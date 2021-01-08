Road-focused Adventure Machines: The Triumph Tiger 1200 XR Line

The Triumph Tiger 1200 XR line remains a crucial part of the 2021 Triumph line-up. The small-sub range of British-made adventure motorcycles hasn’t received much in the way of updates since 2018, and the same is true for 2021. The current line-up of Tiger XR models includes the standard XR, the 1200 XRx, the 1200 XRx Low, and the range-topping 1200 XRt.

All of the XR-branded Triumph Motorcycles draw power from a 1,215 cc liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder that produces 141 horsepower and 90 lb-ft of peak torque. Ideal for road-focused adventuring, the 1200 XR delivers versatile performance right across the rev-range.

The standard 1200 XR model comes equipped with 3 riding modes (Rain, Road, and Off-road), switchable ABS and traction control, a torque-assist hydraulic clutch, Brembo brakes, and adjustable WP front and rear suspension.

The more advanced XRx model has all of the features of the XR but with some exciting extras. The most notable of these include all-LED lighting, an additional “Sport” riding mode, Triumph semi-active suspension, optimized cornering ABS and traction control, cruise control, and more. The XRx Low model is the same but with a low ride height thanks to a bespoke suspension and seat setup.

At the top of the range, the 1200 XRt is all of the above and more. Top-shelf additions include one more riding mode (rider-programmable), hill hold control, heated grips and seats, a titanium and carbon fiber wrapped Arrow silencer, and Triumph Shift Assist.

For 2021, the Tiger 1200 XR models are available in a number of color options depending on what model you choose. The 1200 XR is available in Jet Black or Crystal White only, while the 1200 XRx and XRx Low are available with an additional Matte Cobalt Blue color scheme. The 1200 XRt, is only available in Crystal White or Korosi Red.

The 2021 Triumph Tiger 1200 XR starts from $16,500 USD / $18,900 CAD.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $16,500 USD / $18,900 CAD

$16,500 USD / $18,900 CAD Key Features: Thrilling 1,215cc Triple engine Stylish cast wheels Mass optimized silencer

Main Specs Engine: 1,215 cc liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder

1,215 cc liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder Power: 141 HP

141 HP Torque: 90 lbs-ft

90 lbs-ft Dry Weight: 534 lbs (242 kg)

534 lbs (242 kg) Seat Height: 32.87 – 33.66 in (835 – 855 mm) Competitors Honda Africa Twin CRF1100L

BMW R1250 GS

Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE LT

2021 Triumph Tiger 1200 XR Specifications

From Triumph

ENGINE Engine 1,215 cc liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder Power 141 HP Bore x Stroke 85 mm x 71.4 mm Compression Ratio 11.0:1 Fuel System Ride by Wire, fuel injection Starter Electric Exhaust Stainless steel 3 into 1 header system, side mounted stainless steel muffler DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, multi-plate hydraulically operated, torque assist Transmission 6-Speed Final Drive Shaft drive CHASSIS Suspension Front WP 1.89 in (48 mm) upside down forks, rebound and compression damping adjustment on fork caps, 7.48 in (190 mm) travel Suspension Rear WP monoshock, rebound damping adjustment, hydraulic preload adjustment, 7.6 in (193 mm) wheel travel Brakes Front Twin 12 in (305 mm) floating discs, radially mounted monobloc Brembo 4-piston calipers, switchable ABS Brakes Rear Single 11.1 in (282 mm) disc, Nissin 2-piston sliding caliper, switchable ABS Tires Front 120/70 R19 Tires Rear 170/60 R17 Fuel Tank Capacity 5.2 gal Color Jet Black, Crystal White ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Width Handlebars 32.68 in (830 mm) Height Without Mirror 57.87 in (1,470 mm) Wheelbase 59.84 in (1,520 mm) Trail 3.93 in (99.9 mm) Seat Height 32.87 – 33.66 in (835 – 855 mm) Dry Weight 534 lbs (242 kg) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2021 Triumph Tiger 1200 XR Features

Much lighter Triumph engineers managed to create incredible weight savings across the Tiger 1200 range, up to 24 pounds lighter than the previous generation. These weight savings were accomplished through improvements across the Tiger 1200’s engine, chassis and exhaust to deliver riders even more maneuverability and even better off-road handling.



TRIPLE engine For thrilling performance and responsive feel.

The 1,215cc Tiger triple engine is the most powerful shaft-driven engine in its class – bringing an exciting and immediate response lower down with breathtakingly smooth power delivery through the gears up to a peak of 139 HP at 9,350 rpm. This was achieved by the development of efficient engine components (e.g. small flywheel, light crankshaft, magnesium cam cover) that allow the engine to spin up faster for instant power delivery. In addition, the latest silencer developments contributed to a lighter system that improves the already thrilling Tiger Triple soundtrack.



ADAPTIVE CORNERING LIGHTING Available as standard on the top-spec XC and XR 1200 models, adaptive cornering lighting is an active rider system that automatically illuminates a series of stylish LED lights creating maximum visibility as you enter a corner. The degree of lean is calculated by the Tiger’s advanced Inertial Measurement Unit which sequentially triggers additional LED lights accordingly; so the greater your cornering angle, the greater your visibility into the corner. The Tiger’s adaptive lighting system has a soft diffused light introduction phase that avoids how other systems can startle oncoming traffic. More importantly the Tiger’s system shines the light right into the corner rather than just a section of the road close to the bike.



FULL-COLOR TFT INSTRUMENT DISPLAY The Tiger 1200 mid- and top-spec bikes boast a 5-inch full-color TFT instrument display for optimum rider access to all of the bike’s control systems. This advanced display means it’s easy to see a host of essential information in vivid color in all lighting conditions, and ergonomically-designed backlit switchcubes and 5-way joystick allow you to quickly change readings, usage data and riding modes with intuitive fingertip control, even when you’re on the move



TRIUMPH SHIFT ASSIST Triumph developed an exclusive system called Triumph Shift Assist that allows the Tiger 1200 rider to make smooth up and down gear changes without the use of the clutch, even when maintaining throttle position. Featured as standard on the top-specification Tiger 1200s and available as optional equipment on the mid-spec bikes, the Triumph Shift Assist system significantly reduces rider fatigue especially over long distances and demanding terrains.



COMMANDING ERGONOMICS FOR OPTIMUM RIDER COMFORT For this latest generation Tiger 1200, Triumph updated the handlebar and rider geometry to encourage a more commanding riding position, and developed a seat compound and construction that leads to better all-round comfort, whether seated on-road or standing up off-road. The Tiger 1200 is proof that more power doesn’t have to mean less comfort or reduced handling.



CUSTOMIZABLE TO MEET YOUR RIDING NEEDS Over 50 accessories are available to add to or adapt your Tiger’s comfort, capability and travel requirements. For example, enabling fully-loaded long-distance travel, the exclusive Expedition Pack – which comprises stylish panniers and top box (with mounting kits), backrest pad and tank pad – is the perfect choice. Ever since the very first Triumph Tigers won three gold medals in the 1936 International Six Days Trial, the commitment to be the best lives on in every Tiger.



2021 Triumph Tiger 1200 XR Photos

2021 Triumph Tiger 1200 XR Videos

