Britain’s Heavyweight Cruiser: The Triumph Rocket 3 R
The enormous, heavyweight Rocket 3 cruiser has been a stable in the Triumph Motorcycles stable since it first rolled onto the scene in 2004. It’s big, bold, boisterous, and back again as part of the 2021 Triumph line-up. It’s not just the largest British-made motorcycle on the market, it’s also the largest displacement motorcycle available full stop.
The secret to the Rocket 3 R’s success is its enormous headline-grabbing engine. The Rocket 3 R draws power from a 2,458cc inline 3-cylinder, water-cooled, DOHC engine. The massive displacement produces massive power, to the tune of 165 horses and 163 lb-ft of peak torque. But there’s more to this heavyweight muscle cruiser than impressive stats.
Ride-enhancing technology, such as four riding modes (Road, Rain, Sport, and Rider-Programmable), optimized cornering ABS and traction control, hill hold control, and a torque-assist clutch make the Rocket 3 R a breeze to ride. Though the 3 R is a more stripped-down version than the higher-spec 3 GT, it still packs a powerful punch in terms of rider comforts.
Other premium features include LED DRLs, intricate 20-spoke wheels, minimalist internally-wired handlebars, a tailored seat, keyless ignition, and more.
For 2021, the Rocket 3 R is available in two color options: Korosi Red, or Phantom Black.
The 2021 Triumph Rocket 3 R starts from $21,900 USD / 25,900 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $21,900 USD / $25,900 CAD
- Key Features:
- The world’s largest production motorcycle engine
- Torque assist hydraulic clutch
- Intricate 20-spoke wheels
Main Specs
- Engine: 2,458 cc inline 3-cylinder, water-cooled, DOHC
- Power: 165 HP
- Torque: 163 lbs-ft
- Dry Weight: 641.5lb (291kg)
- Seat Height: 30.4in (773mm)
2021 Triumph Rocket 3 R Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|2,458 cc inline 3-cylinder, water-cooled, DOHC
|Power
|165 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|110.2 mm x 85.9 mm
|Compression Ratio
|10.8:1
|Fuel System
|Ride by Wire, fuel injection
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Stainless 3-into-1 headers with 3 exit silencer / CAT box
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-plate hydraulically operated, torque-assist
|Transmission
|6-Speed
|Final Drive
|Shaft, bevel box
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Showa 47mm upside-down 1 1 cartridge front forks, compression and rebound adjuster, 4.7in (120mm) travel
|Suspension Rear
|Fully adjustable Showa piggyback reservoir RSU with remote hydraulic preload adjuster, 4.2in (107mm) rear wheel travel.
|Brakes Front
|Dual 320mm discs, Brembo M4.30 Stylema® 4-piston radial monobloc calipers, Cornering ABS
|Brakes Rear
|Single 300mm disc, Brembo M4.32 4-piston monobloc caliper, Cornering ABS
|Tires Front
|150/80 R17 V
|Tires Rear
240/50 R16 V
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|4.8 US gal
|Color
|Korosi Red, Phantom Black
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Width Handlebars
|35 in (889mm)
|Height Without Mirror
|41.9 in (1065 mm
|Wheelbase
|66 in (1677 mm)
|Trail
|5.3 in (134.9mm)
|Seat Height
|30.4 in (773mm)
|Dry Weight
|641.5 lb (291kg)
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2021 Triumph Rocket 3 R Features
2,500cc - WORLD’S LARGEST PRODUCTION MOTORCYCLE ENGINE
INCREDIBLE ACCELERATION AND TORQUE
INCREDIBLE HANDLING
DOMINATING PRESENCE
RIDE-ENHANCING TECHNOLOGY
In addition, on top of the optimized cornering ABS and traction control, other Rocket 3 technology highlights include four riding modes (Road, Rain, Sport and Rider-Configurable), hill hold control, cruise control, keyless ignition and steering lock, with heated grips as standard on the Rocket 3 GT (accessory fit available for the R).
MY TRIUMPH CONNECTIVITY SYSTEM
IMPOSING POISE AND STANCE
High-specification Avon Cobra Chrome tires were developed especially for the new Rocket 3 lineup, and the imposing tire size adds to the distinctive muscular presence of these motorcycles. In addition, a unique single-sided swingarm contributes to the new Rocket 3’s clean, uncluttered styling, and to the bike’s compact and minimal rear end. While both models have intricate lightweight 20-spoke cast aluminum wheels, the R’s wheels have a beautiful blacked-out finish, while the Rocket 3 GT model displays exposed machining on rim and spokes.
SIGNATURE DESIGN FEATURES
