Road-focused Adventure Machines: The Triumph Tiger 1200 XR Line
The Triumph Tiger 1200 XR line remains a crucial part of the 2021 Triumph line-up. The small-sub range of British-made adventure motorcycles hasn’t received much in the way of updates since 2018, and the same is true for 2021. The current line-up of Tiger XR models includes the standard XR, the 1200 XRx, the 1200 XRx Low, and the range-topping 1200 XRt.
All of the XR-branded Triumph Motorcycles draw power from a 1,215 cc liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder that produces 141 horsepower and 90 lb-ft of peak torque. Ideal for road-focused adventuring, the 1200 XR delivers versatile performance right across the rev-range.
The standard 1200 XR model comes equipped with 3 riding modes (Rain, Road, and Off-road), switchable ABS and traction control, a torque-assist hydraulic clutch, Brembo brakes, and adjustable WP front and rear suspension.
The more advanced XRx model has all of the features of the XR but with some exciting extras. The most notable of these include all-LED lighting, an additional “Sport” riding mode, Triumph semi-active suspension, optimized cornering ABS and traction control, cruise control, and more. The XRx Low model is the same but with a low ride height thanks to a bespoke suspension and seat setup.
At the top of the range, the 1200 XRt is all of the above and more. Top-shelf additions include one more riding mode (rider-programmable), hill hold control, heated grips and seats, a titanium and carbon fiber wrapped Arrow silencer, and Triumph Shift Assist.
For 2021, the Tiger 1200 XR models are available in a number of color options depending on what model you choose. The 1200 XR is available in Jet Black or Crystal White only, while the 1200 XRx and XRx Low are available with an additional Matte Cobalt Blue color scheme. The 1200 XRt, is only available in Crystal White or Korosi Red.
The 2021 Triumph Tiger 1200 XR starts from $16,500 USD / $18,900 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $16,500 USD / $18,900 CAD
- Key Features:
- Thrilling 1,215cc Triple engine
- Stylish cast wheels
- Mass optimized silencer
Main Specs
- Engine: 1,215 cc liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
- Power: 141 HP
- Torque: 90 lbs-ft
- Dry Weight: 534 lbs (242 kg)
- Seat Height: 32.87 – 33.66 in (835 – 855 mm)
2021 Triumph Tiger 1200 XR Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1,215 cc liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
|Power
|141 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|85 mm x 71.4 mm
|Compression Ratio
|11.0:1
|Fuel System
|Ride by Wire, fuel injection
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Stainless steel 3 into 1 header system, side mounted stainless steel muffler
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-plate hydraulically operated, torque assist
|Transmission
|6-Speed
|Final Drive
|Shaft drive
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|WP 1.89 in (48 mm) upside down forks, rebound and compression damping adjustment on fork caps, 7.48 in (190 mm) travel
|Suspension Rear
|WP monoshock, rebound damping adjustment, hydraulic preload adjustment, 7.6 in (193 mm) wheel travel
|Brakes Front
|Twin 12 in (305 mm) floating discs, radially mounted monobloc Brembo 4-piston calipers, switchable ABS
|Brakes Rear
|Single 11.1 in (282 mm) disc, Nissin 2-piston sliding caliper, switchable ABS
|Tires Front
|120/70 R19
|Tires Rear
|
170/60 R17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|5.2 gal
|Color
|Jet Black, Crystal White
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Width Handlebars
|32.68 in (830 mm)
|Height Without Mirror
|57.87 in (1,470 mm)
|Wheelbase
|59.84 in (1,520 mm)
|Trail
|3.93 in (99.9 mm)
|Seat Height
|32.87 – 33.66 in (835 – 855 mm)
|Dry Weight
|534 lbs (242 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
2021 Triumph Tiger 1200 XR Features
Much lighter
TRIPLE engine
The 1,215cc Tiger triple engine is the most powerful shaft-driven engine in its class – bringing an exciting and immediate response lower down with breathtakingly smooth power delivery through the gears up to a peak of 139 HP at 9,350 rpm. This was achieved by the development of efficient engine components (e.g. small flywheel, light crankshaft, magnesium cam cover) that allow the engine to spin up faster for instant power delivery. In addition, the latest silencer developments contributed to a lighter system that improves the already thrilling Tiger Triple soundtrack.
Ever since the very first Triumph Tigers won three gold medals in the 1936 International Six Days Trial, the commitment to be the best lives on in every Tiger.
