for it than the standard R 18.

The engine for this motorcycle is the same 1,800cc boxer twin engine. It makes the same power, too, so you get 91 hp and 116 lb-ft of torque. BMW played up the parts and accessories line when this bike debuted, so you can bet they will push that pretty hard.

2021 BMW R nineT

The BMW R nineT range was updated for the 2021 model year to be compliant with emissions and just to keep up with the times. The standard R nineT might be the most ordinary of the lineup, but it’s far from a boring bike with retro styling and modern features, it’s a fantastic bike to own.

The R nineT gets an updated for 2021 boxer twin engine with a displacement of 1,170cc. The motorcycle’s engine now makes 109 hp and 86 lb-ft of torque. This is good news because it means BMW didn’t really have to sacrifice performance to make the R nineT emissions compliant.

2021 BMW R nineT Pure

The BMW R nineT Pure takes the R nineT platform in a bit of a different direction with some cast wheels and a sleeker overall look. At its heart, it’s the same motorcycle as the standard R nineT but with some minor equipment and style tweaks here and there. This is a simple and well-crafted machine.

The engine is the same as in the other R nineT motorcycles. You get a nice boxer twin engine that offers up 1,170cc of displacement. It’s an engine good for 109 hp and 86 lb-ft of torque. If you’re looking for a pure BMW heritage ride, this is it.

2021 BMW R nineT Scrambler

The BMW R nineT Scrambler isn’t as good at scrambling on off-road trails and loose gravel as some of the other scrambler motorcycles out there, but it brings the Scrambler styling to the R nineT. In many ways, that’s all BMW needs from this bike.

The motorcycle again has the same 1,170cc boxer twin as the other R nineT models, and it makes the same power. You’re looking at 109 ponies and 86 lb-ft of torque. The bike can handle some minor off-road situations, but nothing too crazy.

2021 BMW R nineT Urban G/S

If you’re wanting to get a little wild on an R nineT, then you get the R nineT G/S This bike harkens back to the original adventure bikes from BMW. It brings a kind of old-school Dakar styling to the lineup. While it’s more street-focused than off-road focused, you could do a bit off off-roading if you really wanted to. Just note, if you’re really in the market for an adventure machine, then you should look to BMW’s adventure bikes.

The engine for this motorcycle is a big surprise, the same as the other models. The G/S is really more of a styling exercise than anything, but that’s not a slight against this bike. This motorcycle is perhaps the best-looking motorcycle in the entire BMW lineup.

Urban Mobility

2021 BMW C 400 X

The 2021 BMW C 400 X is a midsize scooter designed for the challenges of urban environments. The maxi-scooter is agile and maneuverable and offers good storage, too. This scooter is perfect for a young person who needs something quick and easy.

The bike is powered by a 350cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that puts out 34 hp and 26 lb-ft of torque. That level of power should be more than enough in the city. Also, with an mpg rating of 67, you won’t be filling up often.

2021 BMW C 650 GT

This is a maxi-scooter that’s built and designed to cover long distances with ease. The 2021 BMW C 650 GT is the bike you should get if you want to tour on a scooter. Not only is it agile enough to take on urban streets, but it also has the power and comfort to travel many highway miles, too.

The C 650 GT has a strong 647cc two-cylinder inline engine that’s liquid-cooled and produces 60 hp and 46 lb-ft of torque. The scooter also makes a 51 mpg rating, so it’s designed to be efficient, too. It’s the maxi scooter that can really do it all.