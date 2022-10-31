Triumph: The Chrome Collection

The masterful minds at Triumph have created a whole new collection of limited edition motorcycles to ogle the eye – and, in typical Triumph fashion, we’re told the ten units will only be available for one year.
Well played, Triumph.
Lauded as a “celebration of hand-crafted style and tradition,” Triumph’s 2023 Chrome Collection was, according to Triumph’s website, shown off at a global event, where a ‘catwalk’ carried the new creatures into the spotlight.
Obviously, the stage hues complemented these chromium-cast models wonderfully.
Here’s a list of the available units in the Triumph 2023 Chrome Collection:
Bonneville Bobber Chrome Edition – Priced From $16,195.00
Bonneville Speedmaster Chrome Edition – Priced From $16,195.00
Scrambler 1200 XE Chrome Edition – Priced From $17,595.00
Scrambler 900 Chrome Edition – Priced From $13,345.00
Speed Twin 900 Chrome Edition – Priced From $11,495.00
Bonneville T100 Chrome Edition – Priced From $12,445.00
Bonneville T120 Chrome Edition – Priced From $14,645.00
Thruxton RS Chrome Edition – Priced From $18,695.00
Rocket 3 GT Chrome Edition – Priced From $29,200.00
Rocket 3 R Chrome Edition – Priced From $28,400.00
A heads up, this collection is a follow-up on the successes of the Gold line, and as such will come with the (very) relevant Chrome Edition accessory kits.
Stay tuned for updates, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.