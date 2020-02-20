Triumph Appears to be Working on a Slimmer Tiger 1200

Spy Shots Reveal the Bike

In some recent spy shots showcased by Motorcycle News, what appeared to be a reworked Triumph Tiger 1200 was out testing. The bike looked slimmer, sleeker, and more off-road ready. While the entire bike has been reworked, the publication points to the engine as the biggest change.

The motorcycle features a new triple engine. The whole thing is more compact and repackaged. However, it would make sense for Triumph to keep the displacement the same. The formula here should be to reduce weight and either increase power or keep it the same.

The bike also gets some larger wheels with spokes. These larger wheels will be helpful off-road. It’s unclear from the spy images in the Motorcycle News article, but the suspension could be upgraded, too. The current model uses WP Suspension components, but Triumph may switch to Showa suspension as it did for the Tiger 900.

The rear swingarm as been reworked and the brake is moved to the other side. There’s still a shaft drive for the final drive, which is a smart move. You can check out the images in the Tweet by the publication below.

A slimmer, more off-road orientated @UKTriumph Tiger 1200 has been spied in testing. Read all about it here. What do you make to it? https://t.co/lZlN0w9gGE — Motor Cycle News (@MCNnews) February 20, 2020