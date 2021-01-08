Britain’s Heavyweight Cruiser: The Triumph Rocket 3 R

The enormous, heavyweight Rocket 3 cruiser has been a stable in the Triumph Motorcycles stable since it first rolled onto the scene in 2004. It’s big, bold, boisterous, and back again as part of the 2021 Triumph line-up. It’s not just the largest British-made motorcycle on the market, it’s also the largest displacement motorcycle available full stop.

The secret to the Rocket 3 R’s success is its enormous headline-grabbing engine. The Rocket 3 R draws power from a 2,458cc inline 3-cylinder, water-cooled, DOHC engine. The massive displacement produces massive power, to the tune of 165 horses and 163 lb-ft of peak torque. But there’s more to this heavyweight muscle cruiser than impressive stats.

Ride-enhancing technology, such as four riding modes (Road, Rain, Sport, and Rider-Programmable), optimized cornering ABS and traction control, hill hold control, and a torque-assist clutch make the Rocket 3 R a breeze to ride. Though the 3 R is a more stripped-down version than the higher-spec 3 GT, it still packs a powerful punch in terms of rider comforts.

Other premium features include LED DRLs, intricate 20-spoke wheels, minimalist internally-wired handlebars, a tailored seat, keyless ignition, and more.

For 2021, the Rocket 3 R is available in two color options: Korosi Red, or Phantom Black.

The 2021 Triumph Rocket 3 R starts from $21,900 USD / 25,900 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Triumph Rocket 3 R in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $21,900 USD / $25,900 CAD

$21,900 USD / $25,900 CAD Key Features: The world’s largest production motorcycle engine Torque assist hydraulic clutch Intricate 20-spoke wheels

Main Specs Engine: 2,458 cc inline 3-cylinder, water-cooled, DOHC

2,458 cc inline 3-cylinder, water-cooled, DOHC Power: 165 HP

165 HP Torque: 163 lbs-ft

163 lbs-ft Dry Weight: 641.5lb (291kg)

641.5lb (291kg) Seat Height: 30.4in (773mm) Competitors Yamaha VMAX

Ducati Diavel 1260

2021 Triumph Rocket 3 R Specifications

From Triumph

ENGINE Engine 2,458 cc inline 3-cylinder, water-cooled, DOHC Power 165 HP Bore x Stroke 110.2 mm x 85.9 mm Compression Ratio 10.8:1 Fuel System Ride by Wire, fuel injection Starter Electric Exhaust Stainless 3-into-1 headers with 3 exit silencer / CAT box DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, multi-plate hydraulically operated, torque-assist Transmission 6-Speed Final Drive Shaft, bevel box CHASSIS Suspension Front Showa 47mm upside-down 1 1 cartridge front forks, compression and rebound adjuster, 4.7in (120mm) travel Suspension Rear Fully adjustable Showa piggyback reservoir RSU with remote hydraulic preload adjuster, 4.2in (107mm) rear wheel travel. Brakes Front Dual 320mm discs, Brembo M4.30 Stylema® 4-piston radial monobloc calipers, Cornering ABS Brakes Rear Single 300mm disc, Brembo M4.32 4-piston monobloc caliper, Cornering ABS Tires Front 150/80 R17 V Tires Rear 240/50 R16 V Fuel Tank Capacity 4.8 US gal Color Korosi Red, Phantom Black ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Width Handlebars 35 in (889mm) Height Without Mirror 41.9 in (1065 mm Wheelbase 66 in (1677 mm) Trail 5.3 in (134.9mm) Seat Height 30.4 in (773mm) Dry Weight 641.5 lb (291kg) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2021 Triumph Rocket 3 R Features

2,500cc - WORLD’S LARGEST PRODUCTION MOTORCYCLE ENGINE The previous generation Rocket already held the distinction of having the world’s largest production motorcycle engine (previously 2,300cc), but this next generation Rocket 3 lineup raised the bar even higher with an all-new 2,500cc Triumph triple which delivers an even higher capacity and performance. Incredible design innovations have found 39.68 lb engine weight savings over its predecessor with new mass-optimized crankcase assembly, a new lubrication system comprising dry sump and integral oil tank, and new balancer shafts. What’s more, this powerplant masterpiece is exquisitely engineered, with beautiful finish and detailing throughout including stunning machined fins on both the upper and lower crankcases.



INCREDIBLE ACCELERATION AND TORQUE The new Rocket 3’s performance figures have elevated this incredible motorcycle range up to a whole new level. The new Rocket’s peak power (165 HP @ 6,000 rpm) is 11% up on the predecessor Rocket and the new engine generates an increase in power from 3,500 rpm and all the way up to the new higher red line of 7,000 rpm. Peak torque – 163 LB-FT at 4,000 rpm – is a world best and a figure that’s a breathtaking 71% higher than the Rocket’s closest competitor and higher than the previous generation across almost the entire rev range. In practical riding terms, this translates to an acceleration figure of 0-60 mph in 2.8 seconds.



INCREDIBLE HANDLING An extremely high level of equipment specification contributes to the incredible handling and comfort of the new Rocket 3 R and GT. This includes high-spec adjustable Showa front and rear suspension setups, and a cutting-edge Brembo brakes setup with the highest available specification Brembo Stylema® calipers to deliver an incredible braking performance and immediate response. The mass optimized aluminum frame of the new Rocket 3 lineup is an unwelded construction that has premium cast and forged components, making the frame lighter and contributing to a massive 88.18 lb weight saving compared to the predecessor Rocket. In addition, optimized cornering ABS and traction control, which is supported by an Inertial Measurement Unit developed with Continental, provide an enhanced level of riding stability to ensure optimum brake force, optimized slip rate and torque control that improves both straight line and cornering, acceleration and braking.



DOMINATING PRESENCE There’s no denying that the new Rocket 3 range delivers arguably the most powerful and distinctive silhouettes in motorcycling, guaranteeing a dominating presence wherever you ride. It conveys magnificent style to your riding with a host of signature design features, and the bike’s beautiful details bring an unparalleled level of finish and quality. Packed with motorcycling design innovations that create clean flowing lines, and adjustable ergonomics that deliver maximum comfort for all rider sizes, the new Rocket 3s have a genuine muscular presence to go with their all-day riding comfort.



RIDE-ENHANCING TECHNOLOGY The Rocket 3 enjoys state-of-the-art technology enhancements that transform the functionality and riding experience of your Rocket 3 ride. Higher functionality 2nd generation TFT instruments incorporate a stylish minimal design with two dynamic information layout design themes that can be tailored to suit preference, including a feature that allows the rider to personalize the startup screen message with their name. In addition, on top of the optimized cornering ABS and traction control, other Rocket 3 technology highlights include four riding modes (Road, Rain, Sport and Rider-Configurable), hill hold control, cruise control, keyless ignition and steering lock, with heated grips as standard on the Rocket 3 GT (accessory fit available for the R).



MY TRIUMPH CONNECTIVITY SYSTEM The all-new My Triumph Connectivity System allows for motorcycle-integrated GoPro functionality with the camera operation displayed on TFT instrument screen and being easily controlled via the switchgear. There is also an all-new ‘MY TRIUMPH’ app delivering connected technology functions including route planner with turn-by-turn navigation. And you can also benefit from an integrated phone and music operation as well.



IMPOSING POISE AND STANCE Both the new Rocket 3 R and GT each enjoy a distinctive silhouette with a stunning contemporary design. High-specification Avon Cobra Chrome tires were developed especially for the new Rocket 3 lineup, and the imposing tire size adds to the distinctive muscular presence of these motorcycles. In addition, a unique single-sided swingarm contributes to the new Rocket 3’s clean, uncluttered styling, and to the bike’s compact and minimal rear end. While both models have intricate lightweight 20-spoke cast aluminum wheels, the R’s wheels have a beautiful blacked-out finish, while the Rocket 3 GT model displays exposed machining on rim and spokes.



SIGNATURE DESIGN FEATURES Enhancing the Rocket 3’s incredible aesthetics are a host of premium details and signature design features that maximize the bike’s muscular presence including: innovative sculpted 3-header exhaust run to highlight the imposing engine size; signature all-new twin LED headlight* with beautiful Triumph maker’s mark triangle branding; a unique seat setup for each bike with comfortable sculpted rider and pillion seats with dedicated tailored saddle that creates a flowing line through the bike – with the GT variant featuring an adjustable brushed aluminum pillion backrest – and all-LED lighting* with distinctive Daytime Running Lights* for maximum visibility. *Local restrictions may apply



BEAUTIFUL DETAILS & UNPARALLELED FINISH The new Rocket 3 motorcycle range benefits from a class-defining level of finish & detailing contributing to its magnificent style. These beautiful features include a muscular sculpted gas tank with Triumph’s signature design DNA, brushed stainless steel tank strap and aluminum Monza-style cap, brushed aluminum airbox cover, brushed aluminum Monza-style coolant and oil caps, machined fins on the crankcases, head and cam cover, brushed exhaust heat shields and end caps, and hidden folding pillion footrests with unique foldaway design.



2021 Triumph Rocket 3 R Photos

2021 Triumph Rocket 3 R Videos

Triumph Motorcycle Official Websites USA

Canada Social Media Links Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

YouTube