Triumph: The Chrome Collection

The masterful minds at Triumph have created a whole new collection of limited edition motorcycles to ogle the eye – and, in typical Triumph fashion, we’re told the ten units will only be available for one year.

Well played, Triumph.

Lauded as a “celebration of hand-crafted style and tradition,” Triumph’s 2023 Chrome Collection was, according to Triumph’s website, shown off at a global event, where a ‘catwalk’ carried the new creatures into the spotlight.

Obviously, the stage hues complemented these chromium-cast models wonderfully.

Here’s a list of the available units in the Triumph 2023 Chrome Collection:

Bonneville Bobber Chrome Edition – Priced From $16,195.00

The Bonneville Bobber Chrome Edition. Media sourced from Triumph.

Bonneville Speedmaster Chrome Edition – Priced From $16,195.00

The Bonneville Speedmaster Chrome Edition. Media sourced from Triumph.

Scrambler 1200 XE Chrome Edition – Priced From $17,595.00

The Scrambler 1200 XE Chrome Edition. Media sourced from Triumph.

Scrambler 900 Chrome Edition – Priced From $13,345.00

The Scrambler 900 Chrome Edition. Media sourced from Triumph.

Speed Twin 900 Chrome Edition – Priced From $11,495.00

Bonneville T100 Chrome Edition – Priced From $12,445.00

The Bonneville T100 Chrome Edition. Media sourced from Triumph.

Bonneville T120 Chrome Edition – Priced From $14,645.00

The Bonneville T120 Chrome Edition. Media sourced from Triumph.

Thruxton RS Chrome Edition – Priced From $18,695.00

The Thruxton RS Chrome Edition. Media sourced from Triumph.

Rocket 3 GT Chrome Edition – Priced From $29,200.00

The Rocket 3 GT Chrome Edition. Media sourced from Triumph.

Rocket 3 R Chrome Edition – Priced From $28,400.00

The Rocket 3 R Chrome Edition. Media sourced from Triumph.

A heads up, this collection is a follow-up on the successes of the Gold line, and as such will come with the (very) relevant Chrome Edition accessory kits.

Stay tuned for updates, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.